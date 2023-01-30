Suspect in custody after SWAT team standoff

HEBER CITY, Utah — A suspect is in custody after a standoff with the Wasatch/Heber SWAT team and other law enforcement agencies this weekend.

According to a statement from Heber City, the Heber City Police, Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, and Utah Highway Patrol responded to an alleged domestic violence call where the suspect had a firearm on Saturday, January 28, at approximately 11:08 p.m.

“Officers spoke with the victims and determined the suspect was intoxicated, had a firearm and had threatened the victims with that firearm after an altercation,” said the statement from Heber City. “The victims had left the home and called 911.”

Officers surrounded the home, established a perimeter, and notified surrounding neighbors of the potential danger unfolding nearby.

The suspect was considered a barricaded suspect with a weapon, who had allegedly threatened others with bodily harm. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect through cell phone calls and PA announcements.

The Wasatch/Heber SWAT team was called to the scene and also attempted to make contact with the suspect.

The suspect surrendered at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, and was booked into the Wasatch County Jail on charges of Domestic Violence Assault, Aggravated Assault, Disorderly conduct, Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by an intoxicated person, Intoxication, and Interference with a Peace Officer.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter