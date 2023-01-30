Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Related
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: City of Kyle announces additional resources for residents
KYLE, Texas - The city of Kyle announced additional resources to help residents in the wake of the Central Texas ice storm. There are resources to help residents dispose of tree limbs and brush debris caused by inclement weather, including newly secured storm waste drop-off sites. The City has arranged...
kut.org
Why did this ice storm cause so many power outages in Austin?
Back in 2007, a big ice storm hit the city of Austin. Trees and power lines were coated in frozen precipitation, cutting power for around 35,000 customers, some of whom went days without electricity. At the time, it was considered one of the worst local power outages in the city’s...
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Downed trees, power lines leaves thousands without power
LAKEWAY, Texas - More than 200,000 Central Texas residents have lost power on Thursday. Low temperatures with precipitation have left ice on everything including trees, causing them to snap. The mayor of Lakeway said those fallen limbs are keeping their emergency crews busy. "Our team is working hard to identify...
fox7austin.com
Austin mayor apologizes for power crisis following ice storm
AUSTIN, Texas - Utility crews from other cities could be seen Friday morning trying to reconnect Austin's broken electrical power grid. As that work continued, Austin mayor Kirk Watson provided a briefing that began with an apology. "I apologize that we've let the people down in Austin. Providing clear and...
'Epic' Texas Ice Storm Kills at Least 8 and Leaves 400,000 Without Power
The prolonged storm, which has featured an icy mix of precipitation, has resulted in repeated rounds of winter weather over Texas since Monday A massive winter storm stretching across the southern U.S. is entering its fourth day, after widespread power outages, downed trees and icy highways have resulted in the deaths of at least eight people. From West Texas to Tennessee and even into Kentucky, a mixture of sleet, freezing rain and ice has impacted travel and created havoc, canceling hundreds of flights and school for most of this week. On Wednesday, as...
CBS Austin
Ice storm leaves 160K+ Austin Energy customers without power, linemen work to restore it
AUSTIN, Texas — As the frigid cold temperatures and ice continue to form in Central Texas, Austin Energy is working to restore power to more than 160,000 customers. Falling trees and the heavy ice on power lines are leading to power outages. In an update posted on Twitter by...
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Spectacular weather ahead in Austin
Some sunshine is expected next week, with the possibility of some showers. Adaleigh Rowe has the latest details.
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
KWTX
Central Texas schools reopen with delay following winter storm
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A handful of school districts across Central Texas delayed the start of the school day and reopened mid-morning Thursday; meanwhile, many school districts remained closed. Waco ISD delayed the start of the school day by two hours across the board Thursday morning. “We made the decision...
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
A quarter of Austin households without power amid ice storm
Nearly a quarter of Austin, Texas, households were without power Wednesday afternoon as a winter storm brought down power lines. Freezing rain from a winter storm spanning the southern U.S. knocked out power to 166,000 households in Travis County, where Austin is located, according to grid tracking site PowerOutage.us. With up to half an inch of…
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Lots of rain coming next week
Temps begin to heat up, but some showers are in the forecast for next week. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
fox7austin.com
Austin trash services resume after suspension due to weather
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Resource Recovery is resuming its curbside collections as of Thursday, February 2, but not at full capacity. In a news conference this morning, officials said they are picking up where they left off on January 31, when trash, recycling, composting, bulk, and brush collections were suspended due to the icy conditions.
CBS Austin
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas
As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
Austin-area cities offering tree limb, brush collections post-storm
Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city-run collection services.
KSAT 12
Thousands in Hill Country without power; outages could extend into the weekend
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Thousands of residents in the Hill Country are still in the cold and dark as crews work to restore power to more areas. Pedernales Electric Cooperative is responding to multiple power outages across their service area as the winter storm has brought significant ice. “Our...
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
fox7austin.com
34 baby squirrels now in care of Austin Wildlife Rescue after Central Texas winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - 34 baby squirrels are now in the care of the Austin Wildlife Rescue after the winter storm that froze Central Texas this week. The nonprofit says that many squirrels have already had babies this time of year and many squirrel nests fell when ice caused tree branches to fall.
UPDATE: Power outages around Central Texas Tuesday during winter storm warning
This story is no longer being updated. Check here for Wednesday’s power outage updates. AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of people experiencing power outages continues to rise as weather conditions in and around Austin reach freezing temperatures. Three of the four main electricity service providers in Central Texas have reported outages: Austin Energy covers the […]
Texas could lose 1,800-acre state park to development after 45 years
The new owner of the property wants to end the lease with the state.
Comments / 3