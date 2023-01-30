Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Rave Supports Unified ID 2.0 in New Partnership with The Trade Desk
Rave, a global leader in group digital video watching, has announced its support of Unified ID 2.0 (UID2) to hash and salt their audience data for activation by advertisers. Rave’s group video-viewing platform embraces the evolving streaming content landscape, enabling consumers to watch content they love with the people they love, regardless of location. With over 70 million subscribers around the globe, Rave creates a one-of-a-kind, premium streaming experience for consumers.
Woonsocket Call
Illustrated Fable “Strawberry Fairchild and the Green Flame” by Author Alan Mark Train is Out Now on Amazon
USA - Feb 03, 2023 - Fables are an important part of many cultures around the world. They teach values and morals, and can provide entertainment. They can also be used as a way to talk about important topics. People all over the world have tales that tell them about how to behave, how to think, and even how to live their lives. Fables are a long-standing form of storytelling that has had an incredible impact on society.
Woonsocket Call
BYICON Redefines the Perception of Image with Personalized Approach
This image consulting firm takes individuality and distinctiveness to a whole new level. Good image and personal branding certainly boost people’s confidence, build their reputation, tell their story, and open many doors of opportunities for them to succeed. While everyone already has their own stories to tell through their image and personal branding, getting an expert to effectively communicate their journey, establish a positive reputation, connect, and leave a lasting impression on the public is the best way to level up one’s individuality and distinctiveness.
Woonsocket Call
Flexiv Launches Revolutionary Force-Controlled Parallel Robot
Flexiv’s ‘Moonlight’ parallel robot is the latest addition to Flexiv’s line of adaptive robots and is the world’s first-ever force-controlled parallel robot. Flexiv, a world leader in general-purpose robotics solutions, today announced the release of the latest addition to its product portfolio, the Moonlight adaptive parallel robot.
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – CubCrafters Inc.’s Long Relationship with US Government Demonstrates Its Exceptional Abilities in Backcountry Aviation
CubCrafters is the leading designer and manufacturer of light-sport, experimental and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft. “For close to two decades now, CubCrafters has supplied aircraft to various U.S. Federal Government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Flight Academy, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (‘USDA’), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (‘DHS’), and the U.S. Department of the Interior (‘DOI’)… The consistent appeal of CubCrafters’ aircraft stems from the fact that they have significantly lower operational costs compared to helicopters and other more expensive fixed-wing aircraft… In addition to the lower operational cost, CubCrafters aircraft boast unrivaled safety, performance and reliability. Combined, these attributes help explain the motivation behind a recent move by the USDA Wildlife Service to select CubCrafters’ flagship FAA-certified CC19 XCub aircraft for a new government fleet modernization contract,” a recent article reads. “Our long relationship with the U.S. Government is a strong testament to our ability to design and manufacturer exceptionally rugged utility aircraft for backcountry missions,” CubCrafters CEO and President Patrick Horgan says of the relationship that began in 2003.
Woonsocket Call
Earn Media Mentions With Global News Distribution’s Press Release Distribution Service
United States - The benefits of media mentions include increased exposure and credibility for your brand. Since Media mentions are more trustworthy, they can help build consumer trust. You already know how influential media mentions can be for the brand or company if you have ever made a purchase based...
Woonsocket Call
Watch Elephant Learning Creator on Get Down To Business with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington
Dr. Aditya Nagrath talks about how children learn years of math in just three months with Elephant Learning. Elephant Learning Mathematics Academy chief executive officer and creator Dr. Aditya Nagrath joins Kevin Harrington in Get Down to Business this February 18 on Fox Business. The Elephant Learning CEO and founder shares how his system helps thousands of children learn the language of mathematics within months.
Woonsocket Call
Laser Laboratories UK introduces a new 4D technology based machine for better Hair Removal
Laser Laboratories UK, a leading manufacturer of beauty care machines, introduced a new hair removal machine that operates on three different wavelengths to generate long-lasting results. Laser Laboratories UK is among the leading manufacturers of laser hair removal machines. The business has been operational for more than a decade. The...
