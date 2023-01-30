Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
An infuriatingly successful parody that deserved the worst scrapes the bottom of the barrel on Netflix
The names Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer are enough to send fans of genuine comedy into a cold sweat, with the duo responsible for some of the most offensively awful parodies that cinema has ever seen. They were inexplicably popular at the time, and for reasons we’re struggling to comprehend, Meet the Spartans has proven they’re still popular now.
Yvonne Craig: The Original "Batgirl" Was Dynamic
As CNN.com documented in 2015 when Yvonne Craig died of breast cancer at 78, "Before Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman, before Joanna Cameron’s Isis, before Scarlett Johannsson’s Black Widow, Craig was a pioneer of female superheroes on screen."
thedigitalfix.com
Unforgiven writer shares alternate ending Clint Eastwood cut
It’s hard to argue with someone like Clint Eastwood after the impeccable career he’s had, so when he says a scene is getting cut, that’s pretty much final. Now though, the writer of the ‘90s movie Unforgiven has shared an alternate ending to the Western that Eastwood decided not to use.
The Worst Movies Ever Made, According to Letterboxd
Letterboxd, the indispensable social network for movies and movie lovers, contains over 775,000 different titles, a huge percentage of every film ever made over the course of the last 130+ years. The site is an enormous database. It does not evaluate rank or judge any of the movies. That task...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is finally on Disney Plus, but a specific complaint is already dominating its release
As Marvel blockbusters go, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a dark movie. On top of the loss of Chadwick Boseman casting a shadow over it, the superhero sequel has strong themes of grief and loss, a no-nonsense villain in Namor, and a tragic character arc for Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda that earned her a ground-breaking Best Actress Oscar nomination. And yet, now that the film is finally available to stream on Disney Plus, fans are finding it a dark watch for a whole other reason.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn announces new ‘Batman’ movie featuring the unexpected debut of another Wayne
James Gunn has just announced that his future DCU line-up will involve a new Batman movie titled The Brave and the Bold. The film will introduce fans to the new version of the Caped Crusader in the DCU (different from Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s incarnation) and debut him alongside his estranged son Damian Wayne.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bombastic slice of B-movie insanity born from infamous origins sheds blood and bullets on streaming
You can’t fault Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse for its ambition, with the duo teaming up to deliver an ode to the glory days of 1970s exploitation cinema, even if the results were fairly disastrous. Audiences simply didn’t share their enthusiasm, and while the film itself cratered at the box office, Danny Trejo’s Machete emerged as a winner.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Detective Pikachu’ Sequel Still “In Active Development”
Yeah, I had to question that title as well but it seems that the long-awaited sequel to Pokémon: Detective Pikachu is still “in active development” according to a Legendary Entertainment representative. Of course, we don’t know at what stage it is exactly without anyone actively involved with the project but it seems Legendary is still keen on releasing the project at some point if possible.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hidden gem overshadowed by ‘Top Gun’ crash lands at number five on the Netflix charts
Tom Cruise’s massive legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest successes of 2022, but it also led to many other films being left to feed on box office scraps and starving on wafer thin promotion. The Korean War biopic drama Devotion fell victim to Cruise’s blockbuster...
murphysmultiverse.com
Seth Rogen Believes ‘The Boys’ “Wouldn’t Exist” Without Marvel Studios
There’s been an online debate for years if Marvel Studios catering too much to a younger audience. With the rise of more adult fare like The Boys, some people feel like there’s no place for that franchise anymore. The series creator Seth Rogen, however, does acknowledge that the films are “just not for” him as he believes it’s not made for an “adult with no children.” Though he also aknowledges that is his own personal taste and praises Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
murphysmultiverse.com
Matthew Lillard Signed a 3-Picture Deal for ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s
It’s been a long wait until Five Nights at Freddy’s finally started production. The project was trapped in production hell due to creator Scott Cawthon not signing off on any of the projects. Yet, just recently the film finally started production and is moving forward in full force. The next big surprise was who they were able to cast for the project with Matthew Lillard joining the film. Not just that, rumors already made the rounds that he’s potentially playing the franchise’s main antagonist.
murphysmultiverse.com
5 Years in the Making: Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ is Real
It’s crazy to think that we first heard about the live-action One Piece series in 2017. For many years, we’ve waited for some sign of life until it suddenly picked up steam in January 2020 with creator Eiichiro Oda announcing the partnership with Netflix. We got an official logo, and a tease of the script, and finally, the project was slowly moving forward. While it wouldn’t start filming until January 2022, it still felt like we were closer than ever before. To kick off 2023, we got our first look at the series with not just one teaser poster but a second one hinting at the entire Straw Hat crew.
murphysmultiverse.com
Andy Muschietti to Remain with DC Studios After ‘The Flash’
With the first batch of DC Studios’ Chapter One slate officially confirmed, fans of the superheroic universe can now anticipate the new direction the studio is taking. However, before James Gunn and Peter Safran take complete control of DC Studios, four films from the old regime remain scheduled to release this year. Arguably the most anticipated of them is The Flash, which serves as the ultimate reset point for the DC Universe between the old guard and the new.
murphysmultiverse.com
Release Date and Episode Titles Revealed for Volume 2 of ‘Star Wars: Visions’
One of Disney +’s best Star Wars projects to date was 2021’s nine-episode anime anthology, Star Wars: Visions. The series consisted of shorts inspired by and set in the Star Wars galaxy that were not mandated to exist within the canonical timeline. The shorts were well received and a second season was ordered up fairly quickly and set for 2023. With Season 2 of The Bad Batch, Season 3 of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka all on the slate, 2023 is a busy year for Star Wars and fans wondered where Volume 2 of Visions might fit. Now we know.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Percy Jackson and The Olympians’ Wraps Season One With New Set Video
Production on the first season of Percy Jackson and The Olympians has officially wrapped. The announcement was made via a Twitter video featuring actor Walker Scobell, who plays the titular character in the new series. Percy Jackson and The Olympians will also star Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood respectively. The series was created for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz and is based on the young-adult novel series authored by Rick Riordan.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s divisive culture clash comedy claims instant heritage in the streaming top 10
There’s nothing Netflix loves more than an overly stacked cast for a comedy film, with an almost entirely forgettable everything else. Their latest attempt to cover every possible demographic in a fun culture clash style has been mostly panned, but has not struggled on their charts. You People deploys...
murphysmultiverse.com
BOOK REVIEW: ‘Some Desperate Glory’ by Emily Tesh
Some Desperate Glory is an emotional rollercoaster of a book, but it’s a ride readers will be glad they’ve taken when all is said and done. It is a fast-paced, action-packed space story. You will laugh. You will cry. You will question what you’re willing to do when the world is dependent upon you. More importantly, though, this book will break your heart and somehow put it back together at the same time.
