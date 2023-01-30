ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni's kids stole the show during his press conference minutes after earning a spot in the Super Bowl

By Tyler Lauletta
 4 days ago
Nick Sirianni sits with his kids after the Eagles win over the San Francisco 49ers.

@NBCSPhilly / Twitter

  • The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to Super Bowl LVII after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.
  • Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni brought his 3 kids to his post-game press conference.
  • The three youngsters seemed pretty unimpressed with their father's accomplishment.

The Philadelphia Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, the Eagles took down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVII, where they will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

After the game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was joined by his three children as he fielded questions from the press. It was a crowning moment for Sirianni, who in just his second full season as a head coach has pushed his team to a spot in the championship game.

But for all of their father's accomplishments, Sirianni's kids were not too impressed.

At one point, his daughter appears to be mouthing along with Sirianni's platitudes.

Like any parent trying to work professionally in the presence of their bored children, Sirianni tried not to be distracted as he carried on. But he also took the time to parent in the moment too.

It wasn't the only adorable moment of the night that Sirianni got to share with his family.

As the evening wore on, Sirianni and his kids made snow angels in the confetti that dusted Lincoln Financial Field.

Sirianni has his work cut out for him heading into the Super Bowl, where the Eagles will look to take down Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who used to lead the Eagles, as well as superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the likely MVP of the 2022 season.

Maybe if their dad can win the Super Bowl the Sirianni kids will be a bit more impressed.

