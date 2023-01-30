Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - Official 'Emerald City' Teaser Trailer
Get another look at Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania in this newest teaser. The upcoming movie stars Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and more. Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17, 2023.
IGN
FAST X - Official The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift Legacy Trailer
On the streets of Tokyo, speed needs no translation. Watch the trailer for a look back at The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more.
IGN
Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show was Reportedly an 'Inhumane Disaster'
Squid Game, Netflix's 2021 drama about a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, captured hearts for its critical stance on capitalism. Now, Netflix is creating a reality spinoff called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it seems that its filming conditions aren't far from the inhumane conditions presented in the original show, with several contestants speaking out about unsafe filming environments and claiming that the game was rigged.
IGN
Chris Pratt’s The Terminal List Is Getting Turned Into a Franchise
Amazon Prime Video has announced plans for another season of The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt alongside another new series focusing on the events before the debut season. Based on Jack Carr's action-thriller novels focusing on US Navy Seal James Reece, The Terminal List was about a growing, shadowy conspiracy,...
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
IGN
Bollywood Film Fursat Is Shot Entirely on iPhone, All Details Here
Apple recently released a 30-minute-long Bollywood film called Fursat which was shot in its entirety using an iPhone 14 Pro. The film is directed by Vishal Bhadwaj, who is known for directing films such as Makdee, Omkara, and Haider. Apple has also previously released short films that were filmed using...
IGN
IGN's Best Gift Ideas for 2023
IGN has plenty of great ideas when it comes to buying presents this year. But, to save you some time, we've also collected every single one of our 'top' recommendations, for Xbox, PlayStation, Tech, and more, in one easy-to-consume place. These are the hand-selected, best gift ideas from IGN staff, so rest assured these are perfect for any gamer, techie, or pop culture guru in your life.
IGN
Pedro Pascal Took an Ambien and Forgot He Was Cast in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal has admitted that he forgot he landed the lead role of Joel on HBO's The Last of Us because he took an Ambien right before receiving the casting news. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Pascal revealed that he had a momentary lapse in memory when he was offered The Last of Us job because he had taken an Ambien pill to assist with his sleep after participating in an adrenaline-fuelled, late-night call about the series.
IGN
Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed With Din Djarin Wielding The Dark Saber
The Mandalorian Season 2 finale ended with a lot to look forward to. And to add to the hype, we recently received a teaser image from Disney+, which gives a hint on what to expect when Season 3 drops later this year. Through the image we see Din Djarin and Grogu sitting in a cockpit together, which suggests that they might be leaving for Mandalore, the home planet to the Mandalorians.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Map Has Been Leaked and Many Streamers Are Already Playing the Game on Twitch
Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on February 10, but the game has leaked online. The full map of the game can be viewed online, and it gives a glimpse into the huge world that the game will feature. The map appears to open up the more you explore the...
IGN
Best Sci-Fi Movies On Netflix (February 2023)
The selection of sci-fi films is one of its strongest departments within the larger list of movies on Netflix, and it has a nice mix of classics alongside a number of newer, stranger films. Navigating digital volumes one Netflix can be a little tricky, but the fact is that most of its selection makes for an enjoyable watch. Still, there are always going to be films that skip through the cracks, and that’s why it’s good to seek out recommendations. For a little help navigating that 3500+ Netflix inventory, these are some of our favorite selections.
IGN
This Infinite Sitcom Generator Is Broadcasting A Show About Nothing, Forever
“I was out with this guy the other night and he said he hates fruit.” says Yvonne, a legally distinct character completely unlike Seinfeld’s Elaine. “Maybe he doesn’t know how to enjoy the sweet and juicy.” says Larry, to an uproar of canned laughter. If...
IGN
What's New on the IGN Store: The Mandalorian, Halo, Dragon Ball, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include some new Star Wars products no matter which era you're a fan of, including The Mandalorian. And, we're showing...
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Pre-orders Set to Go Live on February 7, 2023 in India
Sony’s PlayStation 5 is set to start pre-orders on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 12 pm in India. Sony’s own ShopAtSC online store has a featured banner on the front page, advertising the restocking. The site shows the PS5 Standard God of War Ragnarök Bundle and the PS5...
IGN
Rhythm Sprout - Official Launch Trailer
Rhythm Sprout is a rhythm action game where you'll enjoy chill lo-fi walks and fight bosses to K-POP, EDM, and Hip Hop tracks. The game contains over 30 handcrafted levels and the ability to add modifiers to certain levels like Turbo Mode, Mirror Mode, Shuffle Mode, and more. Rhythm Sprout launches today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
DC Studios' Peter Safran Says It Was Right to Cancel Batgirl: 'That Film Was Not Releasable'
The cancellation of Leslie Grace’s Batgirl movie was a “bold and courageous decision” according to DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran. As reported by Variety, Safran shared his thoughts on Batgirl during a press event held at the Warner Bros. lot, during which he and fellow co-CEO James Gunn gave details on the first wave of movies and TV shows that will populate the rebooted DC universe.
IGN
Photo Ops - Praenost
This page will detail how to find every Photo Op in Forspoken's Somewhere Near Cipal region. Photo ops allow Frey to take pictures of the world around her for additional experience and filters for photo mode. This activity is tied directly into the New Perspectives side quest, which sees Frey...
IGN
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
IGN
Amazon Seems to Have Purchased The Tomb Raider Franchise for Around $600 Million, Here is What We Know
The upcoming Tomb Raider game has been the talk of the town. Recently, we have been informed that the development for the title is going "full steam" ahead and will be releasing before Perfect Dark. It has also been revealed that a new TV series for the franchise is also being developed by Amazon.
Comments / 0