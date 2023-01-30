Read full article on original website
KDRV
Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office identifies "suspicious death" as Medford woman
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today a body found in West Medford belonged to 29-year-old Alyce Deann Patee. The office says detectives are investigating the case as a "suspicious death." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says an autopsy by an Oregon State Police (OSP) forensic...
KTVZ
OSP Hwy. 97 traffic stop brings arrest of alleged La Pine drug trafficker, Calif. man, seizure of meth, cocaine
GILCHRIST, Ore. (KTVZ) – An investigation of a La Pine man’s alleged drug trafficking led to an Oregon State Police traffic stop Wednesday afternoon on Highway 97 in northern Klamath County, two arrests and the seizure of commercial quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. The Central Oregon...
KDRV
Downtown Ashland's Gold and Gems Jewelry suffers theft, has incident on video
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police today are investigating a break-in at a longstanding business in Downtown Ashland. Ron Hansen owns Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry at the Ashland Plaza. He says his store experienced a break-in yesterday morning at 3:38am. Hansen has video that shows the suspect and the moment of impact when the store's display window was broken. Hansen says a suspect got away "with an undisclosed amount of jewelry."
KDRV
Police checking on body in West Medford
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Police are in West Medford this morning to check out a body discovery. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says medical examiners are checking the corpse reported in a morning call to police. He says JCSO detectives are at the location in the...
KTVL
Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab
MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
KDRV
Foster Manhunt: FBI, ties to Phoenix, car recovered from drive over embankment
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are working to find an attempted murder suspect tonight, and they're working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) met with the FBI today to develop leads to find 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek. GPPD...
KDRV
Medford School District responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is responding today to a fight involving middle school students and police. Social media this week show a group of students attacking another student. The fight reportedly involves students from Hedrick Middle School and other schools. Medford School District (MSD) says today although the...
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
KDRV
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
KTVL
Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?
MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
Music performance at Klamath County Museum
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A five-member brass band will perform Civil War-era music during the 1800s Days living history event Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Klamath County Museum. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 1451 Main St. Admission is free and open to anyone interested.
KDRV
'Downtown Dan' receives a forever home after nearly 25 years of homelessness
MEDFORD, Ore. -- After nearly 25 years of homelessness, two and a half years in an Urban Campground, and working with Rogue Retreat for about four years, Dan Doty 'Downtown Dan' is receiving a forever home. Throughout the estimated four years, Doty believed he would not achieve the goal of...
KDRV
Volunteers support Friends of the Animal Shelter after Jackson County does not renew its lease
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) will have to find a new place to call home after the Jackson County Department of Health and Human Services decided not to renew its lease. FOTAS’ lease is scheduled to expire in June of 2023. FOTAS, a...
Klamath County Property Transfer Makes Way for Mental Health Care Expansion
January 27, 2023, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County Board of Commissioners has formally transferred ownership of three lots on Washburn Way to Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH). The property transfer supports KBBH’s plans to construct a 16 bed mental health Residential Treatment Facility and 4-bed Crisis Receiving Center.
Common Block Brewing Company to Expand into Former Creamery Building
Klamath Falls, OR (January 30th, 2023) – Today, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) publicly announced that Common Block Brewing Company will be expanding into Klamath Falls this year, taking over the former Creamery building for their new location. According to KCEDA, the development will soon begin renovations, with the goal to be fully operational by this summer. Common Block Brewing Company is an indoor outdoor restaurant and brewery located in ‘The Commons’ of downtown Medford. The family friendly brewpub serves lunch, dinner, appetizers, dessert, and brews, with a focus on having each of their locations be a gathering place which centers around building community, sharing ideas, crafting good beer, and enjoying fresh food. Additionally, their locations are popularly recognized for being a frequent destination where a wide variety of community events are held.
Late Klamath Falls couple Pat and Terry Boyer provide generous financial support to Oregon Tech students
February 3, 2023, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Institute of Technology is honored to announce a generous gift from the Boyer Living Trust to support student-athlete scholarships and enhance funding of low-interest student loans through the Boyer Loan Fund at Oregon Tech. In the late 1940s, Patricia “Pat” and...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
Hunter Communications Brings High-Speed Fiber Internet to Chiloquin
MEDFORD, ORE. (January 30, 2023) Hunter Communications announced today that construction is now underway on a new 100% fiber optic broadband network that will bring its award-winning Fiber to the Home internet service to more than 1,100 locations in Chiloquin, Oregon. Founded in Medford, Oregon, in 1994, Hunter Communications provides...
NWS Issues Rare Wind Chill Advisory: Exposure and Frostbite Risks This Weekend
The NWS in Medford has issued a rare (for this area) wind chill advisory. In some locations there will be a risk of frostbite. Note: Additional areas could be covered by the advisory. The above map covers only the Medford forecast warning area. Modoc County-South Central Oregon Cascades- Siskiyou Mountains...
Three-way partnership to provide KCC on-campus child care services
KLAMATH FALLS — Klamath Community College (KCC), Klamath County, and the Oregon Child Development Coalition (OCDC) have established an agreement to provide child care services on the KCC campus. Utilizing KCC’s building 1, OCDC has established facilities for Oregon pre-K Head Start preschool child daycare with priority for children...
