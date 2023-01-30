Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
‘Beach IT’ country music festival likely coming to Virginia Beach in June
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A country music-centered festival is poised once again to take over the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer. Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council is scheduled to consider approving a sponsorship agreement for a new festival dubbed “Beach IT;” a three-day, two-stage “celebration” between 1st and 8th Street beaches.
WAVY News 10
Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed in Hampton crash
Local musicians are hosting a benefit concert Friday in honor a man killed in a crash in Hampton. The concert is in honor of 69-year-old Alexander Hundley who died following a two-vehicle crash in Hampton on Jan. 27. Local musicians host benefit concert for man killed …. Local musicians are...
One hospitalized in Norfolk fire
One person has been taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and two apartments have been damaged in a fire Friday evening on Albemarle Drive in Norfolk.
WAVY News 10
Free Admission Thursdays at Norfolk Botanical Garden
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In honor of Black History Month in February, the Norfolk Botanical Garden (NBG) will have Free Admission Thursdays all month long. According to a press release, “The Garden celebrates the 220 African American Works Progress Administration (WPA) workers who cleared dense vegetation and planted the first azaleas at NBG in the late 1930s.”
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Feb. 3 – 5
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Chuck says spring is coming early! Get outside this weekend and enjoy all of the events happening around the area. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
WAVY News 10
First Hip-Hop Artist for the U.S. Army
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Staff Sergeant Lamar Riddick is one of the first hip-hop artists in the U.S. Army. We talked to him about his journey.
WAVY News 10
New Cox competitor Metronet now available in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An internet competitor for Cox Communications has officially launched in Norfolk. Metronet, a 100% fiber optic internet provider, is now available around the Norview/Five Points area, along with Sewells Gardens. Service is also available near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park and Washington Park. Construction is also...
Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Chesapeake, Williamsburg to close
According to Business Insider, the retailer added another 141 stores to its closure list Monday, making the total number of stores closing to 300.
Local residents work to preserve country’s first planned African American neighborhood
Seven streets make up the community just off Aberdeen Road. This unique place is a 440-acre subdivision that was a result of Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal Settlement.
WAVY News 10
Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity after Richneck shooting
Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher Abby Zwerner squarely on the shoulders of now-former school superintendent, Dr. George Parker III. Newport News teachers: Culture of fear, insecurity …. Some Newport News district teachers blame the shooting which seriously hurt first grade teacher...
Aberdeen Gardens descendants preserve community charm
Descendants of the historic Aberdeen Gardens community in Hampton are working to preserve the community's charm.
Chesapeake Chuck predicts early spring for Hampton Roads
Chesapeake Chuck is expected to make his predictions Thursday for the annual Groundhog Day event at the Virginia Living Museum.
Man injured following shooting on Virginia Ave. in Portsmouth
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 7:23 p.m. near the 110 block of Virginia Ave. Police say a man sustained a non life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital.
WAVY News 10
Richneck parent sounded alarm before shooting, staff left in dark during lockdown
A trove of documents obtained by 10 On Your Side shine light on teacher fears and parent warnings before a 6-year-old shot his first grade teacher Abby Zwerner on Jan. 6, and that teachers had long been flagging student behavior and school safety issues. Richneck parent sounded alarm before shooting,...
WAVY News 10
Kids rescued after Poquoson daycare catches fire
POQUOSON, Va. (WAVY) — Law enforcement, employees and area citizens are being praised for their response to a fire at a Poquoson daycare on Thursday afternoon. It broke out around 12:20 p.m. at Playtime Learning Center at 502 Wythe Creek Road, the Poquoson Fire & Rescue commander at the scene told WAVY. All of the children were evacuated and no injuries have been reported, the official said.
WAVY News 10
A long time coming, but a change has come to Naval Station Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – What is now Naval Station Norfolk was built by local slaves and the descendants of slaves. Over the decades there have been 50 commanding officers of Naval Station Norfolk. Friday, the base, with a community of 76,000 people, welcomed its 51st commanding officer, who is the first African American to command the base.
Police seeking community’s help identifying body found in Williamsburg retention pond
After the body of a man was found in a Williamsburg retention pond in late January, authorities have still yet to identify him and are now seeking the help of community members.
WAVY News 10
Lawyer says former Richneck Elementary School principal not aware of student bringing gun to school
A lawyer for former Richneck Elementary School principal Briana Foster-Newton said Foster-Newton was not aware of the student having brought a gun to school on the day of the Jan. 6 shooting there. Lawyer says former Richneck Elementary School principal …. A lawyer for former Richneck Elementary School principal Briana...
Virginia Beach teacher charged for making threats against school
A Virginia Beach teacher has been placed on administrative leave after making statements that worried colleagues enough that they called police.
WAVY News 10
Signs of heart attacks, heart disease in women
Men and women are different when it comes to matters of the heart, and that also goes for heart attacks and heart disease. Here are signs for women to recognize signs of a heart attack or heart disease as we begin American Heart Month. Signs of heart attacks, heart disease...
