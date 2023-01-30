Effective: 2023-02-04 02:57:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; Edwards; Fayette; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Kendall; Kerr; Kinney; Lee; Llano; Medina; Real; Travis; Uvalde; Williamson; Wilson DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In areas where the temperature drops to at or below freezing, some light ice accumulation may develop on bridges and overpasses.

BANDERA COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO