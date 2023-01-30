ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gaston County Mugshots February 2nd

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, February 2nd. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Gaston County Mugshots January 30th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 30th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
York County detectives investigate first homicide of 2023

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating its first homicide of 2023 after a person was found stabbed in Fort Mill. According to officials, deputies were called to a home on Thursday, February 2nd in the Beacon Knoll Villas, which is a gated community off of Pleasant Road in Fort Mill, to assist emergency medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Car hits pedestrian on I-77 South in York County, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 have reopened near Gold Hill in York County after a car struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were helping with traffic control in the area of...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Felony Drug Arrest Made By Iredell County Deputies In Stony Point

57-year-old Bobby Joe Gallimore was arrested Tuesday by Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged with two felony counts apiece of sell or deliver schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule III controlled substance. Gallimore was arrested at an address on Riggs Road in Stony Point . He is no longer listed as an inmate in Iredell County. A District Court date is set for February 20.
STONY POINT, NC
Iredell County Deputies Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker

29-year-old Randell Damar Myricks of Mooresville has been arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Officers on felony counts of trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and fleeing to elude arrest. He was also charged with aggravated misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor careless & reckless driving.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sheriff: Mooresville man faces drug-trafficking charges following pursuit by ICSO deputy on I-77

A Mooresville man faces drug trafficking charges after a pursuit by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 77. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Randell Damar Myricks, 29, of Powder Horn Circle Mooresville, in a news release Thursday. The suspect was recently released from prison and is on parole for trafficking cocaine, according to the ICSO.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Man Arrested On Child-Sex Charges

In January, a report was filed with the Statesville Police Department in reference to a child who had been sexually assaulted. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was assigned to the case. The child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and was interviewed. The child disclosed the sexual assaults...
STATESVILLE, NC
Taylorsville Man Held On Charges Filed By Alexander County Sheriff’s Office

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 26-year old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Marquez of Taylorsville on Sunday, January 29th. He was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Gonzalez-Marquez is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $7,500 with a court appearance scheduled for March 6th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

