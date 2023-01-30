Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Mavacamten associated with improvement in submaximal exertional tolerance: A secondary analysis of the EXPLORER-HCM randomized trial
1. In the EXPLORER-HCM trial, among 251 included patients, there were significant improvements with mavacamten vs placebo in cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) parameters, including the peak VE/VCO2 ratio, peak metabolic equivalents (METs), peak circulator power, and peak partial pressure of end-tidal carbon dioxide (PETCO2). 2. Mavacamten improved peak exercise time...
physiciansweekly.com
Usual Clinical Indicators and Renal Resistive Index in Predicting Persistent AKI
The following is the summary of “Performance of the renal resistive index and usual clinical indicators in predicting persistent AKI” published in the November 2022 issue of Renal failure by Fu, et al. It would be ideal for maximizing treatment and preventing further decline in kidney function if...
physiciansweekly.com
Efanesoctocog alfa is efficacious in treating severe hemophilia A
1. Efanesoctocog alfa was superior to prestudy factor VIII prophylaxis in preventing bleeding in patients with severe hemophilia A. 2. The treatment also resulted in improvement in physical health, pain level, and joint health. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hemophilia A is a hereditary bleeding disorder due to...
physiciansweekly.com
Insight by Blue Cross Blue Shield Outcomes and Race After PCI
The following is the summary of “Race and outcomes after percutaneous coronary intervention: Insights from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium” published in the January 2023 issue of Heart Journal by spehar, et al. Recent research has shown that after undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI),...
physiciansweekly.com
Risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy increases with longer use and higher dosage
1. In this retrospective cohort study, the incidence of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy was 2.5% at 10 years, increasing to 8.6% at 15 years in adults with rheumatic or dermatological diseases. 2. The risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy increased to 21.6% after 15 years of use for those receiving greater than 6mh/kg per...
physiciansweekly.com
Esophageal Achalasia Treatment in Children Using Endoscopic Dilatation and Heller’s Myotomy
The following is a summary of “Comparison of Endoscopic Dilatation and Heller’s Myotomy for Treating Esophageal Achalasia in Children: A Multicenter Study,” published in the DECEMBER 2022 issue of Pediatrics by Nicolas, et al. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness and side effects of...
physiciansweekly.com
Evaluation of medical school parental leave policies in the United States
1. In a study of 87 medical schools in the United States, many medical schools have limited to no paid leave for parental leaves. 2. Lack of paid parental leave associated with higher rates of physician burnout and work-life integration dissatisfaction. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Physicians are more likely...
physiciansweekly.com
High-dose exercise therapy is not superior to low-dose exercise therapy for knee osteoarthritis
1. In this randomized control trial of knee osteoarthritis patients, there was no significant difference between high-dose and low-dose exercise therapy for Knee injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Scores (KOOS). 2. No significant difference between groups was found in patient experience of pain intensity or quality of life. Evidence Rating Level:...
physiciansweekly.com
Association of LLDAS with Mortality Risk in SLE Patients
The following is a summary of “Lupus low disease activity state and remission and risk of mortality in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus: a prospective, multinational, longitudinal cohort study,” published in the December 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Kandane-Rathnayake, et al. Patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) have...
physiciansweekly.com
Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors may reduce incidence of obstructive airway disease
1. Among patients with type 2 diabetes in Hong Kong, the use of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) can reduce the incidence of obstructive airway disease and exacerbations compared to dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitors (DPP4I). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Chronic obstructive airway disease (OAD) continues to be a...
physiciansweekly.com
CSC First-Episode Psychosis: Prediction Tool for Individual Outcome Trajectories
The following is a summary of “Prediction Tool for Individual Outcome Trajectories Across the Next Year in First-Episode Psychosis in Coordinated Specialty Care,” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Basaraba, et al. Creating trustworthy, validated individual-level prediction tools for important outcomes in coordinated specialty care...
physiciansweekly.com
Neurodevelopmental Disabilities: Comparing Abilities and Norm-referenced Scores
The following is a summary of “Comparing ability and norm-referenced scores as clinical trial outcomes for neurodevelopmental disabilities: a simulation study,” published in the January 2023 issue of Neurodevelopmental Disorders by Farmer, et al. Interventions for genetic conditions associated with neurodevelopmental disorder (GCAND) could focus on improving motor...
physiciansweekly.com
Analyzing PCI Using 2012 and 2017 Appropriate Use Criteria
The following is the summary of “Comparing the Classification of Percutaneous Coronary Interventions Using the 2012 and 2017 Appropriate Use Criteria: Insights From 245,196 Patients in the NCDR CathPCI Registry” published in the January 2023 issue of Heart Journal by Nelson, et al. In an effort to get...
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Symptoms, Dietary Intake, & Nutritional Status in Young People and Children with JIA
The following is the summary of “An investigation into the relationship between nutritional status, dietary intake, symptoms and health-related quality of life in children and young people with juvenile idiopathic arthritis: a systematic review and meta-analysis” published in the January 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Zare, et al.
physiciansweekly.com
The Effects of Ceftriaxone Vs. Ampicillin on Community-acquired Pneumonia
The following is the summary of “Ceftriaxone versus ampicillin for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia. A propensity matched cohort study” published in the January 2023 issue of clinical microbiology and infections by Guz, et al. When treating people hospitalized with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), ceftriaxone is the recommended first-line...
physiciansweekly.com
Concordance of diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder made by pediatricians vs multidisciplinary specialist teams
1. High accuracy of concordance of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) diagnosis between general pediatricians and expert multidisciplinary teams when pediatricians felt confident about autism assessment. 2. Lower accuracy was seen when ruling out ASD. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by challenges...
physiciansweekly.com
Influenza-stimulated PBMC from Adults with Obesity after Bariatric Surgery: Metabolic Changes and Inflammation
The following is a summary of “Inflammation and Metabolism of Influenza-Stimulated Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells From Adults With Obesity Following Bariatric Surgery,” published in the January 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Green, et al. The immune system’s response to the flu is dysregulated by obesity. Determining treatment...
physiciansweekly.com
CfDNA Alterations in 1671 Patients with Advanced BTC: A Clinical Landscape
The following is the summary of “Clinical landscape of cell-free DNA alterations in 1671 patients with advanced biliary tract cancer” published in the December 2022 issue of Oncology by Berchuck, et al. Targeted medicines have revolutionized clinical care of advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC). In contrast to conventional...
physiciansweekly.com
Prediction of ILD Related to Rheumatoid Arthritis by Autoantibodies against Citrullinated and Native Proteins
The following is a summary of “Autoantibodies against citrullinated and native proteins and prediction of rheumatoid arthritis-associated interstitial lung disease: a nested case–control study,” published in the February 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Kronzer, et al. Interstitial lung disease (ILD) is a common complication of rheumatoid arthritis...
physiciansweekly.com
Neurobehavioral Profiles in PTEN Hamartoma Syndrome
The following is a summary of “Longitudinal neurobehavioral profiles in children and young adults with PTEN hamartoma tumor syndrome and reliable methods for assessing neurobehavioral change,” published in the January 2023 issue of Neurodevelopmental Disorders by M. Busch, et al. PTEN hamartoma tumor syndrome (PHTS) is characterized by...
Comments / 0