Read full article on original website
Related
WWMTCw
Former Rep. Hoadley previously blocked by GOP, appointed to WMU Board
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again selected former Democratic Rep. Jon Hoadley to serve on the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees in an announcement Thursday. Hoadley, who previously served as a Michigan representative in Kalamazoo County, was blocked by Republican lawmakers when Whitmer first made the appointment...
WWMTCw
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to move presidential primary forward to February
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday, moving the state's presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February 2024. S.B. 13, sponsored by state Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, moves the state's primary forward from March, falling it in line with a plan to make Michigan the fifth state to vote for the Democratic nominee for president.
WWMTCw
More than 1/2 million Michiganders approved for student loan forgiveness before pause
LANSING, Mich. — More than 1/2 million Michigan residents were approved for federal student debt forgiveness in 2022 before a court order stopped the federal plan from going into effect, according to new data released by the White House. That data shows that 864,000 Michiganders applied for or were...
WWMTCw
Black History Month recognized in Michigan with proclamation from Gov. & Lt. Gov.
LANSING, Mich. - LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist recognized the beginning of Black History Month with a proclamation honoring the contributions of Black Americans to the progress of both Michigan and the United States. “This February, we celebrate the immeasurable role Black Americans...
newsfromthestates.com
‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled. As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent or mortgage on time. Finally, when there was close to nothing left, they turned to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. There, they received assistance applying for benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
WILX-TV
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WWMTCw
More than $33M heading to Michigan to improve roads in hopes of reducing roadway deaths
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a historic $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. That funding includes14 grants for communities in Michigan. The competitive grant program provides $5 billion over five years for...
WWMTCw
Four West Michigan schools awarded grants to support technology implementation
LANSING, Mich. — Four West Michigan schools between Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties were among 13 awarded grants to support implementation of technology, the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE, announced Thursday. MI Reading Retention Law: Panel approves bill to get rid of 'misguided' third grade reading...
WWMTCw
EGLE & Graphic Packaging finalize consent order to resolve violations, will pay large fine
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE, has fined Graphic Packaging an additional $10,000 on Wednesday. The proposed consent fine of just over $99,000 was increased, after several violations and a noticeable odor was being emitted from the plant in December.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan doctor who led 'shots for pills' opioid scheme gets 16.5 years in prison
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan doctor was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison after authorities say he led an opioid scheme that provided drugs to patients in exchange for medically unnecessary injections. Francisco Patino, 68, of Wayne County, was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud...
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
WWMTCw
Attorney General Nessel warns of tax scams in midst of tax season
LANSING, Mich. — Tax season is a prime time for scammers to pretend to be IRS agents, tax specialists or professionals, and collection agencies, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. To combat this, Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert Tuesday, warning Michiganders to be on the...
What Are Those Balls That Hang on Power Lines In Michigan For?
I remember as a kid looking out the window of my mom's car and seeing the different colored balls that were on the power lines. I wondered to myself what the heck were those things for. Well now I'm an adult and with the power of the internet, I have...
Committee of Karens Might Ruin Michigan Fireworks Fun, With Law
Fireworks have always been the American way of celebrating Independence Day. Michiganders do the same thing other states do. Celebrate on all the days around the holiday, and now, any holiday or occasion you can think of.. as long as the weather cooperates. Now, a bunch of "Karens" want to ruin fireworks, too.
WWMTCw
Michigan WIC to transition back to Similac brand formulas
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the Michigan Women, Infants and Children program, also known as WIC, is expected to transition back to its contract with Similac brand formulas. The transition is scheduled to start March 1, as the supply issues...
After February, Michigan Will No Longer Provide Extra Food Assistance
Michigan families who have grown accustomed to additional SNAP benefits will soon see a reduction to the amount loaded to Bridge cards each month. Eligible Michigan families have been receiving at least an extra $95 per month from the SNAP - or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - during the pandemic. That extra money, meant to help low-income families who were enduring increased economic hardship during the last few years, will soon be discontinued.
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
Comments / 2