City of Lompoc releases calendar featuring middle school students' artwork

The City of Lompoc Conservation Division released its 2023 utility conservation calendar, featuring the artwork of Lompoc Valley Middle School graphic deign students.

The calendar’s theme was “What do you do to help conserve water and energy, or how do you help with environmental sustainability in Lompoc?”

7 th and 8 th grade students from the Introduction to Graphic Design class created digital artwork for each month of the calendar, including the cover and back pages.

Lompoc Mayor, Jenelle Osborne, and Utility Conservation Coordinator, Steven Valle, visited the school to recognize and thank the students for their work Friday afternoon.

Each student that participated in the project was given tokens of appreciation from the city including, a copy of the calendar, a sketch book, a $15 gift card to use towards art supplies, and other goodies.

“I think it is fabulous for the students to have the opportunity to apply their learning to a real-life situation that could inspire a career driven dream for the future!” said Peggy Andrews, LVMS art teacher.

Copies of the 2023 utility conservation calendar are available for free to the public while supplies last at Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Public Library and Lompoc Parks & Recreation Anderson Recreation Center.