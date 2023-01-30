Maria Gabriela de Faría Joins Fox Comedy Series ‘Animal Control’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Maria Gabriela de Faría has been cast in the upcoming Fox comedy series “ Animal Control ,” Variety has learned exclusively.

de Faría will appear in the series in a recurring guest star role. She joins previously announced cast members Joel McHale, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Michael Rowland, Grace Palmer, Gerry Dee, Kelli Ogmundson, and Alvina August.

Per the official logline for the single-camera series, it “will follow a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.” de Faría will appear as Camila, the long-distance girlfriend of Shred (Rowland), the former pro snowboarder and now rookie animal control worker assigned to work with Frank (McHale).

The role reunites de Faría with “Animal Control” executive producers Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Tad Quill, as they all previously worked together on the Fox comedy series “The Moodys,” which ran for two seasons on the broadcast network.

de Faría is also known for starring in the Syfy series “Deadly Class” from executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo and starred in the Fox international series “Stitados.” Her other credits include “Yo Soy Frankie,” “Grachi,” and “Túkiti, crecí de una.”

de Faría is repped by Buchwald.

“Animal Control” will premiere on Feb. 16 on Fox. The series is Fox’s first wholly-owned live-action comedy. It hails from writers and executive producers Fisher, Greenberg, and Dan Sterling, with Quill also executive producing. McHale will executive produce in addition to starring. Fox Entertainment Studios will produce the series.