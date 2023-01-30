Foreign Film Festival at the Carroll Arts Center
The Film Lovers in Carroll County’s (FLICC) will present its 20th annual Foreign Film Festival at the Carroll Arts Center in February with a slate of contemporary international films that expand cinematic horizons. This year’s films immerse audiences in new cultures and locales, from a rehearsal room in Hiroshima to an Israeli soundstage to London’s National Gallery to a remote Himalayan village.
There will be two screenings of each film at 1 and 7:30 p.m. All screenings will be captioned. Assistive Listening Devices are always available.
