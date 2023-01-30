ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno PD asking for help in solving 2012 homicide

By Manny Gomez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQami_0kWLGp4700

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the community’s help in solving a cold case homicide that occurred in 2012.

According to police, on December 31, 2011, around 11:42 p.m. Fresno PD received a call about a shooting victim in the 2700 block of North Hughes Avenue. 26-year-old Sarah Kay Roberts was found in the roadway by her brother as he was driving to pick her up from a New Year’s Eve party. Sarah was immediately transported to a local hospital but died from her injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GggMn_0kWLGp4700

Police say that homicide detectives determined that Sarah was an innocent bystander caught in an exchange of gunfire between the two groups.

Officers say, she was the first homicide victim of 2012 for the City of Fresno and this year makes the 11th anniversary of her death. She was a devoted daughter to her parents and left behind two children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCrvW_0kWLGp4700

The Fresno Police Department says that the Governor’s office has offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for her death.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Fresno PD Homicide Detective Sergeant Chris Serrano at (559) 621-2440. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesungazette.com

Two-year search for Visalia Ruiz Park shooter persists

VISALIA – Two years ago, Justin Molina died following a shooting in Ruiz Park, and Visalia police have partnered with outside forces to bring the case to justice. In their goal to close the case, the Visalia Police Department has joined forces with the Valley Crime Stoppers, a nonprofit organization based in Fresno. Valley Crimes Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the homicide.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD searching for commercial burglary suspect

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who they say has been involved in commercial burglary from the same business in Madera on two separate occasions. According to the business’s surveillance video images provided by the police, on one of the occasions, the suspect entered the store with […]
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

New details emerge in case of murdered Selma police officer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New details were brought to light Friday about the tragic death of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco. It came at a joint press conference held at the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, held by the Fresno County Sheriff, District Attorney, and Selma’s Police Chief, all in the day the man charged with […]
SELMA, CA
KGET

17 News cameras capture ‘Operation Nightmare’ in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrests of two suspects in connection to the massacre of six people in Goshen. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the arrests took place during “Operation Nightmare” in the early morning hours in multiple locations. KGET cameras captured the scene as […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

IDENTIFIED: Tulare Sheriff announces 2 arrests in Goshen deadly shooting

VISALIA, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff's Office announced Friday two arrests made in the shooting deaths of six people in Goshen. On Friday morning, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced that 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel “Nanu” Uriarte were arrested. Both were described as validated gang members. Deputies say on Jan. 16  they responded […]
GOSHEN, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Norteños gang members arrested Central Valley family massacre

VISALIA, Tulare County — Two suspects in the massacre of six people last month in central California were arrested early Friday, one after a gunbattle, the Tulare County sheriff said.Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the suspects are 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia, who was taken into custody without incident and 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen, who was wounded in the shootout with federal agents and was undergoing surgery.Both men were identified as members of the notorious Norteños gang."In the beginning I mentioned it was a cartel like shooting," Boudreaux told reporters. "And as all of you can imagine this...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Raids happening in Tulare County connected to Goshen massacre

GOSHEN, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is conducting multiple raids in Visalia connected to the massacre that left 6 people dead last month in Goshen. At least three locations had search warrants served beginning around 6:00 a.m. WARNING! Graphic content. There are multiple agencies assisting the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Service date for Selma police officer killed announced

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Officers’ Association announced the details of the service honoring Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday. According to Selma Police, Carrasco was working with the police department for the last two years. Before that, he spent many years as a Police […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in a drive-by shooting, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot Wednesday evening in South West Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shot spotter activation of three rounds fired at Santa Clara, near Ventura and B Street. Police say when they arrived they located a man in his 30s […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police seek hit-and-run driver in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver. They say a man in his 20s was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. Police say the man was found on the side of the road near Marks and Olive avenues around 4:30 a.m.  The victim was taken to the hospital […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Two men wanted for commercial burglary following restaurant break-in

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is asking the community for help Thursday in identifying two suspects wanted for commercial burglary. According to Fresno Police, two men were caught on camera breaking into the Shanghai Chinese Cuisine on Blackstone Avenue and Griffith Way, near Dakota Avenue. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

How Did Alleged Cop Killer Get Out of Jail So Many Times?

Four times in four months, Nathaniel Dixon was arrested in 2019. In less than a month after being released from jail for those crimes, Dixon was arrested two more times. That started a series of arrests, convictions, and releases for the alleged gang member, which culminated in the slaying of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. on Jan. 31.
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Dead man found in Fresno River, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who fled from deputies Thursday was found a day later, dead in the Fresno River, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 32-year-old Maurice Snowden was pulled over near Highway 41 and Highway 49 in Oakhurst for making an illegal lane change, […]
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy