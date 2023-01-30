ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Car plows into Panda Garden restaurant in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car rammed into a Lincoln restaurant early Friday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Panda Garden restaurant near 48th and O Streets. A Lincoln Police officer at the scene said the car was parked when the driver hit the accelerator and...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LSO Deputies Find Puppy Abandoned On County Road

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who abandoned a puppy along a road north of Lincoln on Thursday. Deputies were notified around 11:30 a.m. and found the dog in a ditch at N. 14th Street and McKelvie. “On a happy note the puppy was brought to the office to warm up and make new friends,” the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Crews battle early morning fire at storage facility in York

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The York Fire Department and several other crews fought a blaze at a storage facility early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were sent to the storage facility near York Avenue and Walnut Street around 4:15 a.m. Officials say all storage units had smoke damage. Units on...
YORK, NE
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate two crashes early Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police responded to two crashes early Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Police said a pickup truck rolled and ended up near a retaining wall in the parking lot of the Walgreens near 60th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Investigators said no one was injured.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood

OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A 2007 Nissan...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Beatrice couple receives car from stranger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
BEATRICE, NE
klin.com

Lincoln One of Eight Communities Receiving Street Grants

The Nebraska Department of Transportation congratulated eight communities in the state with a combined $2.64 million in federal grants as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” program. The competitive grant program distributes $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and tribal initiatives, including redesigned roads and improved sidewalks.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Firefighters respond to blaze west of Eagle; house a total loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. Several volunteer fire departments spent more than seven hours at the scene of a large fire at a property, near 176th and Highway 34, in eastern Lancaster County.
EAGLE, NE
WOWT

OPPD dispute over trees causing static reaction among landowners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sparks flew almost immediately as an OPPD project team explains to three homeowners why most of their backyard trees will be cut down. An outdated power line is being replaced to add more capacity, but these homeowners want more compassion toward trees in the easement OPPD has the right to remove and is already cutting down.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead

(Plattsmouth) -- A Plattsmouth woman who had been reported missing was found dead Sunday. According to the Plattsmouth Police Department, 68-year-old Patricia Lanam, who has dementia, was reported missing and last seen in Plattsmouth Friday night. Authorities say officers began investigation the case Saturday morning and the Nebraska State Patrol issued a missing, endangered advisory. During the search, police say officers responded to a residence near the 300 block of North 5th Street in Plattsmouth around 5 p.m. Sunday where Lanam was located outside in a back yard deceased.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
gotodestinations.com

Wake Up to the Best Breakfast in Lincoln: Our Picks for 2023

Lincoln, Nebraska may be known for its Cornhuskers and prairies, but did you know it also boasts some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest?. From classic diners to trendy cafes, Lincoln’s breakfast scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or a hearty breakfast burrito,...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Retired deputy passes away

PRINCETON, Neb. -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Monday. The Sheriff's Office said that Albert L. Cherry died on Monday at 79 years old after having battled cancer for several years. Cherry had been a Boone County Deputy Sheriff before going to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Police respond to Omaha bank after person found in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. — Police were called to a west Omaha bank on Tuesday morning when someone found a person in the parking lot. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to the Bank of the West, located near North 132nd and California streets. Paramedics took a person to the hospital with...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy