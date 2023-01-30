ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Signs Preferred Walk-On Wide Receiver Out of Georgia

Oklahoma continues to supplement their roster this week. The Sooners have been extremely active over the last few days adding via preferred walk-ons, and have done so again on Friday bringing in wide receiver Patrick Cromer out of Rome, GA. An attendant of Brent Venables’ camp back in June, Cromer...
