ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Travis Scott to Headline ‘Rolling Stone Live’ Super Bowl Party

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XKedc_0kWLGbxB00

Travis Scott will headline this year’s Rolling Stone LIVE , the annual event taking place on Super Bowl weekend.

DJ & MC Irie and DJ Whoo Kid will also appear on the lineup. Last year, Scott launched a Las Vegas residency and took the stage at overseas festivals in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Santiago, Chile and São Paulo, Brazil. Later this year, the rapper will perform at Rolling Loud California and Rolling Loud Rotterdam. He is also scheduled to appear at Longitude Festival and Wireless Festival this summer.

The performance will mark one of the rapper’s first live appearances of the year and a continuation of his reemergence in the wake of 2021’s Astroworld Festival tragedy. Ten people died as a result of injuries sustained during a stampede there. Lawsuits on behalf of thousands of concert goers are now making their way through the legal system. Last year, ahead of the one-year anniversary on Nov. 5, the family of one victim, Madison Dubiski, announced the formation of a concert safety non-profit, the Pink Bows Foundation . The organization plans to partner with live entertainment events across the country as advocates for safety.

“We look forward to putting on an incredible party with special performances that will make the weekend one to remember,” Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner shared in a statement. The event will take place at Scottsdale, Arizona’s Clayton House. The Kid LAROI, Migos, Big Sean, Charli XCX, and 21 Savage have all previously performed at the event.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Lizzo Moonlights as a Superhero in New ‘Special’ Video

Lizzo has dropped a new music video for “Special,” the title track from her most recent album, released last year. In the Christian Breslauer-directed visual, Lizzo plays a diner waitress who moonlights as a superhero, donning a mask and costume to thwart crime, save small children from oncoming cars, pull babies out of buildings on fire… all the Superman stuff. (She also puts her X-ray vision to some X-rated use.) The “Special” video arrives as Lizzo prepares for the 65th Grammy Awards, where she’ll both perform and compete for several awards. Lizzo is nominated for all three major Grammys, Record and Song...
Rolling Stone

Saweetie Is Headlining a Super Bowl Concert (on Roblox)

If you asked Saweetie about this new performance, she’d probably say “I’m not bothering nobody, I just breathe and sh-t.” But some football fans are coming hard for the rapper after the NFL announced that she will take the virtual stage at a Super Bowl Concert on Roblox. On Tuesday, the NFL revealed that Saweetie will perform on Friday for a “family-friendly, fully motion-captured” Roblox show ahead of Sunday’s championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. “A concert like you’ve never experienced before,” read the NFL’s caption. But the comments on the announcement were filled with questioning...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Rolling Stone

Raye Is Brutally Honest and Finally in Control on Her Debut Album. Getting There Wasn’t Easy

For Raye, there are no longer any ifs, ands, and buts to what she can and can’t do with her career. On Friday, the British Ghanian singer-songwriter will release My 21st Century Blues, a long-awaited debut from an artist who has co-written standout singles for the likes of Beyoncé, Little Mix, Madison Beer, and Charli XCX. It’s also a cathartic starting point for a singer who has long fought for her independence in music. Her former label pushed her to try every genre under the moon to see what “stuck,” but now Raye — who is an independent artist but...
Rolling Stone

John Oates Fights That ‘Disconnected’ Feeling on New Song

John Oates tackles the pandemic blues on his new song “Disconnected,” the latest single from the Rock Hall-inducted musician. “‘Disconnected’ was an idea that I had in my digital archives that I rediscovered during the pandemic…the theme felt even more timely and I produced a reimagined version at home using Garage Band on my Mac,” Oates said of the track in a statement. “There are always times in our lives when we all feel ‘Disconnected’ from some thing or someone …emotionally, physically, spiritually, or any of the above…but the important thing is to never give up hope and strive to find...
Rolling Stone

Steve Aoki, CNCO Join Forces to Give Listeners Something ‘Diferente’

The beloved boy band CNCO announced last year that they were planning to disband as a group, but famed producer Steve Aoki managed to pull the guys into a dreamy collaboration just before they go their separate ways. On the synth-driven track “Diferente,” Aoki highlights the best of CNCO’s smooth harmonies and vocalizations, creating a unique, upbeat track that shows a new side of the band. Aoki explains he’d been after the collab for a while. “I have been wanting to work with the guys for a long time now and our schedules would not coincide to get something in,...
Rolling Stone

