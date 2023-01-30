ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manalapan Township, NJ

A 29-year-old New Jersey woman is charged with forging government documents

A 29-year-old New Jersey woman is charged with forging government documents in order to pose as a high school student. After allegedly submitting a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education, Hyejeong Shin was charged with one count of providing a false government document. Shin provided a forged birth certificate in order to enroll "as a juvenile high-school student." Police have not stated why Shin allegedly wanted to enroll in the school, but she did attend class with other students for four days. Both the police and the school district stated that it is against state law to prevent a student from attending school due to a lack of documentation or immigration status. Shin is scheduled to appear in Middlesex County Superior Court on February 16 for a hearing.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Toms River, NJ
