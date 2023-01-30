ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Former Rep. Hoadley previously blocked by GOP, appointed to WMU Board

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again selected former Democratic Rep. Jon Hoadley to serve on the Western Michigan University Board of Trustees in an announcement Thursday. Hoadley, who previously served as a Michigan representative in Kalamazoo County, was blocked by Republican lawmakers when Whitmer first made the appointment...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to move presidential primary forward to February

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Wednesday, moving the state's presidential primary to the fourth Tuesday in February 2024. S.B. 13, sponsored by state Sen. Jeremy Moss, D-Southfield, moves the state's primary forward from March, falling it in line with a plan to make Michigan the fifth state to vote for the Democratic nominee for president.
MICHIGAN STATE
‘Cruel, inefficient and just wrong on so many levels’

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, struggling Michiganders who had lost jobs watched as their bank accounts dwindled. As the world around them was engulfed by sickness and death, they saw their savings — often built over years — being depleted while they attempted to put food on their tables and pay their rent or mortgage on time. Finally, when there was close to nothing left, they turned to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. There, they received assistance applying for benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees

Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
Attorney General Nessel warns of tax scams in midst of tax season

LANSING, Mich. — Tax season is a prime time for scammers to pretend to be IRS agents, tax specialists or professionals, and collection agencies, according to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. To combat this, Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a consumer alert Tuesday, warning Michiganders to be on the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan WIC to transition back to Similac brand formulas

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the Michigan Women, Infants and Children program, also known as WIC, is expected to transition back to its contract with Similac brand formulas. The transition is scheduled to start March 1, as the supply issues...
After February, Michigan Will No Longer Provide Extra Food Assistance

Michigan families who have grown accustomed to additional SNAP benefits will soon see a reduction to the amount loaded to Bridge cards each month. Eligible Michigan families have been receiving at least an extra $95 per month from the SNAP - or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - during the pandemic. That extra money, meant to help low-income families who were enduring increased economic hardship during the last few years, will soon be discontinued.
MICHIGAN STATE
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan

Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
MICHIGAN STATE

