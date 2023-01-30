BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the "Company" or "AEI"), a diversified company engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other real estate, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products with operations in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock in a firm commitment public offering. In addition, AEI intends to grant the underwriter in the offering a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the ordinary shares offered in the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general working capital. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

