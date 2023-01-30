Read full article on original website
WATCH LIVE: Tyre Nichols’ funeral service in Memphis
Live video of Tyre Nichols’ funeral from Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
Memphis to Gather in Grief at Tyre Nichols’ Funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For days, the circumstances in which Tyre Nichols died — after he was pummeled and kicked and pepper-sprayed by Memphis police officers — have spurred sorrow and anger across the country.
Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis
Here are multiple live-streaming options to watch Tyre Nichols' funeral as it happens at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis. The post Watch Tyre Nichols’ Funeral: Live Stream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
Live updates | Funeral for Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Live Updates on the funeral for Tyre Nichols (all times local): 3:15 p.m. Many mourners wiped away tears as Tyre Nichols ′ sisters, brothers and parents shared their memories at the funeral of the Black man who died after being beaten by Memphis police officers. Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, said her faith has given her some comfort in the weeks since his killing.
Tennessee Tribune
Breaking News: Rev. Sharpton to Deliver Eulogy for Tyre Nichols Funeral in Memphis
Memphis, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church this Wednesday as the nation grieves the death of the 29-year-old, whose brutal beating at the hands of police officers was captured on horrific body camera footage. Rev. Al Sharpton, the Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), will eulogize Nichols at the request of the family, as attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action in a service led by Rev. J. Lawrence Turner.
Bryan College Station Eagle
7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
15 months after Young Dolph tragedy, Memphis back in national news
You’re riding down Airways Boulevard when you see the sign. As you pull into the parking lot, you see a wall of tributes that read “RIP Dolph.” Inside Makedas Cookies is a corner dedicated to Young Dolph, the famed rapper who died as a victim of a drive-by shooting at the store in November 2021. At that time, Makedas Cookies went from a Memphis staple to a hip-hop landmark.
actionnews5.com
Fraternity revokes memberships of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity has revoked the membership of three Memphis police officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. According to the Commercial Appeal, Tadarrius Bean (Nu Mu Mu chapter), Emmitt Martin III (Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter), and Desmond Mills Jr. (also Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter) had their memberships revoked “effective immediately.”
Memphis restaurants shows support for Tyre Nichols’ family after funeral
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the South, food is love, and there was plenty to go around at Tyre Nichols’ repast Wednesday at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe in the Edge District. Family, friends, and supporters greeted his parents with comforting hugs and warm embraces following his funeral. “Everybody coming from all over the world representing and […]
1 dead, officer wounded in shooting at Memphis library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting at a Tennessee library left one person dead and a police officer critically wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Public Library around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, where they encountered a man who had been the subject of a trespassing call in the same neighborhood about thirty minutes earlier, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Keli McAlister said.
Memphis Flyer
The Banality of Evil
An unnamed Memphis Police officer smiles as EMTs examine Tyre Nichols. Three days later, Nichols died of injuries inflicted by members of the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION unit. (Photo: City of Memphis) Support the Memphis Flyer. The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of...
tri-statedefender.com
‘What we’ve been working on for 50 years, they destroyed in three minutes’
In 1973, the Afro American Police Association was founded to help recruit more Black police officers to the Memphis Police Department. The thinking was that Black police officers would be more understanding and compassionate to Black Memphians than their white counterparts, while still upholding the law. It was created to...
Tyre Nichols: Church interrupted as 200 men recite a Brotherhood Creed
“Shameful” is how Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III describes the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. Purvis was so affected that he halted worship services to lead a Brotherhood Creed accompanied by hundreds of men in the church Sunday.
Tyre Nichols’ stepfather addresses rumors at prayer vigil
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The father of Tyre Nichols, Rodney Wells, took time on Monday to address what he is calling rumors. “My son was not messing around with one of the officer’s wives. That’s just a rumor,” said Wells. Wells addressed a crowd of protestors at...
One dead, police officer in ‘critical condition’ after shooting at Memphis library
UPDATES: This story has been updated with the names of the injured officer and the deceased man. See details below. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say. Memphis Police responded to […]
Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged?
The white Memphis cop in the Tyre Nichols bodycam video heard hoping officers will "stomp his ass" is named "Detective Preston Hemphill," according to a new report. Only the Black cops have been fired, arrested and charged with murder. The post Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged? appeared first on NewsOne.
Tyre Nichols Death: Up To 20 Hours Of Police Footage Has Yet To Be Released
Up to 20 hours of footage capturing the events surrounding the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols has yet to be released, Shelby County prosecutor Steven Mulroy said.
MS governor sending crews to Holly Springs to restore power
UPDATE: Governor Tate Reeves is sending the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to Holly Springs and surrounding areas in order to restore power. They released the following statement on Twitter:“At the direction of Governor Reeves, MEMA’s State Coordinating Officers is en route to Marshall County to assess the ongoing power outages. MEMA ha activated out State […]
Sixth officer in Tyre Nichols confrontation relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols. Hemphill, hired in 2018, is the sixth officer implicated in the fatal beating of Nichols. Five other officers were fired and have been charged with second-degree murder. According to MPD, Hemphill […]
Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
