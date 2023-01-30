Read full article on original website
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
NECN
12-Year-Old Girl Seriously Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Concord, Mass.
A 12-year-old girl was seriously injured in a pedestrian accident in Concord, Massachusetts, on Friday morning. Concord police and fire said they received a call around 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian crash in the area of 68 Commonwealth Avenue by Bradford Street. A 12-year-old girl had been crossing the street...
ABC6.com
Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
Police searching for missing Attleboro teen
Nathan McCormick, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Attleboro YMCA.
Police ID man killed in Cranston crash
The crash happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Dyer Avenue.
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust
WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
Turnto10.com
Man critically injured in Pawtucket shooting
PAWTUCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a man who was shot was in critical condition but stable after surgery Wednesday. The man, whose name was not released, was shot in an apartment at 41 Pidge Ave. before 7 a.m. The department said officers found the 32-year-old man with...
ABC6.com
1 man in hospital following early morning shooting in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. According to police, they responded to an apartment on Pidge Avenue in Pawtucket around 6:40 a.m. and found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his chest. The victim was taken to Rhode Island...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges after shooting in Pawtucket held without
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket following a shooting was held without bail Thursday. Anthony Oliveira was arrested Wednesday on Pidge Avenue. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice.
NECN
Rhode Island Woman Charged With Killing Her 70-Year-Old Father With Garden Shears
A 38-year-old Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her 70-year-old father with garden shears Monday in the home where they both lived. Jennifer Pamula, of Woonsocket, was arraigned Thursday on a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court. She did not enter a plea and is being held without bail.
Fall River Police Arrest Two in Massive City Drug Bust
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and $28,000 in cash and more than five and a half kilos of cocaine seized in a large-scale drug bust by a state police narcotics unit. Authorities also seized two illegal guns in the Monday operation, according to the...
ABC6.com
Heavy police presence seen outside Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy police presence was seen outside of a Pawtucket home Wednesday morning. Police were seen just before 7 a.m. at the corner of Pidge Avenue and Unity Street. While police have yet to confirm their activity, ABC 6’s Yanni Tragellis saw officers take a man...
nrinow.news
North Smithfield man hides from police in chicken coop following reported assaults
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Police responding to reports of a domestic assault in North Smithfield tracked down the perpetrator with help from a neighboring town’s K-9 unit, ultimately locating the suspect inside a chicken coop at his home. Luis Flores Arias, 33, of North Smithfield, was arrested and charged...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police offer increased presence at 2 schools after investigating threat
(WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department says it will provide an increased presence at two city high schools after investigating a threat against them. Police say the threat was aimed at Toll Gate High School and Pilgrim High School. The department said on Thursday that it determined the threat...
Police searching for missing Cumberland woman
Donna Tiberio, 65, was last seen on Jan. 31 around 3:15 p.m. near her home in South Cumberland.
Man wanted for deadly Brockton store shooting
Police are searching for a man who reportedly shot two people inside a Brockton store.
iheart.com
Providence, Woonsocket Police Investigate Deaths
Police in the state continue to investigate a paid of deaths. In Providence, a woman was shot and killed Monday after as she was in a home on Prudence Avenue. That is in the Silver Lake area of the city. Officials have provided few details. This morning police have confirmed...
communityadvocate.com
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
Fire breaks out at Fall River home
The flames broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Highland Avenue.
NECN
Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says
A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
