Buffalo, NY

Man wanted for slashing tires facing charges in separate stabbing case

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 23-year-old Saquan P. Young of Rochester was arraigned on Friday in Buffalo City Court on three separate criminal cases.

According to the district attorney's office, the three incidents occurred on July 29, 2022, December 27, 2022, and January 26, 2023.

On July 29, 2022, Young allegedly prevented NFTA Transit Authority Police from performing their duties by refusing multiple commands to leave the premises after remaining inside the NFTA Allen Medical Campus Station. He is charged with one count of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, one count of resisting arrest and one count of trespass.

On December 27, 2022, Young allegedly approached the door of a closed store on the 600 block of Prospect Avenue in Buffalo and yelled at the employees who were still inside. He then allegedly slashed all four tires of one of the employee's vehicles in the parking lot. Young was located a short time later on Niagara Street and allegedly found in possession of a knife and a small amount of suspected cocaine. He was charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned on December 30, 2022 and a bench warrant was issued after he failed to appear.

On January 26, 2023, Young allegedly stabbed a male victim in the hands with a pocket knife during a fight at a residence on Letchworth Street in Buffalo. He was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Young is scheduled to return on all three cases on February 1 and was held on $5,000 cash, bond or property.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

