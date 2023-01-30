Read full article on original website
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani-Red Sox rumors explode after star signs new deal
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Uhh, no. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani signed a new endorsement deal this week with New Balance. Why does that matter? New Balance’s corporate headquarters is in Boston, Mass. That’s why. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’
Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer Diagnosis
The baseball world is sending their well wishes to one of their most beloved voices after Howie Rose, the popular Mets radio announcer, announced that he has been in an ongoing battle with cancer since 2021.
MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news
Derek Jeter is back… on your preferred video gaming console of choice, soon. MLB The Show announced on Thursday morning that the famed New York Yankees captain and Baseball Hall of Famer would grace the cover of their Collector’s Edition. “Play 2 win! Tip your cap for Derek Jeter in The Captain edition,” the game’s Twitter account Read more... The post MLB world reacts to absolutely huge Derek Jeter news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Who's the One Team That'll 'Never' Trade With the Knicks?
The NBA trade deadline is a world of possibilities ... except one involving the New York Knicks, apparently.
Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend
It may be the MLB offseason, but one Colorado Rockies player is still getting a massive W. TMZ Sports reports this week that Rockies infielder Cole Tucker is officially engaged to his famous girlfriend, actress Vanessa Hudgens. Tucker reportedly proposed to Hudgens some time at the end of 2022. Here are some of the recent... The post Rockies infielder engaged to famous actress girlfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Longtime MLB Announcer Reveals He's Battling Cancer
One of the most beloved announcers in all of baseball is has reportedly been battling for his life over the past year. Per the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Howie Rose, the longtime radio voice of the Mets, has been fighting off bladder cancer since noticing blood in his urine during spring ...
Dodgers name Dave Roberts' top assistant
The Dodgers announced their 2023 coaching staff this afternoon. The biggest news is the hiring of Danny Lehmann as bench coach, his first time serving as Dave Roberts’ top assistant. Lehmann, 37, is a graduate of Rice University. He spent some time in the Twins’ minor league system, reaching...
Yankees’ Brian Cashman stops Luis Severino from pitching for Dominican Republic
The New York Yankees are doing everything in their power to keep the starting rotation healthy prior to the commencement of the 2023 season. Frankie Montas is already set to miss a few weeks of the regular season after sustaining a shoulder injury, stopping him from starting his throwing program this off-season.
Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland
Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
Dodgers: Insider Has Us Wondering About Will Smith's Future in LA
Will Smith is one of the best catchers in baseball. Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya might be even better. It's a good problem to have for LA.
MLB Superstar Given Devastating Medical Outlook
Now, following all the offseason drama, we have more insight as to the diagnosis of why Carlos Correa lost out on 7 extra years and an extra $150 million, failing two physicals in the process.
LA CEO Stan Kasten breaks silence on Trevor Bauer decision
Los Angeles Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said the organization’s decision to release right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer was “unanimous,” ESPN staff writer Alden Gonzalez wrote in a Thursday article. Trevor Bauer was released in January after the Dodgers designated him for assignment. The team is still obligated to pay him his 2023 salary of […] The post LA CEO Stan Kasten breaks silence on Trevor Bauer decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Held Trade Talks Involving Former Top Prospects
The Boston Red Sox may be involved with a few more moves before the 2023 campaign rolls around. Boston has been busy this offseason with plenty of players joining the club and even more out the door. The Red Sox have been connected to seemingly everyone available and that likely won't stop any time soon. Boston even has considered trading former top prospects, Bobby Dalbec and Jarren Duran, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
Carlos Correa should be insulted by latest Mets physical update
The New York Mets did not sign Carlos Correa due to a faulty physical, but that didn’t stop them from adding Kodai Senga. Carlos Correa eventually ended up back with the Minnesota Twins after his ankle drew concerns from both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. Steve...
Yankees announce Tampa Tarpons 2023 Coaching Staff
TAMPA, Fla. - The New York Yankees have announced the Tampa Tarpons' 2023 coaching staff, led by second year manager Rachel Balkovec. BORN: 7/5/87 in Omaha, Neb. • RESIDES: Tampa, Fla. COACHING CAREER: Enters her second season as Tarpons manager in 2023…became the first full-time female manager in the...
Mike Francesa concedes infamous Yankee Stadium bathroom debate to Chris Russo
Remember where you were on this date in history: Mike Francesa admitted to being wrong in a debate. Francesa and Chris Russo did a “Mike and the Mad Dog” reunion on ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, and host Molly Qerim brought up the infamous debate the two had about Yankee Stadium bathroom lines before George Steinbrenner’s new stadium opened. “The bottom line was Dog did not want them to knock the stadium down. George needed his luxury boxes,” Francesa said Wednesday. “They needed to have new technology. But in retrospect, he’s right. Losing the Stadium has killed the Yankees. It has killed...
Yankees Add to Pitching Depth, Sign Minor Leaguer Gray Fenter
The Yankees added to their pitching depth on Wednesday, signing Gray Fenter to a minor league contract, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Fenter, 27, doesn’t have any major league experience. Rather, he’s only made it to Double-A. The Orioles spent a seventh-round pick on...
ESPN Offers ‘Bold Prediction’ For Highly Touted Yankees Prospect
The New York Yankees have five players on the top 100 MLB prospects list that ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel released earlier this week. But one Yankees prospect stands above the rest: Anthony Volpe. Volpe ranked third on McDaniel’s list, trailing only Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Corbin Carroll...
Cubs’ Jed Hoyer sounds off on key Eric Hosmer plans for 2023 season
The Chicago Cubs will have multiple options to be their starting first baseman in the 2023 season, including Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini. The two veteran sluggers signed off on free agent deals with the Cubs in January. Matt Mervis may also be in the mix to take hold of the starting first base job […] The post Cubs’ Jed Hoyer sounds off on key Eric Hosmer plans for 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
