Fumio Kishida, the prime minister of Japan, has come out in support of blockchain as a potential solution for technological issues facing the country. In response to questions from Liberal Democratic Party member Masaaki Taira before the Budget Committee of Japan’s House of Representatives on Feb. 1, Kishida said there were “various possibilities for using Web3” in Japan. He added that the Japanese government could use aspects including nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) in efforts to revitalize regions and promote “Cool Japan” — a national strategy aimed at showing off the country’s innovations and culture to the rest of the world.

