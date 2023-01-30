ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

click orlando

Florida Craft Brew & Wingfest returns to Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. – If you find yourself craving chicken wings anytime soon, this festival is the place to be. The Florida Craft Brew & Wingfest is returning to Vero Beach for an egg-citing weekend ahead at the Royal Palm Pointe. The festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Rain, cooler weather comes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – A front moving through Central Florida on Friday will bring rain and a few heavy downpours. Rain chances stand at 80% in the Orlando area, where the high will top off near 78 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 73. [TRENDING: Become...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Over 300 artists taking over downtown Mount Dora for annual festival

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Over 300 artists from many corners of the world are showcasing and selling pieces at an annual festival this weekend. The 48th annual Mount Dora Arts Festival incorporates different types of art disciplines including painting, sculpture, fiber art, and more. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International...
MOUNT DORA, FL
click orlando

Bus strikes, kills Australian man in Orlando tourist district

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 37-year-old Australian man was struck and killed by a bus carrying about 50 people late Tuesday in the tourist district of Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck was reported on Universal Boulevard at Jamaican Court near ICON Park. [TRENDING: Become a News...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Fatal crash on World Drive closes ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash Thursday morning on World Drive has forced the closure of the ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the northbound exit of World Drive at Osceola Parkway. The ramp to Hollywood Studios is blocked, the FHP said.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man with disability missing out of Casselberry, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with a disability has gone missing out of unincorporated Casselberry Thursday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 20-year-old Shafen Mahmud was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Laurel Brook Loop just after 12:30 p.m. [TRENDING:...
CASSELBERRY, FL
click orlando

UPDATE: 15-year-old with autism last seen at Osceola High School found safe

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing out of Kissimmee Wednesday has been located safely, according to the Kissimmee Police Department. The teen, Alexander Sanabria, had been seen leaving Osceola High School on foot around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, wearing a dark blue shirt with dark-colored pants, police said previously.
KISSIMMEE, FL
click orlando

Man found shot in neighborhood near Zellwood

ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A man was shot and injured Friday morning in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said. The shooting was reported at 4:40 a.m. on Coral Berry Drive off U.S. 441 near Zellwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

