Morgan City Junior High evacuated due to agitating substance

MORGAN CITY, La. — Students at Morgan City Junior High School were dismissed early on Monday after the school had been evacuated earlier that morning.

Monday morning, officers with the Morgan City Police Department and Morgan City Fire Department responded to the school regarding an air-borne substance that was agitating students and making them sick, according to Capt. Betty Augman. Upon further investigation, it was determined that pepper spray had been dispersed into the air and it got into the AC System of the school.

As a precautionary measure, students were evacuated and ultimately dismissed for the day to allow the substance to dissipate.

The incident into who dispersed the substance is still under investigation.

School will be in regular session tomorrow.