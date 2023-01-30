Travis Scott to Headline ‘Rolling Stone Live’ Super Bowl Party

Travis Scott will headline this year’s Rolling Stone LIVE , the annual event taking place on Super Bowl weekend.

DJ & MC Irie and DJ Whoo Kid will also appear on the lineup. Last year, Scott launched a Las Vegas residency and took the stage at overseas festivals in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Santiago, Chile and São Paulo, Brazil. Later this year, the rapper will perform at Rolling Loud California and Rolling Loud Rotterdam. He is also scheduled to appear at Longitude Festival and Wireless Festival this summer.

The performance will mark one of the rapper’s first live appearances of the year and a continuation of his reemergence in the wake of 2021’s Astroworld Festival tragedy. Ten people died as a result of injuries sustained during a stampede there. Lawsuits on behalf of thousands of concert goers are now making their way through the legal system. Last year, ahead of the one-year anniversary on Nov. 5, the family of one victim, Madison Dubiski, announced the formation of a concert safety non-profit, the Pink Bows Foundation . The organization plans to partner with live entertainment events across the country as advocates for safety.

“We look forward to putting on an incredible party with special performances that will make the weekend one to remember,” Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner shared in a statement. The event will take place at Scottsdale, Arizona’s Clayton House. The Kid LAROI, Migos, Big Sean, Charli XCX, and 21 Savage have all previously performed at the event.