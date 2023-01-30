ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week

Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
Ford, Atlassian, Amazon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT dropped 23.3% to $2.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL fell 22.4% to...
Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, This Crypto Named After Elon Musk's Pet Surged 200% In January

Floki FLOKI/USD rallied over 205% in January, leaving behind the top five meme coins by market capitalization. What Happened: At the time of writing, FLOKI was trading at $0.000028. The rally in FLOKI price came as holders voted for a proposal for burning millions of FLOKI tokens. The proposal has been approved, with over 4.97 trillion tokens, worth over $55 million removed permanently from circulation.
Elon Musk's Twitter Will No Longer Support Free Access To Its API — In Hope Of Bringing In An Extra Buck

After cutting off third-party client applications like Tweetbot and Twitterific, Elon Musk‘s Twitter has now decided to discontinue free access to its API starting Feb. 9. What Happened: The official Twitter Developer account, in a series of tweets, informed users about the decision to stop supporting free access to the Twitter AI and launching a new basic paid tier.
If Charlie Munger Spent '100 Hours Studying Problems' Outside The US, He Would Be More Bullish On Bitcoin Than I Am Says Michael Saylor

Michael Saylor responds to Charlie Munger's criticism of cryptocurrencies. Munger's calls for a ban on cryptocurrencies in the U.S. Taunting Charlie Munger for his criticism of cryptocurrencies, Microstrategy co-founder Michael Saylor on Friday said had the Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman spent a hundred hours studying problems plaguing countries outside the U.S., he would be more bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD than Saylor himself.
Why These 4 Alphabet Analysts Are Divided Over Q4 Results

Shares of Alphabet Inc GOOGL remained in the red in early trading on Friday. Analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $132. “Alphabet reported 4Q22 results, whereby revenue was 1% below consensus as search declined 2% Y/Y and operating income came in 1% below consensus,” Boone wrote in a note.
Why Arena Group Stock Is Trading Higher Today

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc AREN collaborated with two Artificial Intelligence (AI) firms, Jasper and Nota, to speed and broaden its AI-assisted efforts in content workflows, video creation, newsletters, sponsored content, and marketing campaigns. The partnerships will unlock new tools for the editorial teams at 250 brands operating on the...
Vital 3M Shareholder Criticizes CEO Mike Roman's Leadership; Urges Overhaul

Bert Flossbach, a significant shareholder of 3M Co MMM, flagged concerns about CEO Mike Roman’s leadership, even suggesting a management overhaul. Bert Flossbach, the co-founder and senior portfolio manager of German mutual-fund firm Flossbach von Storch AG, said 3 M’s revenue and earnings have disappointed since Roman became CEO in 2018, the Wall Street Journal reports. 3 M’s shareholder loss of 32% stacked against a 62% gain in the S&P 500.
Why Cirrus Logic Shares Are Trading HIgher Today?

Cirrus Logic CRUS shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. Cirrus Logic reported quarterly earnings of $2.40 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.99 by 20.6 percent. This is a 5.51 percent decrease over earnings of $2.54 per share from the same period last year.
Truist Remains Bullish On Lightspeed Commerce, Naming It An Acquisition Target; Credit Suisse Downgrades The Stock

Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo downgraded Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $21 to $18. Given a combination of macroeconomic factors, a still challenging path toward achieving the ~20% non-GAAP EBITDA margin target, ramping efforts from scaled competitors, and a less attractive LTV/CAC demonstrated thus far, the analyst no longer prefers the shares.
Amazon's Retail Strength Outshines AWS Slowdown, Analysts Are Raising Price Targets

E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The results showed growth of the AWS cloud business and several hits on Amazon Prime Video helping boost subscriptions. Analysts weighed in with their takes on the financial results. The Amazon Analysts: Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein had...
The Most Googled Stocks In Europe: How Do Tesla, GameStop, AMC Rank?

The U.S. has two of the largest stock market exchanges in the world with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq ranking first and second by market capitalization of companies represented, respectively. New research showed what the most popular stocks are in countries in Europe. What Happened: Electric vehicle leader...
Why Twist Bioscience Stock Is Plunging Today

Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp TWST fell after the firm issued fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance that fell below the consensus Wall Street estimate. For Q1 FY23, Twist posted a 29% increase in sales to $54.2 million, almost in line with the consensus of $54.1 million. The company shipped approximately 134,000...
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 3.26% to $201.74 Wednesday afternoon. The stock is potentially trading higher in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter guidance. What Happened?. AMD reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share, or...
