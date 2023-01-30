ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Purdue at Indiana game day essentials

No. 1 Purdue (22-1, 11-1) at No. 21 Indiana (15-7, 6-5) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dick Vitale, Kris Budden) Stream: Watch ESPN. IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network. Purdue is a 1-point favorite. KenPom Projected Score: No. 3 Purdue 72 No. 21...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU guard Trey Galloway previews matchup with Purdue

Watch as Indiana guard Trey Galloway previews Saturday’s meeting between IU and Purdue. Galloway is averaging 7.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 25.1 minutes per contest with 12 starts. He’s shooting 54.5 percent from the field overall, including 51.4 percent from 3-point range. No. 21 Indiana...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Purdue’s Matt Painter previews game at Indiana

Watch as Purdue coach Matt Painter took questions on Friday in advance of their road trip to Bloomington. No. 21 Indiana (15-7, 6-5) and No. 1 Purdue tip at 4 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) on Saturday. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

‘He thinks he can play tomorrow’: Woodson not sure on Johnson’s timeline, updates Geronimo and Duncomb’s status

Indiana has been missing three scholarship players for the last two games, including starting point guard Xavier Johnson, who suffered a broken foot at Kansas on Dec. 17. Johnson has given the appearance he is progressing in his rehabilitation. He’s been seen shooting the basketball without a boot before each of IU’s last two contests, and the optics suggest Johnson will play again this season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Indiana at Maryland — The Report Card

Indiana’s five game winning streak came to an uninspiring end. The hot Hoosiers were ground to a halt on Maryland on Tuesday evening. IU had a good first ten minutes and took a 22-15 lead at the Xfinity Center. But Maryland outscored the Hoosiers 22-7 over the remainder of the first half to take an eight point lead into the break. The Hoosiers pulled back to within two just a few minutes into the second half, but a 6-0 Maryland response reset the eight point advantage, and Indiana never got closer than five.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Disruptive defense leads IU women to road win at Minnesota

Indiana’s defense smothered Minnesota in the first half, forcing turnovers on 47 percent of the Golden Gophers’ possessions before the break. The No. 4 Hoosiers came into the game in Minneapolis as significant favorites, and the wave of miscues by the home team quickly put the game out of reach.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews Purdue

Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday morning in advance of Indiana’s matchup with Purdue this weekend. Indiana and Purdue tip at 4 p.m. Eastern on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football picks up commitment from 2023 athlete Desirrio Riles

Indiana made an addition to its 2023 class on national signing day. Jacksonville, Fla. based Desirrio Riles announced on Wednesday morning he has committed to IU. Riles played quarterback in high school for three years but made a position change going into his senior season. He was recruited to be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Ascension St. Vincent to shut down additional operations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Ascension St. Vincent confirmed it is shutting down services at multiple locations in the central Indiana area. Those places include: Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Greenwood Primary Care Olive Branch 1579 Olive Branch Parke Lane, Suite 180 Greenwood, IN 46143 Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent – Crawfordsville Primary Care 1684 Bush […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Slick Roads Led to Multiple Crashes Monday Night

STATEWIDE — Frigid temperatures led to hazardous road conditions in some parts of the state Monday night. Multiple counties in southern Indiana saw crashes and weather that affected I-65 and I-74, among other roads. Crashes in counties including Bartholomew and Jackson involved semis. Indiana State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles...
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Winter Storm Warning Coming Tonight

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Warning for portions of central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Besides Clinton, affected...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN

