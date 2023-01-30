Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
House Republicans hold first hearings to kick off probes
House Republicans kicked off their long-promised investigations into the Biden administration on Wednesday with hearings on border issues and pandemic spending, laying out their case and providing a likely preview of the next two years. Democrats also had the opportunity to demonstrate how aggressive they plan to be in responding...
fox56news.com
McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct following Omar vote
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday said he is tasking a bipartisan group of lawmakers with writing a code of conduct for House members, after representatives of both parties expressed concerns about removing members from congressional committees. His announcement came minutes after House Republicans voted to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar...
fox56news.com
McConnell accuses Schumer of hypocrisy on debt limit
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Wednesday accused Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) of hypocrisy for refusing to negotiate with House Republicans on raising the debt limit, even though the Democratic leader saw the debt limit as “leverage” to negotiate spending increases with former President Trump. “It...
fox56news.com
GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
Republicans have seized on the news that a Chinese surveillance balloon is flying over the northern U.S. to cast President Biden and the Defense Department as failing to protect national security. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) quickly called for a briefing for the Gang of Eight, the top members of Congress...
fox56news.com
Durbin, bipartisan senators slam FDA’s ‘repeated failures’ at vaping regulation
A bipartisan group of senators on Wednesday slammed the “repeated failures” at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to regulate e-cigarettes and take action against companies illegally marketing products to minors. Led by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the lawmakers sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary...
fox56news.com
Hunter Biden attorneys call for criminal probes into figures involved in disseminating laptop contents: reports
Lawyers for Hunter Biden are requesting that federal and state investigators look into those who accessed and spread his personal data from his stolen laptop, including Rudy Giuliani and a number of allies of former President Trump, in a series of letters sent Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The letters...
fox56news.com
McCarthy notches win with hard-fought vote to oust Omar
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) chalked up a big victory on Thursday when Republicans rallied to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar, a frequent critic of Israel and its human rights record, has been a target of Republicans since her arrival on Capitol...
fox56news.com
McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) broke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday when asked about the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Capitol police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, concluding she was not murdered, as Greene has said. “I think the police officer...
fox56news.com
Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
Former President Trump said Thursday that he “totally” disagrees with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on the death of Ashli Babbitt, a Jan. 6 rioter who was shot and killed by Capitol Police. After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed on Tuesday that Babbitt had been murdered during the pro-Trump...