Woonsocket Call
SpeedyPaperHelper.com Provides Trusted Dissertation Writing Services
SpeedyPaperHelper.com, a trusted assignment writing service, offers affordable custom assignment and dissertation writing services in the USA. Students often have time-consuming projects to complete and deadlines to submit different assignments. Mostly, some are usually unable to finish their projects or tasks on time, which is where custom assignment writing platforms like SpeedyPaperHelper.com come in. SpeedyPaperHelper.com is a reputable custom writing service provider dedicated to providing writing services for wide-ranging assignments. With their skilled and professional writers, they provide customers with rewriting, editing, and proofreading services. They are always available to attend to the needs of different categories of students. Their writing services include movie reviews, book reviews, presentations, book reports, theses, dissertations, all types of essays, personal statements, and speeches.
Woonsocket Call
London PropTech Show, only fifteen days away
London, UK, 2nd February 2023, ZEXPRWIRE, The London Proptech Show is just fifteen days away and is all set to be the largest event of its kind in Europe. The show, which will take place on February 15 & 16, 2023 at the Business Design Centre, will bring together important industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the latest trends, technologies and solutions that are shaping the future of the property market.
Woonsocket Call
Deepak Agarwal on Generational Differences in the Workforce and How to Support Them
Deepak "Dee" Agarwal, seasoned C-Suite executive and entrepreneur, explains the generational differences in the workforce and breaks down the ways businesses can turn this diversity into an advantage. ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 3rd, 2022 - Today’s workforce is a melting pot of generations. The U.S. workforce currently has five generations...
Woonsocket Call
America's Frontier Fund Launches Strategic Innovation Group to Support Fund's Mission of Advancing Frontier Technologies in America
America's Frontier Fund (AFF) announced today it is assembling a group of 12 finance, policy, and technology experts to join its newly formed Strategic Innovation Group. The group will provide strategic guidance to help AFF reach its investment objectives and advance American competitiveness through frontier technologies. The Strategic Innovation Group will be chaired by Nicholas Donofrio, IBM Fellow Emeritus and Former Executive Vice President, Innovation and Technology at IBM.
Woonsocket Call
New-Zealand-Visa provides a convenient and efficient way to apply for a visa to New Zealand
New Zealand Visa Launches New Websitenew-zealand-visa is excited to announce the launch of its new website, designed to streamline the visa application process for visitors to New Zealand.The new website features a user-friendly interface that allows visitors to quickly and easily find the information they need to apply for a visa. The site also provides helpful resources such as a list of required documents and frequently asked questions.new-zealand-visa is committed to making the visa application process as easy and efficient as possible, and the new website is just one way we are achieving this goal. We encourage all visitors to New Zealand to explore the new site and let us know what you think.
Woonsocket Call
Neurent Medical Announces Limited Market Release of NEUROMARK® System to Treat Chronic Rhinitis
NEUROMARK received new Category I CPT code and support from AAO position statement. Neurent Medical, a company pioneering innovative non-surgical interventions to treat chronic inflammatory sino-nasal diseases, today announced its NEUROMARK® Rhinitis Neurolysis Therapy (RNT) is now commercially available in limited U.S. markets. Commercialization comes as the American Medical Association (AMA) issued a new Category I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code for posterior nasal nerve ablation (PNN) procedures, which includes NEUROMARK, to treat chronic rhinitis. The code will go into effect in January 2024. Furthermore, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) endorses this procedure.
Woonsocket Call
Denise Williams Joins Alight, Inc. Board of Directors
Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that Denise Williams will join its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective February 3, 2023. The Board elected Ms. Williams to be a director on February 2, 2023. Ms. Williams currently serves as chief people officer at FIS, a global leader in financial services technology.
