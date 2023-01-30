Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots February 2nd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Thursday, February 2nd. * All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 30th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 30th. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV
‘Jail cells are open’: Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County District Attorney and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief have voiced their frustrations regarding low bonds set for violent offenders. 47-year-old Demont Forte was arrested Tuesday, facing charges of assault by strangulation, felony stalking, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault...
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on concealed carry permits after lawsuit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office continues to wait on mental health facilities to return the releases needed to process concealed carry permits, department officials said. This update on the MCSO’s permitting process comes after gun rights groups and Charlotte-area gun owners sued Mecklenburg County...
Only on 9: Man shot by serial killer in Chester County focuses on recovery
Jeremy Robinson is still recovering from mental and emotional scars. Nearly two years ago, police arrested a couple connected to five murders and crime sprees across multiple states.
cn2.com
York County detectives investigate first homicide of 2023
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating its first homicide of 2023 after a person was found stabbed in Fort Mill. According to officials, deputies were called to a home on Thursday, February 2nd in the Beacon Knoll Villas, which is a gated community off of Pleasant Road in Fort Mill, to assist emergency medical personnel with a person who was unconscious and not breathing.
Suspect arrested after CMPD urged public to ‘avoid area’ in north CLT
The situation was reported around 8:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Orvis Street in the Metro Division.
Deputies investigating deadly stabbing in Fort Mill gated community
One person was stabbed and killed Thursday at a home in a gated community in Fort Mill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
qcnews.com
Car hits pedestrian on I-77 South in York County, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 have reopened near Gold Hill in York County after a car struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were helping with traffic control in the area of...
860wacb.com
Felony Drug Arrest Made By Iredell County Deputies In Stony Point
57-year-old Bobby Joe Gallimore was arrested Tuesday by Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged with two felony counts apiece of sell or deliver schedule III controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver schedule III controlled substance. Gallimore was arrested at an address on Riggs Road in Stony Point . He is no longer listed as an inmate in Iredell County. A District Court date is set for February 20.
860wacb.com
Iredell County Deputies Arrest Alleged Drug Trafficker
29-year-old Randell Damar Myricks of Mooresville has been arrested by Iredell County Sheriff’s Officers on felony counts of trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, and fleeing to elude arrest. He was also charged with aggravated misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor careless & reckless driving.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify Victim in Deadly Southeast Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road. Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
4 juveniles charged in Alexander County home invasion, sheriff says
Four juveniles were charged in a home invasion on Thursday in Alexander County, the sheriff stated in a news release.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Mooresville man faces drug-trafficking charges following pursuit by ICSO deputy on I-77
A Mooresville man faces drug trafficking charges after a pursuit by an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 77. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Randell Damar Myricks, 29, of Powder Horn Circle Mooresville, in a news release Thursday. The suspect was recently released from prison and is on parole for trafficking cocaine, according to the ICSO.
Homicide under investigation in southeast Charlotte, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte. The investigation is taking place on Pineburr Road near the intersection with Thermal Road, which is near Monroe Road. Details about the investigation are limited at this time. CMPD has not provided information on a...
860wacb.com
Statesville Man Arrested On Child-Sex Charges
In January, a report was filed with the Statesville Police Department in reference to a child who had been sexually assaulted. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was assigned to the case. The child was taken to the Dove House Advocacy Center and was interviewed. The child disclosed the sexual assaults...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Held On Charges Filed By Alexander County Sheriff’s Office
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 26-year old Carlos Alberto Gonzalez-Marquez of Taylorsville on Sunday, January 29th. He was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order, vandalism with damage to real property and resisting arrest. Gonzalez-Marquez is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $7,500 with a court appearance scheduled for March 6th.
Mooresville man caught with drugs after Saturday I-77 chase
Mooresville man caught with drugs after Saturday I-77 chase
WBTV
Caught on camera: Thieves stealing outgoing mail out of mailboxes in Cabarrus County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As you make plans for filing your taxes, you may want to reconsider how you’re sending them in. Neighbors in Cabarrus County are sounding the alarm after several of them had outgoing mail stolen out of their mailboxes. It happened on Wednesday along Rocky River...
Rock Hill woman sentenced for involvement in fentanyl distribution ring
A Rock Hill woman will spend time behind bars for involvement in a fentanyl distribution ring.
