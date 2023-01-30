ST. LOUIS — For all those students who are artcentric, the Grand Center Arts Academy may be the place for them to shine and grow. It’s right in the hub of the Grand Arts Center and has wonderful partnerships with some of the best art organizations in St. Louis and the surrounding area. From, dance, music, and the visual arts, students flourish because they are in an environment that is just like them—creative and wonderful! Open enrollment is now open, and don’t forget the July summer camps!

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO