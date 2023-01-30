ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Petition created for NFL to have Kelce mother do coin toss at Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Chiefs fan of 35 years is trying something unique: getting the NFL to let the mother of two players in the game do the coin toss. Amber Smith started a Change.org petition with the hopes that Donna Kelce, mother to Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis of the Kansas City Chiefs, to conduct the honorary coin toss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL will offer free CPR training in Phoenix during Super Bowl week

PHOENIX (AP) — Inspired by the lifesaving medical attention Damar Hamlin received on the field during a game last month, the NFL and American Heart Association will provide free CPR education in Arizona throughout Super Bowl week as part of the NFL Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center. Hamlin,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open

Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open
PHOENIX, AZ
Super Bowl matchup strikes up friendly Scottsdale bar rivalry

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the battle of green and red in the desert where two watering holes in Scottsdale pledge their loyalties to only one team. The arrowhead will point you to Pub Rock, and you can find your nest at Rockbar. Die-hard fans of the Eagles...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

