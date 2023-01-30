ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Thomas Wyatt
4d ago

a misdemeanor warrant and ticket. come one people. if you think he killed himself over those petty charges then I have some ocean front property in Arizona for you.

Patricia Robinson
4d ago

Come on now. That man did not commit suicide on those petty charges. Something is being covered up.

Distr. Atrny.
4d ago

If If the man committed suicide, how, with what in the jailhouse!?!? Everything is taken away from a person when being checked in.