James Cameron Finally Admits ‘Jack Might Have Lived’ After Lab-Testing ‘Titanic’ Raft Theory

James Cameron is not easily proven wrong. The visionary filmmaker has directed three of the top four highest-grossing movies of all time, including the recent Avatar: The Way of Water, which has made over $2.1 billion and earned an Oscar nod for Best Picture despite legions of terminally-online naysayers. One thing, however, still sticks in his craw: the raft theory. You know, that Jack’s (Leonardo DiCaprio) sorry steerage-class ass could’ve fit on that floating piece of wood with Rose (Kate Winslet) instead of succumbing to the freezing waters at the end of Titanic. In Titanic: 25 Years Later with James...
Rolling Stone

College Board Kicks Off Black History Month by Caving To Ron DeSantis

The College Board has stripped down its proposed Advanced Placement African American Studies curriculum to remove topics that Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education accused of violating the state’s “Stop Woke” law. Florida blocked testing of the program in the state’s schools earlier this month on grounds that it was “inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value.”  In a statement to reporter Mark Caputo on Jan. 20, the Florida DOE identified six topics in the pilot curriculum that ran afoul of the state’s increasingly restrictive policies on discussions of race and diversity in education....
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Does Bizarre Kimmel Interview From Inside Claw Machine

In a stranger-than-fiction moment, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell’s return to Jimmy Kimmel Live took place from inside a claw machine on Tuesday night. Explaining that Lindell had been trying to get back on his show for a long time, Kimmel invited him on caveat that he do so while sitting inside the infamously rigged arcade game. “A lot of you have reached out to me: ‘Mike, don’t do it, he’s going to attack you. Why did you agree to go inside a claw game?'” Lindell said during a Facebook live stream earlier that day. “Which I did, because they, you...
Rolling Stone

Trump Attacks Transgender Rights, Takes Aim at ‘Left-Wing Gender Insanity’

In his bid for re-election, former President Donald Trump released a video on Tuesday and outlined a sweeping set of proposals to wield federal power to attack transgender people. In the video, posted to Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump vowed to pass a law in Congress banning gender-affirming care for minors nationwide, and to punish doctors who provided this type of treatment, threatening to cut off doctors from Medicare and Medicaid. He also said that if reelected, he would push schools to “promote positive education about the nuclear family,” and pass a law that would recognize only two...
Rolling Stone

Big Freedia Details Plans for ‘Dream’ Hotel and Nightclub in New Orleans

Big Freedia is on her way to realizing a longtime dream of opening up a boutique nightclub/hotel in New Orleans.  The bounce icon has been teasing the venture for a bit, but a recent story for Nola.com confirmed that the groundbreaking on the Hotel Freedia will take place this spring, with the aim of opening for business by Mardi Gras 2024.  “This dream of mine has been in the works for a long time, I’ll be one of the first black hotel owners in New Orleans,” Freedia tweeted Wednesday, Feb. 1. “Will keep y’all posted on the official opening date, can’t...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rolling Stone

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Reunite to Murder Malcolm McDowell in ‘Moving On’ Trailer

80 for Brady hasn’t even hit theaters yet but Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin will reunite once again next month in the revenge comedy Moving On. The duo play estranged friends who come together following a pal’s funeral for a common goal: To murder the widower, played by Malcolm McDowell, at the wake.  “I’m going to buy a gun,” Fonda’s character explains, “and I’m going to take it to the wake.” “I’m in,” says Tomlin. “My other murder canceled this week so I’ve got time. “Along the way, Fonda’s character reunites with her great love (Richard Roundtree) as each woman learns to make...
Rolling Stone

Man Who Allegedly Used Dating Apps While Target of Manhunt Dies in Custody After Standoff

The man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a woman in Oregon — who was allegedly using dating apps during his week on the lam — reportedly died after being taken into custody from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was taken into custody Tuesday night, Jan. 31, after an hours-long standoff with police in Grants Pass, Oregon. After the standoff was resolved, Foster was taken to a hospital. At about 10:45 p.m. local time Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the Grants Pass Police told KTVL in Medford, Oregon, that Foster died at the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Rolling Stone

Ashton Kutcher Might Be the Last Man on Earth Who Doesn’t Know Who Harry Styles Is — And He’s Really Sorry

Believe it or not, there are some people who roam the earth without Harry Styles consuming their every waking thought. Ashton Kutcher is one of those people. In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor recalled an instance when he ran into the singer at his neighbor’s karaoke party and complimented his performance without realizing who he was. “There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer – that is maybe the best singer today – that we happen to be neighbors with,” Kutcher explained. “She was throwing a karaoke party, and she gets up and does this out of this world, bananas, and...
Rolling Stone

No Diluted Botox: George Santos’ Former Volunteer Secretly Recorded Congressman

Congressman George Santos is a known karaoke lover, but we’re pretty sure he’d like these hits to stop coming. The Long Island representative, who established himself as Congress’ resident Liar In Chief, is now dealing with prospective staffers secretly taping him. An audio recording released Wednesday by Talking Points Memo revealed an utterly bizarre conversation Santos had with Derek Myers, a potential hire for his new congressional office. The recording was created by Myers, a self described “media mogul turned Hill staffer,” who  was working as a volunteer in Santos office at the time. In the recordings Santos and Myers...
OHIO STATE
Rolling Stone

Serial Liar Tucker Carlson Defends Serial Liar George Santos

Rep. George Santos has few allies in Congress. It’s hard to make friends when no one can be sure you’re not actively lying to their face. But Santos can now count on the support of at least one voice in Republican politics, a true master among deceivers: Fox host Tucker Carlson.  On Thursday night Carlson delivered an impassioned defense-and-dismissal of the controversy surrounding the scandal-riddled congressman.  In a sarcastic monologue Carlson honed in on petty lies told by Santos, ignoring the litany of more serious claims against him. “This thief of volleyball glory, strides the halls of the United States Congress...
Rolling Stone

Rita Ora Performs ‘You Only Love Me,’ Talks Marriage and New Album on ‘Fallon’

Newly married Rita Ora appeared on Wednesday’s Tonight Show to perform her latest single “You Only Love Me,” the song that essentially announced her marriage to director Taika Waititi. Like the video, her Tonight Show performance was wedding-themed, with Ora and her dancers/bridesmaids making clever use of a dais table. Earlier in the show, Ora sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about her new single and married life with Waititi, as well as show off her emerald engagement ring. Ora also confirmed that “You Only Me Love” is the first sampling of a new album that will come out later this...
Rolling Stone

Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring After Ongoing Spinal Injury: ‘My Body Is Still Physically Weak’

No More Tours II, Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell tour that first began in 2018 as a send-off to his days as a world-touring musician, never got a proper close. In 2019, the European leg of the tour was postponed after he injured himself in a fall at home that aggravated a spinal injury he initially suffered during a nearly fatal quad-bike accident in 2003, resulting in 15 screws being placed in his back. But then those postponed dates were pushed back by more health complications and the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the remaining tour dates, scheduled for May 2023, have been...
Rolling Stone

Super Bowl Halftime Show Live Stream: Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Great football won’t be the only reason why millions of people tune into Super Bowl LVII. As always, this year’s ultimate NFL game also promises a mid-game spectacle in the form of a Halftime Show headed up by Rihanna — plus any surprise guests who join Riri on stage. Related: How to Watch the Super Bowl Online If you’re looking to watch the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, read on. Below are a few ways to stream the Halftime Show...
Rolling Stone

Judge Slaps Down Kyle Rittenhouse’s Request to Dismiss Wrongful Death Suit

A Wisconsin federal judge has ruled that a wrongful death civil lawsuit brought by the family of Anthony Huber, a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse, will proceed. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman struck down a motion from Rittenhouse’s attorneys requesting that the lawsuit be dismissed. Rittenhouse was acquitted in 2021 of homicide charges brought against him after the then 17-year-old shot three men, killing two, during demonstrations protesting the police killing of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. While the lawsuit was originally filed against Wisconsin law enforcement in 2021, Rittenhouse was added as a defendant in January of...
KENOSHA, WI
Rolling Stone

Lil Keed’s Mother Shares New Song ‘Long Way to Go’

Tonnie “HoodMama” Woods-Reed, the mother of the Lil Keed, shared a new song from her son who died at the age of 24. The track “Long Way to Go” is the first single to be released after the Atlanta rapper’s death last May. In a statement earlier this week, Lil Keed’s mother said that before he died, her son was “hard at work” on a new album, Keed Talk to ’Em 2. “As much as he was a great father, son, and friend—he was also an artist who (thanks to many of you) lived and continues to live through his...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy