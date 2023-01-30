ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Power outage planned in Mon County Wednesday

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgjHE_0kWL7lUV00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 112 customers will be out of power for part of the day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

According to a Facebook post , the outage will affect residents north of Cheat Lake off U.S. 119 near the West Virginia/Pennsylvania state line, specifically on Camp Run Road, Elizabeth Valley Road, Mountain Vista Drive and Stewartstown Road.

WVU alum goes to South Pole, honors cancer victims

The outage will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 1. While those affected should have received a notice by phone, anyone with questions can contact Mon Power at this number: 800-686-0022.

“Mon Power thanks you for your patience and understanding while we perform this work to improve your electric service reliability,” the release said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wajr.com

Thursday morning emergency lane closures planned in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Crews from the West Virginia Department of Highways plan emergency pothole repair on I-79 in Marion County on Thursday, February 2, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both southbound lanes from mile marker 135 to mile marker 134.5 will be closed. Traffic will detour from the interstate and then cross back to the onramp immediately to continue southbound.
MARION COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wrong-way driver leaves 2 injured in crash on US-22

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials with the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tell 7NEWS that an individual driving the wrong direction on US-22 led to an accident that left two injured. On Friday evening an individual driving the wrong way crashed head-on with another vehicle near the Main Street exit to Weirton. Officials say two people […]
WEIRTON, WV
PhillyBite

8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

New urgent care facility opens in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday.   EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021.   The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy