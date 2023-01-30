Read full article on original website
Florida Craft Brew & Wingfest returns to Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. – If you find yourself craving chicken wings anytime soon, this festival is the place to be. The Florida Craft Brew & Wingfest is returning to Vero Beach for an egg-citing weekend ahead at the Royal Palm Pointe. The festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
74-year-old Lyft driver missing for days, car spotted in Central Florida
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – A Lyft driver from South Florida has been unreachable since Monday — though his car has been spotted in Central Florida since then, according to Palm Beach Gardens police. Police said the Lyft driver — Gary Levin, 74 — drives a 2022 red...
‘It was just magical:’ Nonprofit school founder celebrates new location on former Lake County golf course
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Nicole Duslak dream has come true. She’s celebrating the opening of the new location for her school, CREATE Conservatory, in Lake County. The private nonprofit school sits on the grounds of a former mini golf course in Mount Dora. “I dreamed about that moment...
‘These poor trees:’ Clermont citrus farm rallies after back-to-back hurricanes, freezes
CLERMONT, Fla. – “These poor trees, they have gone through two hurricanes and two nights of freezes in the last few months, they are hanging in there though,” said Tara Boshell with Showcase of Citrus in Clermont. In late December, as people were preparing for Christmas, Boshell...
LIVE RADAR: Rain, cooler weather comes to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A front moving through Central Florida on Friday will bring rain and a few heavy downpours. Rain chances stand at 80% in the Orlando area, where the high will top off near 78 degrees. The average high for this time of year is 73. [TRENDING: Become...
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
Here’s why Florida is so much warmer than the rest of the country
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is typically a winter safe haven but during this latest winter blast, Florida decided not to participate. Most of the Sunshine State has been flirting with record-high temperatures while most of the country deals with bitter cold and ice. The calling card of the overall...
Chilly weather ahead as cold front brings winds to Central Florida
A cold front pushed into Central Florida today and dropped the temps quickly, bringing most areas some rain. But tonight, the front is moving south and taking all the rain with it. Winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Temps will be...
New video shows crashed plane on country club golf course in Volusia County
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A small plane carrying two people crashed at a golf course in Port Orange on Thursday after it stalled, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The plane — a single-engine Piper PA-46 Malibu — crashed onto the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course...
Over 300 artists taking over downtown Mount Dora for annual festival
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Over 300 artists from many corners of the world are showcasing and selling pieces at an annual festival this weekend. The 48th annual Mount Dora Arts Festival incorporates different types of art disciplines including painting, sculpture, fiber art, and more. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International...
Bus strikes, kills Australian man in Orlando tourist district
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 37-year-old Australian man was struck and killed by a bus carrying about 50 people late Tuesday in the tourist district of Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck was reported on Universal Boulevard at Jamaican Court near ICON Park. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Florida social media influencers entertain millions by observing the weird, wacky things in the Sunshine State
ORLANDO, Fla. – Most of us love a good viral video. Some of those videos make us laugh, cry or simply leave us scratching our heads as to what we just witnessed. Whether it’s on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or anywhere else, these videos can rack up of millions of views and become viral sensations.
Fatal crash on World Drive closes ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios
ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash Thursday morning on World Drive has forced the closure of the ramp to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. The wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. at the northbound exit of World Drive at Osceola Parkway. The ramp to Hollywood Studios is blocked, the FHP said.
Gov. DeSantis announces $144M in rural broadband access grants for Florida counties
MILTON, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday held a news conference at a theatre in Milton, announcing the first award in a series of broadband access grants headed to rural or unserved communities throughout the state. Out of $400 million in federal funds appropriated by lawmakers last...
Man with disability missing out of Casselberry, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with a disability has gone missing out of unincorporated Casselberry Thursday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 20-year-old Shafen Mahmud was last seen leaving his home in the 1700 block of Laurel Brook Loop just after 12:30 p.m. [TRENDING:...
Members of group founded by slain Orlando promoter come together to help his family
ORLANDO, Fla. – Four days after Dereck Lavon Cummings was shot and killed, his friends from a group he founded in 2021 came together in his honor. “This is a cause for him because if it was anyone of us, he would do the same,” Sisi Hall said.
‘Protect your pets:’ Orange County neighbors struggle with uptick in coyotes
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in the Lark Killarney area of Orange County said they’ve seen an increase in the coyote population in their area, sparking concerns among neighbors. Orange County resident Carol Matthews said she believes three of their family’s cats have been killed by coyotes.
UPDATE: 15-year-old with autism last seen at Osceola High School found safe
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy with autism who was reported missing out of Kissimmee Wednesday has been located safely, according to the Kissimmee Police Department. The teen, Alexander Sanabria, had been seen leaving Osceola High School on foot around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, wearing a dark blue shirt with dark-colored pants, police said previously.
Man found shot in neighborhood near Zellwood
ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A man was shot and injured Friday morning in an Orange County neighborhood, deputies said. The shooting was reported at 4:40 a.m. on Coral Berry Drive off U.S. 441 near Zellwood. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man in...
Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut...
