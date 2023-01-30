ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

tourcounsel.com

Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania

Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27.com

New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Wawa inches closer to bringing store to Dauphin County

Plans for Wawa to construct a convenience store in Swatara Township are moving forward. During a Wednesday hearing, Swatara Township Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt a zoning text amendment change to an ordinance that allows for a convenience store to be built at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, off Route 322, near Hummelstown.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
abc27.com

Non-profit opens new Cumberland County location

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes now have their feet firmly planted in the community they serve. New Hope Ministries is opening a new location in New Cumberland, located on Old York Road. The organization has operated a mobile food pantry in the area after the Red Land Food Ministry closed its doors in 2019.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
tourcounsel.com

Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
WYOMISSING, PA
PennLive.com

Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video

A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Modern-style apartment building proposed along riverfront in Harrisburg

A new apartment building may be coming to Uptown Harrisburg, as a New Jersey-based developer is proposing a 21-unit structure along the riverfront. On Wednesday night, the city’s Planning Commission heard the proposal by EI Realty of Cedar Knolls, N.J., which wants to raze two mid-century office buildings and build “Dauphin House Apartments,” a modern-style, glass-and-masonry apartment building in their place.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg Police looking for missing man

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police is looking for a missing 56-year-old man. Phillip Dunn, a 185-pound, six-foot-tall man was last seen in the Midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Longwood Gardens to buy, operate 505-acre Delaware estate

Longwood Gardens said Thursday it plans to purchase the 505-acre Delaware estate of a late member of the du Pont family, the Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting. The internationally known botanical garden and the Conservation Fun have entered into an agreement with Granogue Reserve LTD LLC to acquire the estate of Irénée du Pont, who died on Jan. 16. The more than 100-year-old estate is located off Smithbridge Road about seven miles from Longwood Gardens.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Freezing temperatures complicate hours-long fire fight at central Pa. motel: officials

A fire that broke out in the back of a Cumberland County Motel 6 had firefighters working for hours Friday evening in frigid cold temperatures. Although officials don’t know the cause of the fire, Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said it started in the back of the building toward a trailer that was completely destroyed in the firefight. The fire then rolled across the roof of the motel and went down into the building before spreading.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Discover the top rated wing spots in Harrisburg, according to Yelp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The age-old debate of who has the best chicken wings has always been a touchy subject that tends to result in some pretty passionate arguments. To help avoid these arguments, abc27 compiled a list that includes the top ten rated places to pick up some wings in Harrisburg, according to Yelp.
HARRISBURG, PA
