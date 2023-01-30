ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Film Festival at the Carroll Arts Center

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
The Film Lovers in Carroll County’s (FLICC) will present its 20th annual Foreign Film Festival at the Carroll Arts Center in February with a slate of contemporary international films that expand cinematic horizons. This year’s films immerse audiences in new cultures and locales, from a rehearsal room in Hiroshima to an Israeli soundstage to London’s National Gallery to a remote Himalayan village.

There will be two screenings of each film at 1 and 7:30 p.m. All screenings will be captioned. Assistive Listening Devices are always available.

