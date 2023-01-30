Read full article on original website
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to move presidential primary forward to February
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday, moving the state's presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February 2024. S.B. 13, sponsored by state Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, moves the state's primary forward from March, falling it in line with a plan to make Michigan the fifth state to vote for the Democratic nominee for president.
Michiganders to receive largest tax break in decades with new plan, Democrats say
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Democrats announced a joint tax cut plan on Friday they said will deliver the largest tax break to Michiganders in decades. Federal government: US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes. The plan, named Lowering MI Costs, would repeal the retirement tax to...
Michigan lawmaker pushes for more transparency from Child Protective Services
LANSING, Mich. — A Michigan lawmaker claimed the state's Child Protective Services, or CPS, has failed to protect a 5-year-old Detroit-area boy, despite warnings. August 2022: Statewide child protective agencies caught off guard by $6.5 million dollar budget cut. Under Michigan law, all department records are barred from release.
More than 1/2 million Michiganders approved for student loan forgiveness before pause
LANSING, Mich. — More than 1/2 million Michigan residents were approved for federal student debt forgiveness in 2022 before a court order stopped the federal plan from going into effect, according to new data released by the White House. That data shows that 864,000 Michiganders applied for or were...
Panel approves bill to get rid of 'misguided' third grade reading retention law
LANSING, Mich. — A Gov. Rick Snyder-era law that was introduced with the intention of keeping Michigan students on the right track to reading may be on the way out, as some say the law has had negative impacts on students. When the "Read by Grade Three" law was...
Bill banning cell phones in classrooms fails to advance in Utah Legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers voted not to advance a proposal that would have banned cell phones and smart watches in classrooms. The House Education Committee defeated House Bill 270, sponsored by Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, in a 3 to 9 vote late Wednesday evening after a lengthy hearing that included a number of comments in opposition to the measure.
Michigan to receive nearly $2 million to address rural homelessness
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Balance of State Continuum of Care is expected to receive a federal grant to help communities provide housing and supportive services to people in unsheltered settings, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. Development: Multi-million dollar housing project underway...
More than $33M heading to Michigan to improve roads in hopes of reducing roadway deaths
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. That funding includes14 grants for communities in Michigan. The competitive grant program provides $5 billion over five years for...
EGLE & Graphic Packaging finalize consent order to resolve violations, will pay large fine
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE, has fined Graphic Packaging an additional $10,000 on Wednesday. The proposed consent fine of just over $99,000 was increased, after several violations and a noticeable odor was being emitted from the plant in December.
MDHHS grants could help communities house juvenile offenders
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- A handful of northern Michigan counties are dealing with a dilemma. Juvenile offenders, who have gotten in trouble with the law, but don't have a next step in place. MDHHS is looking to change that, and in a process they claim they'll produce a better end...
New proposal would gut the gas tax, charge drivers per mile
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (TND) — Drivers pay a gas tax when they fill up but Tennessee is considering a new per-mile usage fee. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive, instead of taxing fuel, if a pilot program moves forward. Two groups supporting the program...
Black History Month events in West Michigan
WEST MICHIGAN — Various celebrations and events of Black History Month are scheduled throughout West Michigan and the greater Kalamazoo area. Famous: Learn about the Underground Railroad with Marshall Trolley Historic Tours. Calhoun County. Saturday, Feb. 11 - Sojourner Truth's Life History, Works and Words. Taking place in the...
Meijer offering discount in fresh produce for SNAP customers
FLINT, Mich. — Meijer announced it will offer a discount on fresh produce until the end of March for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) customers. The 10 percent discount on qualifying fresh produce is available in stores only from February 2 to March 31, 2023. This follows the Michigan...
Lake Superior State University gets a snow day
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Lake Superior State University closed on Friday to do snowy weather conditions. Sault Ste. Marie reportedly experienced wind chills as low as -30 degrees on Friday. All campus office and buildings are closed for the day, the university announced in an email. The university...
Oakland County judge to decide if civil lawsuits get dismissed in Oxford school shooting
OAKLAND COUNTY, MICH---Legal arguments involving a lawsuit and the deadly Oxford Community Schools shooting played out in a courtroom in Oakland County Wednesday, February 1st. At issue is whether school employees should be dismissed from all civil lawsuits stemming from the shooting that killed four students and injured six others,...
Winter blast prompts AAA to issue statewide Arctic Air Advisory
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Due to an arctic blast that's continuing to usher in some of the coldest temperatures Michigan has seen so far in 2023, AAA issued a warning for drivers Thursday. West Michigan weather: Interactive Radar. Extremely cold temperatures can cause issues for cars when it comes to...
Mattawan coaches named to Michigan High School Hall of Fame
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mattawan head softball coach Alicia Smith has been inducted into the 2023 Michigan High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame. Coach Smith is a Western Michigan University Softball Alumni (1994-1997) and also coached with WMU softball alumni and current Mattawan High School teacher Teri Clark as co-head coaches from 2001-2011.
Grand Rapids teen arrested for allegedly stealing minivan in Holland Township
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 16-year-old from Grand Rapids was arrested after allegedly stealing a blue minivan Friday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle circling the neighborhoods with its lights off near Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive in...
