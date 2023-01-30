ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Kanye West Named A Suspect In Battery Investigation After Throwing Woman’s Phone

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPJY5_0kWL7TYJ00

Kanye West has been named a suspect in a battery investigation after the rapper was filmed grabbing a woman’s cellphone and tossing it onto the street over the weekend.

On Friday (Jan. 27), TMZ reported that Ye is at the center of the pending case, which was filed after deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene and were given footage of the altercation.

More from VIBE.com

Video of the incident was also shared on social media, which captures West arguing with a male photographer who took photos of him while driving around with his new wife Bianca Censori. The clip then shows the 45-year-old approaching a vehicle driven by a woman who can be seen filming him with her cell phone. Following a brief verbal exchange with the victim through the driver’s side window, Yeezy suddenly snatches her phone and hurls it onto the street before reentering his SUV and riding off.

“You didn’t have to run up on me like that,” he can be heard scolding the woman. “If I say stop, stop with your cameras!” However, the alleged victim argued that she has the right to film him since he’s a “celebrity.”

West’s history with paparazzi and photogs is well-documented, as he’s had numerous run-ins stemming from the violation of he and his family’s personal space and privacy over the years. Earlier this month, the producer was in a back-and-forth with another member of the paparazzi, who he asked to stop taking photos of him . He also claimed his mental health struggles are a byproduct of the incessant presence of the paparazzi weighing on his psyche.

“Stop. Just stop, bro,” he said in a clip of the conversation. “It’s like antagonistic. You got the shot. It’s like, you don’t even know. Y’all just jump up on people like this.” He continued, adding “Do you know the first time I ever took medication, where I was? Cause I got mad at paparazzi. Do you know what paparazzi it was? The same ones that shot Britney,” he said, referring to pop star Britney Spears. “It has to be some kind of balance, some kind of conversation. I can’t live in California and my life [is] like I’m some type of caged animal.”

In August 2022, Kanye evaded assault charges stemming from a January 2022 incident in which he was accused of punching a fan in the face during a run-in in Los Angeles.

Comments / 4

Darla Fuller
4d ago

She was to close if he could grab her phone. There should be a law how close paparazzi can be to anyone while trying to get a story.

Reply
4
Related
Vibe

Lil Wayne’s $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major Hit

Various claims made by Lil Wayne in his $20 million counter-lawsuit against his ex-manager and attorney Robert Sweeney have been dismissed. According to Law, an appeals court ruled in Sweeney’s favor upon hearing four allegations in the suit, including causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment. More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson Sued By Business Managers For Alleged "Unpaid Services"Tyga Sued For $1.3M For Missed Lamborghini And Bentley PaymentsRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact Award The First Division concluded that Weezy’s accusations against his former employee held no ground,...
Vibe

Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting

Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
Vibe

Yo Gotti And Angela Simmons Take Their Relationship Courtside In First Public Outing

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have made their public debut as a couple in the rapper’s hometown after confirming their relationship on Instagram. The pair was spotted courtside during the  Memphis Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night (Jan 18). Photos of the new romance were shared by Simmons on her Instagram page with the caption “Long as I’m next to you.” She finished the upload with a red heart emoji. More from VIBE.comA$AP Rocky And Rihanna Share A Ghetto Love Tale In “D.M.B.” Music VideoStorm Reid and "Super Sweet" Shedeur Sanders Make Red Carpet Debut As A CoupleLori...
MEMPHIS, TN
netflixjunkie.com

Kanye West Claimed “They” Were Behind His Mother’s Death and Meek Mill and Lil Boosie Killing People – Who Are They?

Kanye West has a magnetic personality, and sometimes this magnet attracts tons of controversies. Ye wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week and what emerged after peeling off the racist layer was one that was antisemitic. Call it a breakdown of just the College Dropout rapper being vocal about his unpopular opinions, almost every brand deal that earned him a billionaire spot on the Forbes list decided to cut ties with him.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Chrisean Rock Fights Multiple Women While Trying to Get Blueface in a Car to Leave With Him

Chrisean Rock reportedly got into a fight with multiple women hours after making her pregnancy announcement on social media over the weekend. On Sunday (Jan. 22), TMZ posted a video of Chrisean Rock in a physical altercation with multiple women while trying to get Blueface in a car to leave with him. In the clip, an eyewitness is filming the fight, which reportedly occurred near Blue's home. According to the media outlet, Chrisean dropped in unannounced at the Los Angeles rapper's home while he was having his 26th birthday party on Friday (Jan. 20) and tried to lure him away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Checks Jason Whitlock For Blaming Tyre Nichols’s Death On “Single Black Mothers”

He claims the video of officers beating Nichols to death “looked like what young Black men do when they’re supervised by a single Black woman.”. The murder of Tyre Nichols by several Memphis police officers has captured the attention of the U.S., and Ciara didn’t like what a particular sports journalist had to say. Earlier this month, 29-year-old Nichols was pulled over for a traffic stop. The incident escalated, and he was pulled from his vehicle, pepper sprayed, and tased by a group of officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Vibe

Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats

During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
PATTERSON, CA
Vibe

Kenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being “Obsessed” With Interracial Stories

Kenya Barris, creator of the -ish franchise, has made his directorial debut with You People—a comedy in the same vein as Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) and Guess Who (2005) that stars Lauren London, Jonah Hill, Nia Long, and Eddie Murphy. However, the screenwriter-producer is facing an onset of backlash over an alleged “obsession” with biracial and interracial protagonists and relationships. Regarding the matter, Barris, 48, explained to ESSENCE, “I feel like it’s insane to be honest with you. I laugh at it. I usually don’t even talk about it. It came from black-ish because I was doing a story about...
Vibe

Latto Selling Cheetah-Print Panties On eBay, Bids Are Up To $95K

Latto decided to clawback at the “panty police,” for calling her out for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two separate occasions. “Oh no, it’s the panty police,” the 777 rapper sarcastically responded to a Twitter user on Sunday (Jan. 29), asking if she “Can’t afford new panties?”More from VIBE.comCoi Leray Talks "Friendly Competition" After Hearing Latto's Version Of "Blick Blick"Quinta Brunson Set To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner Instead of going back and forth with the tweeter, Latto decided to cash out on the ridiculous issue. On Monday (Jan. 30) the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight Empathizes With Megan Thee Stallion, Speaks On Tory Lanez Conviction

Tory hired Suge’s former attorney and now the Death Row boss is chiming in about the case. Now that Tory Lanez has hired David Kenner, former attorney to Suge Knight, people have been curious about what the Death Row founder had to say about the case. Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence connected to the death of Terry Carter in 2015. Rolling Stone briefly spoke with Knight recently, and he chimed in about Lanez’s case involving Megan Thee Stallion.
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
Vibe

Nia Long Was Told She Looked “Too Sophisticated” And “Too Old” For ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Nia Long has revealed that she was passed over for a role in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels because she was deemed “too sophisticated” and “old” to act alongside Drew Barrymore.  During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the iconic actor was asked about her decision to pass on the film and star in Big Momma’s House instead, with Long clearing the air while also praising Lucy Liu, who would eventually land the role she was seeking of Alex Munday.More from VIBE.comIce-T Refutes Rumored Beef With 'Law & Order' Star Christopher Meloni'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Makes Streaming History'The Irrational' Series Starring Jesse L. Martin Ordered By...
Vibe

Nia Long Says “I Have My Eye On One Person” Following Split From Ime Udoka

Nia Long recently visited the Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up a bit about dating following her public split from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Back in September 2022, Long called it quits after finding out her long time partner was allegedly having an affair with a team staffer. Now, the Hollywood star has revealed that she has, indeed, been thinking about getting back into the dating pool. More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Addresses Public Breakup With Lori Harvey In 'SNL' MonologueKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With Interracial StoriesNia Long Was Told She Looked "Too Sophisticated"...
RadarOnline

Cardi B’s Husband Offset Accused Of Breaching Secret Agreement With Ex-Label Quality Control By Blabbing On Social Media

Offset’s ex-label Quality Control has fired back at his lawsuit demanding it not receive a cut from his solo work, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the label, founded by Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas, said Offset’s lawsuit should be dismissed.QC argued, “Having continued to accept the benefits of working directly with Capitol (after Defendant assigned to Offset its rights under the Offset/Capital Agreement) in connection with the production of recordings as works for hire, and because, under the Label Deal Agreement, as amended, 100 percent of the copyright rights in recordings made by...
Vibe

Vibe

35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy