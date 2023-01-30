ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

FUN 107

Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect

DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
DARTMOUTH, MA
NECN

12-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Concord, Mass.

A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in a pedestrian accident in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. Concord police and fire said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian crash in the area of 68 Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street. A 12-year-old girl had been crossing the street...
CONCORD, MA
ABC6.com

Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust

WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man critically injured in Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a man who was shot was in critical condition but stable after surgery Wednesday. The man, whose name was not released, was shot in an apartment at 41 Pidge Ave. before 7 a.m. The department said officers found the 32-year-old man with...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

1 man in hospital following early morning shooting in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. According to police, they responded to an apartment on Pidge Avenue in Pawtucket around 6:40 a.m. and found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his chest. The victim was taken to Rhode Island...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Man arrested on drug charges after shooting in Pawtucket held without

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket following a shooting was held without bail Thursday. Anthony Oliveira was arrested Wednesday on Pidge Avenue. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Heavy police presence seen outside Pawtucket home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy police presence was seen outside of a Pawtucket home Wednesday morning. Police were seen just before 7 a.m. at the corner of Pidge Avenue and Unity Street. While police have yet to confirm their activity, ABC 6’s Yanni Tragellis saw officers take a man...
PAWTUCKET, RI
iheart.com

Providence, Woonsocket Police Investigate Deaths

Police in the state continue to investigate a paid of deaths. In Providence, a woman was shot and killed Monday after as she was in a home on Prudence Avenue. That is in the Silver Lake area of the city. Officials have provided few details. This morning police have confirmed...
WOONSOCKET, RI
communityadvocate.com

Police arrest four people after posing as escort services

SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
NECN

Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says

A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
DUXBURY, MA

