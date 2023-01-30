ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CNY News

Buffalo Sabres Linked to Huge Goaltender Trade

The Buffalo Sabres will play their first game at KeyBank Center in almost two weeks, tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes are the best team in the Eastern Conference, not named the Boston Bruins. It will be a tough test for a Sabres team who is just one point behind the final wild card spot and four points back of the first wild card spot, with four games in hand on the team who holds that position (the Washington Capitals).
BUFFALO, NY
OnlyHomers

NHL Legend Dies

One of hockey's greats has unfortunately passed away. Bobby Hull was a hockey Hall of Famer, 12-time all-star, and two-time Hart Trophy winner, which is the Most Valuable Player award in the NHL. It was announced today that Bobby Hull has died at age 84.
Pgh Hockey Now

What’s Become of Lemieux Since Penguins Were Sold? (+)

During his days as one of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ primary owners, Mario Lemieux routinely turned up in and around the locker room after games at PPG Paints Arena. While there’s no indication that he was actively involved in day-to-day decision-making about personnel and other hockey matters — although he was willing to share opinions and ideas when asked — his frequent presence at ice level was hard to miss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver

Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Who could trade for Kyrie Irving? Here are the favorites

The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline. The stunning...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Hockey Writers

Islanders Could Still Flip Bo Horvat: 3 Potential Trade Targets

The New York Islanders pulled off a massive trade deadline deal well ahead of this year’s NHL Trade Deadline. A team that was rumored to be intrigued by the possibility of adding Bo Horvat, the Islanders weren’t the favorites to land him and there are some questions about their move to do so, especially considering they sit outside the playoff scene and need Horvat to get in.
ELMONT, NY
NBC Sports

How Warriors' recent surge could impact trade deadline approach

Upon returning to the Bay Area in late December after a 1-5 road trip punctuated by back-to-back blowout losses to the Knicks and the Nets, the Warriors were teetering on the edge of despair. With a 15-18 record and at least seven defeats in the “humiliating” category, some within the organization were pleading for help. Maybe a lot of help.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Linked to 3 New Teams by NHL Insider

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is right around the corner, so the rumor mill is naturally starting to heat up because of it. We recently saw the Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders, and now Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the biggest rental candidate available because of it. Although he is having a down year by his standards (34 points in 45 games), Chicago’s weak roster can certainly be blamed for that. As a result, a move to a contender could help spark his offensive game again, and that’s why interest in his services is starting to skyrocket.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Kyrie wants out of Brooklyn before Feb. 9 trade deadline

Stop us if you've heard this before: Kyrie Irving intends to abandon his team. The Nets star has requested a trade out of Brooklyn prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday. If the Nets don't trade Irving before Feb. 9, the All-Star guard plans to leave in 2023 free agency, per Charania.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

NESN Announces Studio Talent For 2023 Red Sox Season

BOSTON — NESN today announced the studio talent roster for the 2023 Boston Red Sox season. The studio team will feature returning primary studio host Tom Caron with Adam Pellerin contributing to host duties. Analysts in the studio will include returning personalities and World Series Champions with the Red Sox, Lenny DiNardo and Will Middlebrooks. Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee and Red Sox alumnus Jim Rice will be returning for his 21st year. Six-time MLB All-Star and former Red Sox reliever Jonathan Papelbon will be returning for a regular in-person cadence throughout the season. Newcomer and former Red Sox outfielder Darnell McDonald will be joining NESN’s studio coverage team for his first season.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox purchase contract of right-hander Joe Jones from Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

The Red Sox have purchased the contract of right-hander Joe Jones from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the independent American Association, the team announced on Wednesday. Jones, 27, posted a 3.72 ERA with 66 strikeouts to 44 walks in 43 relief appearances (55 2/3 innings) for the league champion RedHawks last yea. The righty has past experience in affiliated ball, as he spent most of the 2021 minor-league season in the Diamondbacks organization before being released by Arizona that August.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

New York Rangers’ 2023 Trade Targets: Luke Schenn

With All-Star weekend arriving and the March 3rd NHL Trade Deadline fast approaching, every general manager is starting to scour the league for the best available options. Chris Drury and the New York Rangers will be looking for upgrades to their roster that won’t impact their cap problems next season.

