ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CHART: Share of chronically absent CT students by student group from 2017-2022

By CT Mirror Data
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208989_0kWLEsmi00

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, chronic absenteeism has doubled in CT schools. Here's a breakdown of the student groups that are missing class.

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

6 Connecticut communities getting money to improve pedestrian safety

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Pedestrian safety is a growing concern across Connecticut, with an increase in deaths in recent years. The latest was on Wednesday morning when a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in New Haven. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Leaders say since 2015, more than 21% of pedestrian fatalities […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy