Michigan State

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to move presidential primary forward to February

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday, moving the state's presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February 2024. S.B. 13, sponsored by state Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, moves the state's primary forward from March, falling it in line with a plan to make Michigan the fifth state to vote for the Democratic nominee for president.
MICHIGAN STATE
Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
UTAH STATE
Michigan to receive nearly $2 million to address rural homelessness

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care is expected to receive a federal grant to help communities provide housing and supportive services to people in unsheltered settings, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. Development: Multi-million dollar housing project underway...
MICHIGAN STATE
MDHHS grants could help communities house juvenile offenders

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A handful of northern Michigan counties are dealing with a dilemma. Juvenile offenders, who have gotten in trouble with the law, but don't have a next step in place. MDHHS is looking to change that, and in a process they claim they'll produce a better end...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
New proposal would gut the gas tax, charge drivers per mile

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TND) — Drivers pay a gas tax when they fill up but Tennessee is considering a new per-mile usage fee. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive, instead of taxing fuel, if a pilot program moves forward. Two groups supporting the program...
TENNESSEE STATE
Black History Month events in West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — Various celebrations and events of Black History Month are scheduled throughout West Michigan and the greater Kalamazoo area. Famous: Learn about the Underground Railroad with Marshall Trolley Historic Tours. Calhoun County. Saturday, Feb. 11 - Sojourner Truth's Life History, Works and Words. Taking place in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Meijer offering discount in fresh produce for SNAP customers

FLINT, Mich. — Meijer announced it will offer a discount on fresh produce until the end of March for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers. The 10 percent discount on qualifying fresh produce is available in stores only from February 2 to March 31, 2023. This follows the Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Lake Superior State University gets a snow day

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Lake Superior State University closed on Friday to do snowy weather conditions. Sault Ste. Marie reportedly experienced wind chills as low as -30 degrees on Friday. All campus office and buildings are closed for the day, the university announced in an email. The university...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
Winter blast prompts AAA to issue statewide Arctic Air Advisory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Due to an arctic blast that's continuing to usher in some of the coldest temperatures Michigan has seen so far in 2023, AAA issued a warning for drivers Thursday. West Michigan weather: Interactive Radar. Extremely cold temperatures can cause issues for cars when it comes to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mattawan coaches named to Michigan High School Hall of Fame

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mattawan head softball coach Alicia Smith has been inducted into the 2023 Michigan High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Smith is a Western Michigan University Softball Alumni (1994-1997) and also coached with WMU softball alumni and current Mattawan High School teacher Teri Clark as co-head coaches from 2001-2011.
MATTAWAN, MI

