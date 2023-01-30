Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Related
tourcounsel.com
Capital City Mall | Shopping mall in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania
Capital City Mall is a 608,911-square-foot (56,569.7 m2) regional shopping mall located approximately 5 miles (8.0 km) southwest of Harrisburg in Lower Allen Township, Pennsylvania. It is one of three enclosed malls in the immediate Harrisburg area, and is the only enclosed mall in Harrisburg's western suburbs. The anchor stores...
abc27.com
New Bath and Body Works is coming to Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Bath and Body Works retail store is making its way to Carlisle in the near future. According to a Facebook post that was made earlier today by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate, a new Bath and Body Works has leased a 4,703 square foot space at the Carlisle Crossing on 299 Westminster Dr.
Wawa inches closer to bringing store to Dauphin County
Plans for Wawa to construct a convenience store in Swatara Township are moving forward. During a Wednesday hearing, Swatara Township Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt a zoning text amendment change to an ordinance that allows for a convenience store to be built at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, off Route 322, near Hummelstown.
abc27.com
CVS in downtown Harrisburg is closed: what is going to replace it?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The CVS Pharmacy in downtown Harrisburg’s South of the Market (SoMO) district, recently closed its doors – so what is coming next?. The sale of the CVS on 221-223 Market St. in Harrisburg was done by Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s partner Gary Russell, who represented CVS in the sale of the 12,000-square-foot property.
Chick-fil-A ‘doing a bang up business,’ accelerates expansion into central Pa.
At least four Chick-fil-As are under development in Dauphin and Cumberland counties.
abc27.com
Food truck and restaurant rally event is coming back to Cumberland Co.
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Business & Professional Group (B&PG) is hosting its annual, recurring community event called the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant Rally. According to the president and creative director for Odessa Design, Inc. Gennifer Richie, the New Cumberland Food Truck & Restaurant...
abc27.com
Non-profit opens new Cumberland County location
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes now have their feet firmly planted in the community they serve. New Hope Ministries is opening a new location in New Cumberland, located on Old York Road. The organization has operated a mobile food pantry in the area after the Red Land Food Ministry closed its doors in 2019.
tourcounsel.com
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
Fire consumes motel near Mechanicsburg: photos, video
A fire at Motel 6 in the 300 block of the Cumberland Parkway in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, Pa., has drawn several fire companies Friday night. No information about the origin or extent of the fire was immediately available. Media reports, citing dispatchers, say everyone safely escaped the fire, which is near another hotel, restaurants and shops between Route 15 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
theburgnews.com
Modern-style apartment building proposed along riverfront in Harrisburg
A new apartment building may be coming to Uptown Harrisburg, as a New Jersey-based developer is proposing a 21-unit structure along the riverfront. On Wednesday night, the city’s Planning Commission heard the proposal by EI Realty of Cedar Knolls, N.J., which wants to raze two mid-century office buildings and build “Dauphin House Apartments,” a modern-style, glass-and-masonry apartment building in their place.
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police looking for missing man
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police is looking for a missing 56-year-old man. Phillip Dunn, a 185-pound, six-foot-tall man was last seen in the Midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news...
abc27.com
Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
Dauphin County zoning meeting points out concerns for potential Wawa
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — People gathered in Dauphin County for a rezoning hearing Wednesday that could help bring the convenience store chain Wawa to south-central Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia-area chain is eyeing Hoss's Steak & Sea House near Hummelstown, off Route 322, for a location with fueling stations. At this...
Longwood Gardens to buy, operate 505-acre Delaware estate
Longwood Gardens said Thursday it plans to purchase the 505-acre Delaware estate of a late member of the du Pont family, the Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting. The internationally known botanical garden and the Conservation Fun have entered into an agreement with Granogue Reserve LTD LLC to acquire the estate of Irénée du Pont, who died on Jan. 16. The more than 100-year-old estate is located off Smithbridge Road about seven miles from Longwood Gardens.
Freezing temperatures complicate hours-long fire fight at central Pa. motel: officials
A fire that broke out in the back of a Cumberland County Motel 6 had firefighters working for hours Friday evening in frigid cold temperatures. Although officials don’t know the cause of the fire, Upper Allen Township Fire Chief Tom Shumberger Jr. said it started in the back of the building toward a trailer that was completely destroyed in the firefight. The fire then rolled across the roof of the motel and went down into the building before spreading.
theburgnews.com
Expanding their Footprints: Two area running shoe stores open new locations. What’s afoot?
Economic forecasts predicted that half of all running stores would close amid the pandemic. Good thing the owners of Fleet Feet Mechanicsburg and Appalachian Running Company didn’t believe the hype. Both stores not only weathered the pandemic, but are now expanding by opening brand new locations. Locally owned and...
abc27.com
Discover the top rated wing spots in Harrisburg, according to Yelp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The age-old debate of who has the best chicken wings has always been a touchy subject that tends to result in some pretty passionate arguments. To help avoid these arguments, abc27 compiled a list that includes the top ten rated places to pick up some wings in Harrisburg, according to Yelp.
abc27.com
Board game café in Dauphin County will be closing its current location
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of a local board game café named Urturn Café recently announced on Facebook that they will be closing their current Harrisburg location. Urturn Cafe combines eating and board games to create a unique environment for all of its guests. According to...
‘Euphoria’ actress, central Pa. native charged with retail theft close to home
“Euphoria” actress and Lancaster County native Chloe Cherry, whose legal name is Elise Jones, was charged with retail theft last week, according to reports. Online court dockets show the misdemeanor charge stems from a Dec. 26 incident that Lancaster police responded to. Charging documents cited by LancasterOnline state that...
local21news.com
Harrisburg teams with organization to bring more affordable housing options to the city
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As the need for affordable housing in Harrisburg increases, both the City and Tri-County Housing Development Corporation are working on numerous projects to help fill the need. Recently, the Harrisburg City Council approved $510,636 in Home Development funds. That money will go toward several...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 1