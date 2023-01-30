Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Co-warehousing facility set to open this spring on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Do you need warehouse space but don't have the money or desire to build your own facility? A warehouse on Sweeten Creek might be the answer. Asheville’s first co-warehousing facility is set to open this spring. Ernest will offer rentable warehouse space to local makers and entrepreneurs, providing a place for them to grow or launch their businesses.
WLOS.com
Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, first in NC, celebrates 40th anniversary
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity is coming up on a major milestone. The nonprofit is marking 40 years of helping people realize the dream of owning their own home. This Habitat affiliate was the first in North Carolina -- and now there are more than...
WLOS.com
From glamping to celebrating the 'Roaring '20s,' new hotels offer Asheville mystique
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — At a time when hotel occupancy rates are showing signs of potential market saturation and softening, 500 new hotel rooms are coming online in Asheville in 2023. The board reviewed the latest data on Asheville’s tourism business, hotel stays and spending still lagging from Asheville’s...
WLOS.com
New parking lot at Asheville Regional Airport expected to add about 400 spaces
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport will soon break ground on an additional parking lot to help keep up with record growth in recent years. “When you see this kind of growth, that means there are a lot more people at the airport, a lot more cars arriving to park at the airport, and we need places to put those cars,” said Tina Kinsey, Vice President of Marketing, PR & Air Service Development.
WLOS.com
Asheville metro, Buncombe County boast lowest unemployment rate in state for December
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For those who live in the Asheville metro area, the latest unemployment numbers for North Carolina bear good news. The N.C. Department of Commerce says Asheville and Buncombe County have the lowest unemployment numbers in the state, at 2.5% in December. Tyrell County tops the...
WLOS.com
Millions awarded to area communities to improve & expand electric infrastructure
WLOS — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that the department is investing $235 million to help seven North Carolina electric cooperatives. The investment is designed to expand and modernize the states rural electric grid and increase grid security. “These critical investments will benefit rural people and...
WLOS.com
Solar project could be coming to Lake Julian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Duke Energy wants to add a solar project to its power station at Lake Julian in Skyland. The project would generate 9.5 megawatts of power. WILL CUSTOMERS WITH FAULTY SOLAR PANELS GET THEIR MONEY BACK AFTER COMPANY BANKRUPTCY?. Duke promised to add solar when it...
WRAL News
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
buffalonynews.net
Anderson Automotive Announces Acquisition of Bradshaw Automotive Group Dealerships
RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / The Anderson Automotive Group, an automotive retailer with 8 dealerships located in North and South Carolina, announced today its acquisition of the Bradshaw Automotive group of dealerships. This includes a Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac store in Greer, SC and Honda, Acura,...
WLOS.com
What's next for Asiana Grand Buffet space on Hendersonville Road?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The owner of a popular Asian restaurant that closed this week has a new plan. Asiana Grand Buffet closed its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, and now owner Steven Ar is revealing what's next for the property. Ar said he plans to...
WLOS.com
A-B Tech opens registration for free, fast-track Pratt & Whitney job training
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College (A-B Tech) says it's now accepting registrations for free training that puts residents on the path to full-time employment with aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. "We are excited, as Pratt & Whitney is, that it is time to start training...
WLOS.com
Duke Energy installs one of nation's most advanced microgrid in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS, N.C. (WLOS) — Duke Energy has installed one of the nation's most advanced green microgrids in the Madison County town of Hot Springs. The installation will be able to power the entire town during an outage, using only solar generation and battery storage. This is the first...
WLOS.com
Former Asheville Primary School facility may find new purpose with Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County leaders are showing interest in the former home of Asheville Primary School on Haywood Road in West Asheville. The Asheville City Board of Education voted to close the school in December 2021, citing maintenance needs and financial challenges. “The building primarily is being...
foodmanufacturing.com
Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
WYFF4.com
Construction slated to start on new development in Anderson this spring
ANDERSON, S.C. — Construction is expected to start on a new development in Anderson this spring, according to the city of Anderson. The development will be along Murray Avenue, about a block from Main Street in downtown. MORE HEADLINES. "This is really just a vacant non-contributing parcel really in...
WLOS.com
Parents, caregivers learn all about ACS elementary magnet schools during special event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a celebration of Asheville City Schools elementary magnet schools on an informational night. Parents and caregivers received information from each school's magnet theme, Title I, transportation, school nutrition, the transfer process and much more. Information booths were set up for each of the...
WLOS.com
Online kindergarten registration opens for Henderson County's future class of 2036
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — February 1st marks an exciting time for Henderson County's future class of 2036. On Wednesday, Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) opened online kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year. Children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2023 may be enrolled, and the school district says students should be registered in their home school district, even if their parents or guardians plan to make a request for a transfer in the future.
WLOS.com
Asheville City Schools joins other districts in calling for more control of calendars
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another local school system is calling for changes to the state's school calendar. The Asheville City Board of Education has drafted a resolution for local control of the calendar. State law mandates that the school year start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug....
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Auto Supplier Announces $50 Million Expansion in South Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier will invest...
WLOS.com
Dairi-O breaks ground for restaurant on Upward Road in Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new dining option is coming to the mountains. The popular Dairi-O restaurant chain has planted its flag in Henderson County. Dairi-O serves hot dogs, burgers, sandwiches, chicken tenders and wings, soups and salads, along with ice cream, at restaurants across the state. And now,...
