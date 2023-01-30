Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
IU basketball: Purdue at Indiana game day essentials
No. 1 Purdue (22-1, 11-1) at No. 21 Indiana (15-7, 6-5) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dick Vitale, Kris Budden) Stream: Watch ESPN. IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network. Purdue is a 1-point favorite. KenPom Projected Score: No. 3 Purdue 72 No. 21...
High school Mike Woodson had a visit scheduled to Purdue — before he canceled it
Mike Woodson was tempted by the dark side. The now Indiana head basketball coach has said often IU was the only place he wanted to go play college basketball, but at one point in his high school journey there was a visit up north scheduled. With his Hoosiers set to...
Watch: IU guard Trey Galloway previews matchup with Purdue
Watch as Indiana guard Trey Galloway previews Saturday’s meeting between IU and Purdue. Galloway is averaging 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 25.1 minutes per contest with 12 starts. He’s shooting 54.5 percent from the field overall, including 51.4 percent from 3-point range. No. 21 Indiana...
Hoosier sounds: Trayce Jackson-Davis talks Purdue, much more on the Ride with JMV
Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis joined The Ride with JMV on Thursday to discuss the Hoosiers’ Saturday showdown with Purdue. Jackson-Davis discusses the matchup with Purdue and their star center Zach Edey (Saturday, 4 p.m. Eastern, ESPN), his development as a player, and much more. Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.5...
Watch: Purdue’s Matt Painter previews game at Indiana
Watch as Purdue coach Matt Painter took questions on Friday in advance of their road trip to Bloomington. No. 21 Indiana (15-7, 6-5) and No. 1 Purdue tip at 4 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) on Saturday. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”
IU to honor legendary radio voice Don Fischer at halftime of Purdue game
——————- The Indiana University athletics program is celebrating the 50-year career of the “Voice of the Hoosiers” football and basketball teams, Don Fischer. He will be honored in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at halftime of Saturday’s game with Purdue. In 1973, WIRE-Radio...
IU basketball film study: A questionable approach against the Maryland press
Time after time they brought it up, burned eight seconds off the shot clock against the press, and then went about trying to figure out whether Maryland was in a zone or man-to-man defense. After some standing around at the top of the key to complete the diagnosis, and a...
‘He thinks he can play tomorrow’: Woodson not sure on Johnson’s timeline, updates Geronimo and Duncomb’s status
Indiana has been missing three scholarship players for the last two games, including starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who suffered a broken foot at Kansas on Dec. 17. Johnson has given the appearance he is progressing in his rehabilitation. He’s been seen shooting the basketball without a boot before each of IU’s last two contests, and the optics suggest Johnson will play again this season.
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (2/2)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
IU basketball: Indiana at Maryland — The Report Card
Indiana’s five game winning streak came to an uninspiring end. The hot Hoosiers were ground to a halt on Maryland on Tuesday evening. IU had a good first ten minutes and took a 22-15 lead at the Xfinity Center. But Maryland outscored the Hoosiers 22-7 over the remainder of the first half to take an eight point lead into the break. The Hoosiers pulled back to within two just a few minutes into the second half, but a 6-0 Maryland response reset the eight point advantage, and Indiana never got closer than five.
Disruptive defense leads IU women to road win at Minnesota
Indiana’s defense smothered Minnesota in the first half, forcing turnovers on 47 percent of the Golden Gophers’ possessions before the break. The No. 4 Hoosiers came into the game in Minneapolis as significant favorites, and the wave of miscues by the home team quickly put the game out of reach.
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews Purdue
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday morning in advance of Indiana’s matchup with Purdue this weekend. Indiana and Purdue tip at 4 p.m. Eastern on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily...
IU football picks up commitment from 2023 athlete Desirrio Riles
Indiana made an addition to its 2023 class on national signing day. Jacksonville, Fla. based Desirrio Riles announced on Wednesday morning he has committed to IU. Riles played quarterback in high school for three years but made a position change going into his senior season. He was recruited to be...
Watch: IU football newcomers Andre Carter and Philip Blidi take questions from the media
Watch as new Indiana defensive linemen Andre Carter and Philip Blidi met with the media to discuss their early days in Bloomington. Carter transferred to IU from Western Michigan, while Blidi arrived from Texas Tech. For more background on Carter, GO HERE. For more background on Blidi, GO HERE. Video...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Indianapolis, IN. - In addition to being Indiana's capital and largest city, anchoring a metro area with a population of more than 2.1 million residents, Indianapolis is also home to a diverse economy and strong job market.
Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
Slick Roads Led to Multiple Crashes Monday Night
STATEWIDE — Frigid temperatures led to hazardous road conditions in some parts of the state Monday night. Multiple counties in southern Indiana saw crashes and weather that affected I-65 and I-74, among other roads. Crashes in counties including Bartholomew and Jackson involved semis. Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles...
Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
