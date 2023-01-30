Read full article on original website
Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
Police: Man shoots cellular phone buyer in planned robbery
PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they alleged shot another man in the chest during a sale of a used cellular phone Thursday night. Idris Ibn Sharee Hollis, 23, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, set up a meeting on a social media marketplace to sell a used cellular phone intending to rob the buyer, according to the criminal complaint.
Man robbed on Luzerne County transit bus, suspect arrested
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man they say followed and robbed a victim on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, in April 2022 Matthew Lange, 36, got onto a Luzerne County transit bus near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and sat near a […]
Wilkes-Barre man accused of choking ex-girlfriend
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was found choking a woman inside a home in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1 around 5:00 a.m., troopers were called for backup to an incident happening at home in the 900 block of West Main Street in […]
Father-to-be charged with disrupting birth
PLAINS TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man recording his girlfriend giving birth refused to leave the hospital room and fought with nurses and security at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Thursday morning. Saquann Dupre Salley Jr., 24, of South Grant Street, was asked to leave the room by the nurse...
Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
local21news.com
Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
Police release details on school bus crash on Interstate 180
Williamsport, Pa. — One person was hurt Monday when a car hit a school bus traveling west on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township. State police at Montoursville say Heather Painter, 49, of Williamsport, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu heading west when she hit a school bus near its rear tire. Painter was in the passing lane at the time of the accident that occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the Faxon exit. ...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Man Sentenced to Decade Behind Bars for Dealing Fentanyl Pills, Meth, Cocaine
An Erie man will spend a decade behind bars on federal charges for dealing fentanyl pills, cocaine and meth in western Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Vincent Feliciano, 32, was ordered to serve 10 years in prison after being convicted of violating federal narcotics laws. Feliciano and...
wesb.com
Fugitive of Justice
A Little Valley woman was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. According to reports, 47 year old Little Angel Goodwill was arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop on 219. During the investigation Goodwill gave officers a false name attempting to evade the warrants. Goodwill...
County coroner identifies victim of fatal Wilkes-Barre shooting
WILKES-BARRE — An investigation is underway after a man died from an apparent shooting late Monday night. The Luzerne County
Monday night Wilkes-Barre shooting ruled homicide
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An autopsy has been completed on the 22-year-old man who died after an overnight shooting in Wilkes-Barre. The Luzerne County Coroner confirms Elijah Rivers died as a result of being shot in the chest Monday night in the area of North Meade Street. The victim was transported from the scene […]
Over $2.3K stolen from Lowe’s, suspect wanted
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say cut a fence and broke into Lowe’s stealing over $2,300 worth of items. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on January 19 around 3:17 a.m., the suspect pictured below cut a fence behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store and entered […]
4 men accused of running NJ ghost gun trafficking ring
Four men were charged for running a ghost gun trafficking ring in New Jersey, according to the DOJ. Savion Clyburn, 20, Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, Richard Mullane, 26, and Julian Santiago, 26.
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
The decision further undermines the effectiveness of a program once lauded as a national model and championed by Gov. Josh Shapiro when he was attorney general.
Massive Marijuana Trafficking, Money Laundering Ring Includes 15 NYers, Feds Say
More than a dozen New Yorkers are accused in a massive marijuana trafficking and money laundering ring that spanned across the United States, according to federal prosecutors.A 99-count indictment unsealed in the Northern District of New York Tuesday, Jan. 31 accuses 17 defendants of taking part in…
WFMZ-TV Online
2 killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. A tractor-trailer and car collided around 4 p.m. on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's...
PA Native, NJ Mom Of Five Dies In Crash Headed To 2nd Job
Christine Severino, a Pennsylvania native and New Jersey mom of five, was on her way to her second job when she was killed in a car accident in Tredyffrin Township on Saturday, Jan. 28, her loved ones say. She was 41. Chrissie, as the Pennsville mom's friends and family knew her, was born…
State Police release names of victims killed in wrong-way crash on I-86 in Town of Ellicott
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Two people died in a wrong-way crash on I-86 in the Town of Ellicott on Saturday evening. New York State Police said the crash happened around 6 p.m. Troopers say, Matthew A. Berry, 30, of Randolph, was driving east in the westbound lane, without headlights on, and struck another vehicle between exits 12 and 13.
Pagans Motorcycle Gang's Meth Dealer Heads To Prison In Pennsylvania: USDOJ
A man who was known as a methamphetamine dealer for the Pagan's Motorcycle Club has admitted to violating federal narcotics trafficking laws and has been sentenced for his crimes according to a release by the US Department of Justice on Monday, January 23, 2023. Joshua Birrell, 40, formerly of Latrobe,...
