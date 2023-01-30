ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 4

MARIA ESCOBAR
4d ago

The officers seemed quite circumspect to me, considering what happened prior to the out of context, bit of video, fed to the public via the MSM. Of course one would have to have the most limited bit of credulity management skills to find out what ACTUALLY happened.

Reply
4
 

KTAR.com

Teenager arrested in fatal West Valley shooting from 2020

PHOENIX — A teenager was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal West Valley shooting more than two years ago, authorities said. Izaiha Martinez, 18, faces multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, the El Mirage Police Department announced. Martinez was 15 when he allegedly killed one man and wounded...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
12 News

Young child dies in Phoenix, suspect in custody

PHOENIX — A suspect has been booked into the Maricopa County jail on suspicion of being involved in the death of an 18-month-old child. Diego Garcia, 23, is facing felony charges after a young child he was watching ended up in the hospital with severe injuries, court records show.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix police find woman shot to death inside car

PHOENIX — A woman is dead in Phoenix after she was found inside of a car with a gunshot wound, the city's police department said. Officers responded to the scene near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning after reports of an unresponsive person inside of a vehicle, police said. They found the woman inside the vehicle and pronounced her dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man seen darting across freeway was running from Tolleson police, officials say

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man captured on shocking dashcam video darting between busy freeway traffic was running from Tolleson police, investigators say. Court documents say on Tuesday, just before 1 p.m., Tolleson police were patrolling near Interstate 10 and 83rd Avenue when an officer recognized 24-year-old Joseph Belton. The officer then discovered Belton had a felony warrant for probation violation.
TOLLESON, AZ
AZFamily

Teen boy shot, child injured after drive-by shooting in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy was shot, and a child is hurt after a drive-by shooting in central Phoenix on Friday evening. Officers say a car with multiple people inside drove through a parking lot near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road and began shooting at another car. A teen boy inside the second vehicle was hit by the gunfire, investigators said. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the first car then sped off.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle near 31st Avenue and Indian School Road early Friday morning. Officers were called at 7:39 a.m. after someone reported seeing an unresponsive person inside a vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona man to spend over 40 years in prison for 2 murders

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A member of the Gila River Indian Reservation from Sacaton will spend decades in prison for two separate murders. Last week, 24-year-old Jordan Antonio Sullivan was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sullivan killed someone in March of 2020 on the reservation by shooting them in the neck with a shotgun. He then hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun, stole their car, and ran over the person to make sure they were dead.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Truck hit by bullet on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that may be the result of road rage. The incident happened on the morning of Feb. 2 along Interstate 10 near 43rd Avenue. A driver reported to police saying that someone shot at his truck, striking his windshield. The driver was...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested after sick dog found living in trash and feces, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after police discovered his sick dog was living in garbage and feces at a Phoenix home on Monday. Police were called out to the house near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a pit bull in the back patio surrounded by garbage, urine and layers of feces, investigators said. Court documents say the pup didn’t have food or water and was so skinny his spine, ribs and hips were visible. He also had no muscle mass.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police investigating fatal Avondale crash that killed bicyclist

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A bicyclist was killed Thursday in a traffic collision near 111th Avenue and Van Buren Street in Avondale, police said. The collision occurred at about 11:45 a.m. and involved two passenger vehicles. The drivers of the two vehicles were transported to the hospital for minor injuries, according to the Avondale Police Department.
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Meth dealer from Mesa sentenced to 14 years in prison

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a convicted meth dealer from Mesa has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. According to a news release, Kristin P. Prince, 41, distributed meth between January and February 2021 just months after being released from state prison for identity theft and a felony aggravated DUI. Prosecutors say that Prince was still on supervised release when they found him distributing crystal meth through the U.S. Postal Service.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect dead after alleged home invasion attempt in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after allegedly trying to break into a home with three others in El Mirage Saturday evening. El Mirage Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
12 News

Chandler man accused of killing girlfriend

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Chandler, police said. Jesus Gonzalez is suspected of killing his 23-year-old girlfriend sometime late last year. Chandler police were first notified of the victim's death on Dec. 3, 2022 after officers were dispatched...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash

TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

12 News

