FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Mayor Lungo-Koehn delivers the 2023 State of the City AddressThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Buffalo Sabres Linked to Huge Goaltender Trade
The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
Celtics Reportedly Interested in Reunion With Former Fan Favorite Through Trade
The Boston Celtics may have a reunion shortly. Boston reportedly is interested in a trade for former Celtics and current Utah Jazz big man Kelly Olynyk, according to HeavyOnSports' Steve Bulpett. "A source close to the Heat tells Heavy Sports the club is interested in a reunion with Kelly ...
NHL Legend Dies
One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND IS ON AN ABSOLUTE RAMPAGE ON TWITTER OVER ALL-STAR BREAK
Now that the All-Star break is upon us, players finally have free time to unwind and take some time away from the game. Certain players are on vacation, others just spending time with family. Brad Marchand has bigger plans, though. The Bruins forward has taken the time to put his...
A Potential Buyout Target and the Celtics are Reportedly Showing Mutual Interest
At 37-15, the Celtics boast the NBA's best record. They also have a $3.23 million disabled player exception the league granted them due to Danilo Gallinari's ACL tear. That combination makes Boston as attractive as any destination for players who are or end up on the buyout market. One individual ...
Angels’ Shohei Ohtani-Red Sox rumors explode after star signs new deal
So you’re saying there’s a chance? Uhh, no. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani signed a new endorsement deal this week with New Balance. Why does that matter? New Balance’s corporate headquarters is in Boston, Mass. That’s why. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)
During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
NBC Sports
Who could trade for Kyrie Irving? Here are the favorites
The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders Could Still Flip Bo Horvat: 3 Potential Trade Targets
The New York Islanders pulled off a massive trade deadline deal well ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. A team that was rumored to be intrigued by the possibility of adding Bo Horvat, the Islanders weren’t the favorites to land him and there are some questions about their move to do so, especially considering they sit outside the playoff scene and need Horvat to get in.
NBC Sports
Celtics bench was in hysterics after ball boy's fast-break close call
BOSTON -- It’s every ball boy’s nightmare. You leave the safety of the baseline to clean up a slick spot on the court and all of a sudden the action is rushing back at you. That’s what happened to Celtics longtime ball boy Octavio Cruz on Wednesday night....
NBC Sports
How Warriors' recent surge could impact trade deadline approach
Upon returning to the Bay Area in late December after a 1-5 road trip punctuated by back-to-back blowout losses to the Knicks and the Nets, the Warriors were teetering on the edge of despair. With a 15-18 record and at least seven defeats in the “humiliating” category, some within the organization were pleading for help. Maybe a lot of help.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
NBC Sports
Report: Kyrie wants out of Brooklyn before Feb. 9 trade deadline
Stop us if you've heard this before: Kyrie Irving intends to abandon his team. The Nets star has requested a trade out of Brooklyn prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday. If the Nets don't trade Irving before Feb. 9, the All-Star guard plans to leave in 2023 free agency, per Charania.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER REPORTEDLY WORKING ON BIG-TIME TRADE, COULD NET TOP PROSPECT IN RETURN
The Vancouver Canucks are officially selling the bulk of their team for parts. Although it was probably long overdue, better late than never. With the departure of Bo Horvat, it's only a matter of time before everyone not named Elias or Quinn is shipped out. According to Vancouver 'Hockey Nut'...
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Reportedly Signs With Nationals After Inconsistent Run In Boston
Washington is stockpiling former Red Sox prospects
NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season
BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
Yardbarker
Red Sox purchase contract of right-hander Joe Jones from Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
The Red Sox have purchased the contract of right-hander Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the independent American Association, the team announced on Wednesday. Jones, 27, posted a 3.72 ERA with 66 strikeouts to 44 walks in 43 relief appearances (55 2/3 innings) for the league champion RedHawks last yea. The righty has past experience in affiliated ball, as he spent most of the 2021 minor-league season in the Diamondbacks organization before being released by Arizona that August.
The Hockey Writers
New York Rangers’ 2023 Trade Targets: Luke Schenn
With All-Star weekend arriving and the March 3rd NHL Trade Deadline fast approaching, every general manager is starting to scour the league for the best available options. Chris Drury and the New York Rangers will be looking for upgrades to their roster that won’t impact their cap problems next season.
Ex-Red Sox Infielder Reportedly Signs Deal With Braves After Short Stint In Boston
The Braves reportedly signed a former Red Sox infielder recently
