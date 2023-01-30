ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDRV

Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office identifies "suspicious death" as Medford woman

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says today a body found in West Medford belonged to 29-year-old Alyce Deann Patee. The office says detectives are investigating the case as a "suspicious death." The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says an autopsy by an Oregon State Police (OSP) forensic...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Downtown Ashland's Gold and Gems Jewelry suffers theft, has incident on video

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Ashland police today are investigating a break-in at a longstanding business in Downtown Ashland. Ron Hansen owns Gold and Gems Fine Jewelry at the Ashland Plaza. He says his store experienced a break-in yesterday morning at 3:38am. Hansen has video that shows the suspect and the moment of impact when the store's display window was broken. Hansen says a suspect got away "with an undisclosed amount of jewelry."
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Police checking on body in West Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Police are in West Medford this morning to check out a body discovery. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says medical examiners are checking the corpse reported in a morning call to police. He says JCSO detectives are at the location in the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Warehouse fire reveals suspected cannabis processing lab

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a Butane Honey Oil cannabis laboratory was uncovered by a structure fire in Medford Monday. According to officials, JCSO was called to assist Medford Fire Department with a warehouse fire on Arnold Lane Monday afternoon. Minutes later, a detective spotted and...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Medford School District responds to student fight near Hedrick Middle School

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford School District is responding today to a fight involving middle school students and police. Social media this week show a group of students attacking another student. The fight reportedly involves students from Hedrick Middle School and other schools. Medford School District (MSD) says today although the...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Ask10: What is being done with O'Holleran's restaurant?

MEDFORD, Ore. — Brookings viewer Kerri asked us, "We want to know what is being done with O'Halloran's restaurant that has fencing around it for 7 months now? Some say urgent care? Some say it would be Dollar General if we didn't already have one!" We did some digging...
BROOKINGS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Music performance at Klamath County Museum

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A five-member brass band will perform Civil War-era music during the 1800s Days living history event Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Klamath County Museum. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the museum, 1451 Main St. Admission is free and open to anyone interested.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Common Block Brewing Company to Expand into Former Creamery Building

Klamath Falls, OR (January 30th, 2023) – Today, the Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA) publicly announced that Common Block Brewing Company will be expanding into Klamath Falls this year, taking over the former Creamery building for their new location. According to KCEDA, the development will soon begin renovations, with the goal to be fully operational by this summer. Common Block Brewing Company is an indoor outdoor restaurant and brewery located in ‘The Commons’ of downtown Medford. The family friendly brewpub serves lunch, dinner, appetizers, dessert, and brews, with a focus on having each of their locations be a gathering place which centers around building community, sharing ideas, crafting good beer, and enjoying fresh food. Additionally, their locations are popularly recognized for being a frequent destination where a wide variety of community events are held.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
