Wow! A Horror Movie Featuring The Beloved Minnesota Loon
I am a huge horror movie buff, the gorier the better as weird as that sounds but I have to say whoever came up with this movie concept is really a twisted individual. I have seen some really awful movies where it is comical how bad and unrealistic they are but that is kind of the idea like the "Sharknado" franchise for example, they were going for laughs because it is so outrageous.
Duluth’s Sustainability Officer Receives State Climate Adaptation Partnership Award
One of the individuals tasked with sustainability for our area has received statewide recognition for her efforts. Mindy Granley - the City of Duluth's Sustainability Officer - recently took home a plaque from the 2023 Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Awards, held January 28 at the Bell Museum in St. Paul.
Summary Of Duluth Police Department’s 2022 Stop Data Report, Offering Gender + Race Details
While the individual bits of data have always been public information, they've never been collected and released in a form that's accessible to most people. The Duluth Police Department has released their first-ever comprehensive Stop Data Report - covering the 2022 calendar year. City leaders and department heads hope that...
Community Action Duluth’s Free Tax Site Opens This Week
It's tax time once again, which means it's time to collect all your forms, receipts, and whatever else you need to get things filed properly and hopefully get a big, fat refund. Of course, tax time can be a stressful time of the year for people and Community Action Duluth...
Duluth Native Aaron Padden Earns Ranks In Elite Navy Honor Guard
It's an honor. One that not many achieve. And, it's been attained by a native to the Twin Ports area. Aaron Padden, a 2022 Two Harbors High School graduate and Duluth native recently completed an intensive ten-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. The recognition was recently shared by the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach.
Duluth’s Allete Commits To $2.5 Billion 385-Mile Power Line As Part Of National Grid Improvements
Access to electric power has never been more important than right now. Reliable transmission lines - as part of the national power grid - form the backbone of future investments in technology. And with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, that demand will only increase. That's why two of...
