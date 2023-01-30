Read full article on original website
Eater
Hand-Rolled, Cold-Proofed, New York-Style Poppy Bagels Are Blooming in Oakland
Here’s a big, bready opening for the Bay Area’s bagel fans to sink their teeth into: Poppy Bagels, the hit pop-up baker Reesa Kashuk started out of her home during the early days of the pandemic, officially opened its doors in a sunny space on Telegraph Avenue this week. The shop took over the former home of Dona Tomas just a few doors up from Rose’s Taproom, and as of Thursday, February 9, Kashuk and her team are rolling bagels and stacking up open-face sandwiches for the neighborhood.
Eater
The People Behind Ikea Are Opening a Nordic ‘Food Culture Hub’ in Downtown San Francisco
Here’s some exciting news for anyone who’s ever used furniture shopping as an excuse to devour a plate of Swedish meatballs and a side of lingonberry sauce: Ingka Centres, a sister company to Swedish furniture store Ikea, plans to open a food hall with focuses on sustainability, plant-based foods, and Nordic cuisine in downtown San Francisco. Called Saluhall, the multilevel food hall should open by the end of the year, following the May opening of San Francisco’s first Ikea store, the San Francisco Business Times reports. The furniture store will anchor the upcoming Livat mall located at 945 Market Street.
Eater
Halal Lamb and Harissa Will Star at San Francisco’s Newest Tunisian Restaurant
A new destination for North African food is making its way to the Mission District. Gola, a Mediterranean restaurant focused on Tunisian dishes, will take over the former Brew Coop location at 819 Valencia Street. The restaurant, which will open in mid-to-late February, comes from Union Square’s Mediterranean La Marsa owner Rafik Bouzidi who says San Franciscans are adventurous eaters, but that he doubts they’ve had any exposure to proper Tunisian food. The name of the restaurant is actually a type of clay pot Tunisians use to prepare meats and stews. “I want the menu to represent an evolution of all the work we did at La Marsa,” Bouzidi says.
Eater
Beloved Bay Area Chef Bruce Hill of Bix Steps Away From the Kitchen After 20 Years
Just two months after chef Bruce Hill shut down his downtown pizza restaurant Zero Zero, the chef announced plans to leave long-running restaurant Bix after 20 years. Tablehopper broke the news of Hill’s departure and shares a detailed history of his time at the Jackson Square restaurant, where he also happened to create the popular Chef’s Press that’s used for weighing down and grilling burgers and sold in retail shops.
