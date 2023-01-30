Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Michigan: Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
This Abandoned Michigan Restaurant Was Featured On The Food Network
This Michigan restaurant was featured not once, but twice on national television, and today it sits abandoned. Originally appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, then later appears on Diner Paradis on the Travel Channel. Abandoned Michigan Diner. There are plenty of abandoned places in Michigan, but not as many of...
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Coyote Takes Leisurely Stroll In Michigan – Check Out The Pics
Well, this isn't something you see every day - or is it?. As it turns out, coyotes are quite common in Michigan, and according to Coyote Facts, they are becoming more common in suburban and urban areas. Apparently, this is due to the development of their natural habit. Proof of...
Return of the Nerd
Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
The 12 Tickets That Do the Most Damage to Your Driving Record in Michigan
I'm probably going to jinx myself by saying this, but I've got a pretty good driving record. That doesn't mean that I'm saying that I'm a good driver, because I'm not. I currently have zero points on my license and haven't had a moving violation since I was 21 and got pulled over for a click or ticket violation.
Think Michigan’s weather stinks? How about this place with -100 wind chills, gusts to 125 mph
We were cold and windy this morning here in Michigan. If we look at the weather in New Hampshire, we might feel a little better about our brutally cold morning. Mount Washington is a perennially windy spot. Full disclosure is the weather observing equipment is situated above 6,000 feet in elevation. People do visit Mount Washington, just probably not this weekend.
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
Up North Voice
Good morning Northern Michigan!
On this day in Michigan history, I-94 was completed in 1967. “Half of life is getting out of bed in the morning. After that, it’s all downhill.”. Below is a pic of the front end of the old Willy’s, sitting inside and begging for Spring. ###. We cover...
wcsx.com
Michigan Teacher’s Snow Sharks! She’s going to need a bigger yard!
A Michigan teacher, Jennifer Ramirez, from Madison Heights, is taking snow sculpting to new heights! Or DEPTHS! Check out her snow sharks!. She took a freezing cold snowstorm and perfect snowman-building weather and made amazing SHARK sculptures. According to WXYZ.com, these incredible sculptures are blowing up all over the internet.
Take in the View From the Tallest Bar in Michigan
If you're not afraid of heights, you might want to add this Detroit bar to your bucket list. Allow me to introduce you to High Bar; the tallest bar in Michigan. Appropriately named, might I add. The Tallest Bar in Michigan is High Bar in Detroit. High Bar is nestled...
Powerball results for 02/01/23; did anyone win the $646 million jackpot?
LANSING, MI – Three players won at least $1 million and a player in Michigan was one number away from winning the grand prize, but there was no winner of the $646 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Wednesday, Feb.1. That means the drawing on Saturday, Feb....
9&10 News
Does Groundhog Day Actually Predict the Spring Weather?
Did you know that Punxsutawney (puhnk-suh-TAW’-nee) Phil has been giving us a forecast for 136 years? Phil’s first forecast to determine when spring would arrive for the United States was on Feb. 2, 1887. Phil has been popping up from his burrow at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, ever since.
