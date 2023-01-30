Power outage planned in Mon County Wednesday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 112 customers will be out of power for part of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

According to a Facebook post , the outage will affect residents north of Cheat Lake off U.S. 119 near the West Virginia/Pennsylvania state line, specifically on Camp Run Road, Elizabeth Valley Road, Mountain Vista Drive and Stewartstown Road.

The outage will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 1. While those affected should have received a notice by phone, anyone with questions can contact Mon Power at this number: 800-686-0022.

“Mon Power thanks you for your patience and understanding while we perform this work to improve your electric service reliability,” the release said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.