CHART: Share of chronically absent CT students by student group from 2017-2022

Related
Public weighs in on bill that would speed up school funding
Hundreds of people were scheduled to testify Friday on a bill that could change how Connecticut school districts are funded.
Educating Connecticut: Teachers facing stress and burnout
Throughout February, News 8 is taking a closer look at why the teaching profession is in crisis, with many educators leaving the classroom.
wshu.org
Advocates, legislators call for school resource officers to be replaced with trained counselors
Connecticut advocates are calling for the removal of school resource officers from schools. They say the police officers do not make schools safer, but rather increase the likelihood of arrests and expulsions, specifically for Black and Latinx students. The Connecticut Black and Brown Student Union joined the Community First Coalition...
Students call for more transparency around school resource officers
On Wednesday, students and racial justice groups called for more rules – and more transparency – around how police operate in schools.
CHART: CT has become more racially diverse since 2011
The white population is still the largest racial group in CT. But its share of the population fell from 2011-2021 while every other racial group’s share rose.
Let’s seize the opportunity to fully fund education in Connecticut
Connecticut has a massive racial funding gap of over $700 million dollars and we need to address this by expediting the ECS phase-in.
CHART: CT high school graduation rates are improving
From the 2010-11 school year to 2020-21, CT's four-year graduation rate increased 6.9 percentage points. See how your school performed.
Connecticut introduces Black and Hispanic studies class to high school curriculums
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new high school requirement is adding to the Connecticut’s history curriculum. The state is showing off the new Black and Hispanic studies course to kick off Black History Month. Gov. Ned Lamont signed a state law in 2019 that all schools must offer the course as an elective. “Being able to […]
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
Housing committee public hearing brings focus to homelessness
Proposed bills would further fund the state's homeless response system and establish a right to housing in Connecticut.
Lamont unveils plan to cancel billions in CT medical debt
The plan involves working with a nonprofit organization that buys medical debt from hospitals at extreme discounts and then cancels the debt.
MAP: Percentage of ‘cost-burdened’ households in each Connecticut town
As of 2021, 34% of CT households are "cost-burdened," meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing. Here's the percentage in each town.
Eyewitness News
Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt for thousands in CT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Lamont Administration announced a proposal on Thursday to cancel overdue medical debt for Connecticut residents who have struggled to pay their bills. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference about it on Thursday morning in Hartford. He said he based the proposal on a...
CHART: Connecticut’s top six rankable leading causes of death
In CT, the leading rankable causes of death from 2010 through 2020 include heart disease, cancer, COVID-19, accidents and strokes, data shows.
CT’s paid leave program denied one-third of claims in the first year
When Heather Rowan gave birth to her son, Theodore, she and her husband were eager to take advantage of a new state program that provides paid time off for parents. Rowan, a social worker from Putnam, says she brought a folder of paid leave materials to the hospital the day she was induced so that she could get their applications in right after Theodore was born.
Connecticut anti-trans bill a thinly veiled threat
We can be pretty sure this bill won’t pass, since we have a Democratic majority, but this bill is meant to be a statement from Republicans: “If we were in power here, this is what we would do.”
State seeks to diversify Connecticut's teachers
Educators point to Capital Prep Charter School in Bridgeport as a place that has found solutions to recruiting a more diverse group of teachers.
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
6 Connecticut communities getting money to improve pedestrian safety
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Pedestrian safety is a growing concern across Connecticut, with an increase in deaths in recent years. The latest was on Wednesday morning when a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in New Haven. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Leaders say since 2015, more than 21% of pedestrian fatalities […]
News 12
Gov. Lamont announces final set of proposals to improve gun safety in Connecticut
Gov. Ned Lamont has announced the final set of proposals he will introduce during this year's legislative session - with a focus on strengthening the state's efforts to eliminate gun violence. This set of proposals is concentrated on preventing suicides, accidents and domestic violence. The proposals include the following: requiring...
Connecticut Mirror
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.http://ctmirror.org/
Comments / 1