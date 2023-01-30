ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

WAVY News 10

‘Beach IT’ country music festival likely coming to Virginia Beach in June

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A country music-centered festival is poised once again to take over the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer. Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council is scheduled to consider approving a sponsorship agreement for a new festival dubbed “Beach IT;” a three-day, two-stage “celebration” between 1st and 8th Street beaches.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed in Hampton crash

Local musicians are hosting a benefit concert Friday in honor a man killed in a crash in Hampton. The concert is in honor of 69-year-old Alexander Hundley who died following a two-vehicle crash in Hampton on Jan. 27. Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed …. Local musicians are...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Free Admission Thursdays at Norfolk Botanical Garden

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Black History Month in February, the Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) will have Free Admission Thursdays all month long. According to a press release, “The Garden celebrates the 220 African American Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers who cleared dense vegetation and planted the first azaleas at NBG in the late 1930s.”
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Feb. 3 – 5

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Chuck says spring is coming early! Get outside this weekend and enjoy all of the events happening around the area. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity after Richneck shooting

Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher Abby Zwerner squarely on the shoulders of now-former school superintendent, Dr. George Parker III. Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity …. Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Kids rescued after Poquoson daycare catches fire

POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement, employees and area citizens are being praised for their response to a fire at a Poquoson daycare on Thursday afternoon. It broke out around 12:20 p.m. at Playtime Learning Center at 502 Wythe Creek Road, the Poquoson Fire & Rescue commander at the scene told WAVY. All of the children were evacuated and no injuries have been reported, the official said.
POQUOSON, VA
WAVY News 10

A long time coming, but a change has come to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – What is now Naval Station Norfolk was built by local slaves and the descendants of slaves. Over the decades there have been 50 commanding officers of Naval Station Norfolk. Friday, the base, with a community of 76,000 people, welcomed its 51st commanding officer, who is the first African American to command the base.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Signs of heart attacks, heart disease in women

Men and women are different when it comes to matters of the heart, and that also goes for heart attacks and heart disease. Here are signs for women to recognize signs of a heart attack or heart disease as we begin American Heart Month. Signs of heart attacks, heart disease...
NORFOLK, VA

