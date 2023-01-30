ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Coyotes are mating again. Here's how you can protect your pets while they do it.

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago
Coyotes: Coyotes' natural range has been expanding steadily eastward for more than 100 years and they've been reported in Florida since the 1980s. A 2007 report by the FWC documented the presence of coyotes in all of the state's 67 counties. Coyotes are naturally timid and will not readily approach a human. However they do hunt pets, especially cats and small dogs, and will enter residential areas in search of food. Like all warm-blooded animals, coyotes can carry and transmit rabies. A healthy coyote is extremely unlikely to approach or attack a person, but an animal with rabies can become aggressive and unpredictable. In January 2019, an Osceola County woman was attacked by a coyote while working in her yard. The animal was later caught and tested positive for rabies. The FWC notes coyotes that have lost their fear of humans can be dangerous. People are urged not to feed or approach coyotes. Harry Collins, Getty Images

It's the time of year when coyotes start to get amorous they're looking for mates for the purpose of breeding, and that potentially leads to considerably less friendly interactions between the wild animals and domestic dogs.

From now through early March is the most likely time that coyotes attack large dogs, according to Dave Wattles, a biologist for MassWildlife.

"Mating pairs are actively protecting their breeding locations," he said. "Coyotes will protect their territory from other coyotes and will look at other larger breed dogs the same way they look at other coyotes. This time of year has the greatest likelihood of a coyote attacking larger breed dogs dogs as large as labs, shepherds or retrievers."

Coyotes: Town becomes first in its state to contract with marksmen to kill coyotes

Dallas Zoo: 'Unusual' death of endangered bird marks 3rd suspicious incident at Dallas Zoo in recent weeks

There are several steps people can take to prevent unwanted coyote interaction, he said.

1) Eliminate food sources

The first is to eliminate food sources. Urban coyotes, Wattles said, have more access to food than rural coyotes due to the sheer number of food sources. He said people need to make sure their trash barrels are secure, as well as their composting piles and dumpsters.

2) Keep pets indoors

Also, Wattles said people should make sure to keep pets and small dogs indoors because they are seen as prey for coyotes. Outdoor feeding of animals, such as feeding feral cat communities, is also a big meal item for coyotes.

"These resources supplement the coyotes' diets, so it it allows for a higher number of coyotes," Wattles said.

3) "Haze" the coyotes

"You have to try to make sure that coyotes understand people are dominant," said Wattles. "Coyotes respond to dominance. They're used to seeing people, they're used to seeing cars. If you see a coyote in your yard, run into the yard screaming at it, banging pots, throwing things at it. Teach it that your yard, your neighborhood, is not a place they're welcome to do whatever they want."

4) Be actively be present when pets are outside

If out for a walk with a dog, keep it on a leash. He said people should also consider carrying something that makes a loud noise, such as an airhorn, or even some sort of preventative spray.

"The vast majority of attacks are dogs that are off-leash or unattended," said Wattles. "Your presence on the end of the leash should prevent the coyotes from going after your dog."

Wattles said even though the next month or so is the busiest time for coyote issues, these tips should be followed year round, as coyotes don't go away. He said during the late summer, people should expect another busy time as the pups born from the current breeding will reach maturity and go out on their own.

"It's really important to protect your pet," Wattles said. "There isn't an animal control officer who hasn't heard that the coyote came out of nowhere and took their pets."

More coverage from USA TODAY

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Coyotes are mating again. Here's how you can protect your pets while they do it.

johnni crenshaw
4d ago

protect with a .380 or a .233, suckers got my kitty cat but he luckily got away.. he is all 👍 but doesn't want to be outside at 3 anymore

