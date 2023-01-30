Read full article on original website
Renee Smith is the Queen of St. Louis Soul
ST. LOUIS — Today on Studio STL, eat lunch and get some coffee. You will absolutely relish the beautiful voice of Renee Smith. She is known as the Queen of St. Louis soul and graces our studio with her sultry voice that puts you in a state of total bliss. She is clearly one of the most talented women and St. Louis is blessed to have her!
Hire This Ice Cream Cart for Your Next Big Event From Sling ‘N Scoops!
ST. LOUIS — Weddings, parties, or business lunches with a twist—the ice cream cart from Sling ‘N Scoops is ready to roll! They serve specialty made ice creams with hometown flavors. The owners rolled on by to our parking lot, and we will never turn down a scoop of ice cream, even if it’s 27 degrees today! You can find Sling ‘N Scoops inside the Experience Book under Date Ideas and Things to Do. This little book has big savings!
A weight loss success story – how one woman worked with Charles D’Angelo and lost 100lbs!
ST. LOUIS — Change your habits and that can change your future. One woman decided to make that change to eat better and exercise. Wait until you see Susie Mazzai after she lost 100 pounds with the help of weight loss coach, Charles D’ Angelo. Charles has worked with thousands of people including some stars like Tom Arnold. See how he can help you as well!
Get Your Tickets Now for Parmalee’s Performance at Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS — Put two brothers, a cousin, and their best friend together, and you have a hit country music band. Parmalee is from North Carolina, and they’ve scored so many hits, including “Just the Way.” You don’t want to miss them while they are in the LOU!
Young children Invited to free storytelling session on Black History Month Themes
ST. LOUIS — Every day in February, Fox 2 honors black history month, and today, there is an opportunity to dive into the stories of black Missourians who left a mark and contributed to history at the Missouri History Museum. Today, they are inviting you to their “storytelling:themes of...
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: The power of relationship
What makes a business successful? It's not done in a vacuum, it takes people. Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: The power of relationship.
Eat ice cream for breakfast at all six Clementine’s locations
ST. LOUIS – This Saturday’s breakfast is the best: ice cream!. It’s National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. Clementine’s Naughty & Nice Creamery celebrates with several new flavors that give a nod to our favorite breakfast cereals. Dress in your pj’s and pearls to get a...
Local Mom to 3 Creates “Bask & Bloom” a Full Haircare Line That is Safe!
ST. LOUIS — We hear news stories all the time about hair products, makeup and even food with dangerous ingredients that cause anything from obesity to cancer. Candera Thompson has three children, and she has experienced significant hair loss with each of them. That’s when she started digging deeper and doing research. She founded a complete haircare line that is safe to use and effective. No harmful or dangerous ingredients here! Check out her company, “Bask & Bloom Essentials,” it’s locally founded and made.
It’s a must-take class from Charcu in the Lou
ST. LOUIS — Grab your squad and make a night of it! Charcu in the Lou is having their Galentine’s Day Charcuterie and Flower Arranging Workshop. Learn step by step how to cut, fold and do all the wonderful things to make a Valentine’s Day charcuterie board, along with some floral arranging.
Wine Down Wednesday: The Wines to Keep You Warm!
ST. LOUIS — Warm heart, warm thoughts! That’s what we get from the full-bodied red wines! Advanced sommelier, Wanda Cole-Nicholson, gives her selections of the reds we could try this month, plus a whiskey we may like!
St. Louis photographer celebrates historical Black women through photography project
A St. Louis photographer is paying tribute to some iconic Black women in history by using photography and visual art in a unique way.
Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Celebrates the adventure in the unplanned, unscheduled events of life
In this journey called life, we have to keep our eyes open. We never know when our path will open up the way to an unexpected blessing. Tim Ezell's Inspirational Moments: Celebrates the adventure in the unplanned, unscheduled events of life.
Get rid of wrinkles and puffiness with Tint & Tighten for just $19.95 plus free shipping!
ST. LOUIS — Tint & Tighten is a tinted cream that replaces tinted moisturizers and foundations. It’s the first tinted cream that reduces the appearance of puffiness or bags under the eyes and it visibly smooths away wrinkles around the eyes all while hiding dark circles. Add it to this winter’s arsenal of keeping your skin hydrated and glowing! It’s a power house of a product delivered in one easy way to apply. Visit TNTTrial.com or call 1-800-658-2939 you get the Tint & Tighten trial pack for only 19.95 plus free shipping!
Buy at $50 Dollar Gift Certificate for $25 to Global Brew at Fox2NowBeOurGuest.com!
ST. LOUIS — Global Brew has 50 beers on tap plus food, wine, bourbon, and cocktails. They have the best charcuterie boards, and the burgers will not disappoint! We invite you to Be Our Guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $50 gift certificate for $25 Global Brew located in O’Fallon and Edwardsville, IL.
Honor Black History Month at the ‘Eye See Me’ bookstore
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 is honoring Black History Month every day of February, and Thursday they put the spotlight on a University City bookstore called Eye See Me. Frederick Douglass said, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”. Eye See Me bookstore...
St. Louis CITY SC growing the perfect pitch despite wintry weather
Snow, freezing rain, sub-freezing temperatures—all have been in the forecast. So how is St. Louis CITY SC growing new grass during the heart of St. Louis winter? It is all thanks to science. St. Louis CITY SC growing the perfect pitch despite wintry weather.
Meet the Artists - Murals painted to bring hope, inspiration to students at site of deadly school shooting
It has been a little more than three months since gunfire ripped through the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis. Meet the Artists - Murals painted to bring hope, inspiration to students at site of deadly school shooting.
Wintertime May Be the Time for a New Home and NEO Home Loans Can Help
ST. LOUIS — Winter may be one of the best times to sell or buy a house. Buyers and sellers can take advantage of the slower winter months when things are not as hectic like in the spring or summer. Let NEO Home Loans help you through the process along with True Roots Realty Group. Visit them online today to gauge where you want to start in buying or selling a home this month. Visit them online at NEOHomeLoans-tom.com and TrueRootsRealtyGroup.com.
Grand Center Arts Academy is One School of the Confluence Academies School System
ST. LOUIS — For all those students who are artcentric, the Grand Center Arts Academy may be the place for them to shine and grow. It’s right in the hub of the Grand Arts Center and has wonderful partnerships with some of the best art organizations in St. Louis and the surrounding area. From, dance, music, and the visual arts, students flourish because they are in an environment that is just like them—creative and wonderful! Open enrollment is now open, and don’t forget the July summer camps!
Wear red February 3 to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease
ST. LOUIS – The American Heart Association is raising awareness about heart disease. It’s the number one killer of women – more than all the cancers combined. Dr. Kim Perry volunteers with the American Heart Association and spoke about ways to spot heart disease and ways to prevent it.
