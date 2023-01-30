Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, Charlotte native Cheslie Kryst

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor.

Family and friends celebrate the life and legacy of Cheslie Kryst

The Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health launched Monday in commemoration of her death.

The family, alongside the National Alliance on Mental Health, is asking supporters to donate at least $30 to the new fund, a dollar for each year of her life.

The money will go towards individuals and families affected by mental health challenges.

