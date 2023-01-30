ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Panama City man charged in stabbing incident

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0GWI_0kWLCdZn00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was arrested and charged after he allegedly stabbed another man in the chest, police said Monday.

Panama City Police said that on Friday night Jamie L. Frazier, 41, got in an argument with another man at an apartment on W. US 98. Officers added that when they arrived the victim had a non-life-threatening injury and was rushed to a hospital. They then located Frazier who had the weapon “

Frazier was found in possession of the weapon, tucked into the waistband of his pants, police wrote.

He was then arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-
872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama
City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

