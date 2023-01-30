ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Co-warehousing facility set to open this spring on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Do you need warehouse space but don't have the money or desire to build your own facility? A warehouse on Sweeten Creek might be the answer. Asheville’s first co-warehousing facility is set to open this spring. Ernest will offer rentable warehouse space to local makers and entrepreneurs, providing a place for them to grow or launch their businesses.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

New parking lot at Asheville Regional Airport expected to add about 400 spaces

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport will soon break ground on an additional parking lot to help keep up with record growth in recent years. “When you see this kind of growth, that means there are a lot more people at the airport, a lot more cars arriving to park at the airport, and we need places to put those cars,” said Tina Kinsey, Vice President of Marketing, PR & Air Service Development.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Solar project could be coming to Lake Julian

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Duke Energy wants to add a solar project to its power station at Lake Julian in Skyland. The project would generate 9.5 megawatts of power. WILL CUSTOMERS WITH FAULTY SOLAR PANELS GET THEIR MONEY BACK AFTER COMPANY BANKRUPTCY?. Duke promised to add solar when it...
ASHEVILLE, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

Beverage Maker Plans $130M South Carolina Facility

BESSEMER, Ala. — Milo's Tea Company, a 76-year-old Alabama-based national beverage company, announced it will invest over $130 million initially to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Spartanburg County, South Carolina. In the beginning, this new facility will bring more than 100 jobs to the area. This...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Construction slated to start on new development in Anderson this spring

ANDERSON, S.C. — Construction is expected to start on a new development in Anderson this spring, according to the city of Anderson. The development will be along Murray Avenue, about a block from Main Street in downtown. MORE HEADLINES. "This is really just a vacant non-contributing parcel really in...
ANDERSON, SC
WLOS.com

Online kindergarten registration opens for Henderson County's future class of 2036

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — February 1st marks an exciting time for Henderson County's future class of 2036. On Wednesday, Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) opened online kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year. Children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31, 2023 may be enrolled, and the school district says students should be registered in their home school district, even if their parents or guardians plan to make a request for a transfer in the future.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Auto Supplier Announces $50 Million Expansion in South Carolina

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global auto supplier will invest...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy