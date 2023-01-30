ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

WBRE

Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Police: Man shoots cellular phone buyer in planned robbery

PLAINS TWP. — Township police arrested a man they alleged shot another man in the chest during a sale of a used cellular phone Thursday night. Idris Ibn Sharee Hollis, 23, of Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, set up a meeting on a social media marketplace to sell a used cellular phone intending to rob the buyer, according to the criminal complaint.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Man robbed on Luzerne County transit bus, suspect arrested

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man they say followed and robbed a victim on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, in April 2022 Matthew Lange, 36, got onto a Luzerne County transit bus near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and sat near a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man accused of choking ex-girlfriend

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say was found choking a woman inside a home in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 1 around 5:00 a.m., troopers were called for backup to an incident happening at home in the 900 block of West Main Street in […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
Times Leader

Father-to-be charged with disrupting birth

PLAINS TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man recording his girlfriend giving birth refused to leave the hospital room and fought with nurses and security at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center Thursday morning. Saquann Dupre Salley Jr., 24, of South Grant Street, was asked to leave the room by the nurse...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTAJ

Troopers raid home over possible Pa. lottery theft in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –An immense investigation is underway for alleged theft from the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission at multiple locations in Centre and Blair counties, according to a release. According to state police, on Feb. 2, multiple search warrants were executed at a home on the 100 block of W. Blade Drive in PA Furnace. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Maryland woman arrested for three PA bank robberies, $15,000 found at home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Maryland woman has been taken into custody and had her house searched after a string of robberies in South Central Pennsylvania. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland robbed two Franklin County banks. The first robbery took...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NorthcentralPA.com

Police release details on school bus crash on Interstate 180

Williamsport, Pa. — One person was hurt Monday when a car hit a school bus traveling west on Interstate 180 in Loyalsock Township. State police at Montoursville say Heather Painter, 49, of Williamsport, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu heading west when she hit a school bus near its rear tire. Painter was in the passing lane at the time of the accident that occurred around 2:40 p.m. near the Faxon exit. ...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
wesb.com

Fugitive of Justice

A Little Valley woman was arrested on a fugitive of justice warrant out of Pennsylvania. According to reports, 47 year old Little Angel Goodwill was arrested on multiple warrants during a traffic stop on 219. During the investigation Goodwill gave officers a false name attempting to evade the warrants. Goodwill...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Monday night Wilkes-Barre shooting ruled homicide

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An autopsy has been completed on the 22-year-old man who died after an overnight shooting in Wilkes-Barre. The Luzerne County Coroner confirms Elijah Rivers died as a result of being shot in the chest Monday night in the area of North Meade Street. The victim was transported from the scene […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Over $2.3K stolen from Lowe’s, suspect wanted

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say cut a fence and broke into Lowe’s stealing over $2,300 worth of items. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on January 19 around 3:17 a.m., the suspect pictured below cut a fence behind the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store and entered […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. A tractor-trailer and car collided around 4 p.m. on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

