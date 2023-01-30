Read full article on original website
Related
Summit School District meeting sees swell of support for LGBTQ+ resolution while others remain opposed
Around 150 people gathered in-person, and more than 120 appeared online, during a Jan. 31 Summit School District meeting to voice support and opposition to a resolution passed by the district’s Board of Education in October that reaffirmed — in part — its commitment to LGBTQ+ representation and inclusion.
Avon first and second graders receive the surprise of two wheels
Avon Elementary School’s gym was filled with joyous screams on Thursday morning when 99 first and second graders were surprised with a bike (and helmet) of their own. “With the high cost of housing and food, purchasing a new bike is out of the reach of many of our families,” said Dana Harrison, Avon Elementary’s principal. “For many students, it will be the first new bike they have ever had.”
Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers
On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
Avon Police Department’s Al Zepeda recognized for Special Olympics work
On Saturday, Jan. 28, Avon Police Officer Al Zepeda was presented the 2023 State Directors Individual Award by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a facet of Special Olympics Colorado. Zepeda was honored for his extensive contributions to the local Law Enforcement Torch Runs as well as other Special Olympics-rooted events.
School Views: The science behind the snow day
Every winter I’m asked, “Who decides when we have a snow day?” or “Can I join the snow day team?” I certainly understand the interest. It’s an exclusive group of four highly trained and qualified individuals that spend countless hours on almost everything other than meteorology. Together, we practice quasi-science to determine the fate of the district when snowy weather occurs. While I jest, I certainly don’t mean to make light of how we make our decisions.
Q&A: Aaron Winberry of Independence Realty
Aaron Winberry is a Realtor® with Independence Realty. After living in Vail for seven years, he moved to Leadville, allowing him to cater to a wide range of clients, whether they’re looking for luxury second homes in Vail or more affordable living in Lake or Chaffee counties. How...
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The family that you choose
Up on our ranch, a lot of conversations happen with friends in their cars and me on the road or in the field. This was no different. Late in the summer, my good friend Dagmar shouted at me as I wrestled with an irrigation sprinkler about joining the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.
Avon launches campaign to achieve universal recycling compliance by November
The town of Avon is launching its “Recycle Together” education campaign this month to help Avon residents and businesses take steps towards compliance with the town’s forthcoming universal recycling regulations. The Avon Town Council passed Ordinance 22-13 on Sept. 27, 2022, which will require universal recycling for...
The new VSON Buena Vista clinic offers convenient orthopaedic services for patients in Chaffee County
We primarily think of Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery as a lifeline for patients in the I-70 resort corridor, but the pioneering healthcare organization has always worked to provide outreach to mountain communities far from Metro Denver. This month, VSON established a more permanent arrangement in Buena Vista to offer patients...
Eagle County seeks proposals for several kinds of opioid abatement services
Eagle County has posted a request for proposals for opioid abatement services for the Region 5 Opioid Abatement Council. Eagle County is the fiscal agent for Region 5, which consists of Eagle, Garfield, Lake, Pitkin, and Summit Counties. Proposals for Opioid Abatement Services must include:. Harm reduction programming. Anti-stigma and...
Eagle County School District hires new chief technology officer
Eagle County School District announced on Monday that John “Jack” Donnelly has been selected as the district’s new chief technology officer. Donnelly will officially join the district on Wednesday, Feb, 1. Most recently, Donnelly served as CEO of The ETTS Group, an enterprise technology and telecom solutions...
Nominating commission selects candidates for 5th Judicial District Court vacancy
The nominating commission for the 5th Judicial District has announced two candidates have been selected for possible appointment to the district court’s judiciary vacancy: Courtney Holm of Edwards and Jonathan Shamis of Leadville. Mark Thompson retired from the 5th Judicial District Court bench as its chief justice on Jan....
Paramedic to flight nurse: Jeffrey Begay makes history at Classic Air Medical
Classic Air Medical is proud to announce that Jeffrey Begay has successfully transitioned his title from flight paramedic to flight nurse.
Eagle open space committee welcomes watershed specialist
When Anna Nakae joined the Eagle River Watershed Council in 2021, she was eager to make a difference through county-wide conservation work. Now that she’s been added to Eagle’s Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee, Nakae’s impact may be even more palpable. “Rivers have always made me...
Vail looking at different event strategies, but Burton event unlikely to be replaced
Vail runs on visitors. But how to attract those visitors is evolving. A good example is the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships. After a seven-year run in Vail, the last of the snowboard extravaganzas was held in 2020. The company in May 2020 announced an early cancellation of the 2021 event due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic still had much of the local economy shut down at that time.
Art and Soul on the Slopes: Lamont Joseph White brings spirit of the National Brotherhood of Skiers history to life
The National Brotherhood of Skiers is in Vail this week to celebrate its 50th Anniversary Summit and in addition to all the skiing, snowboarding, racing, fundraising and parties, there is an artistic side to this event. Stop by the Colorado Snowsports Museum and become familiar with the work of Lamont...
Carnes: Edwards a non-binary town?
Perhaps it’s just me, but I feel some are beginning to take this whole “Identifying versus Being” thingy a tad too far. The first is subjective while the other is objective, yet both are considered truth in respective circles. “But Richard, how does this apply to Edwards?”...
Summit Daily News
Family and friends celebrate the life of Ski & Snowboard Club Vail coach in Eagle County
VAIL — Lily Connelly loved all growing things. She filled her apartment in Vail with flowers and plants, and pondered every wildflower during the summer while biking and hiking around the valley. She was an untamed spirit who cared deeply for everyone who came into her life, and tended...
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Alpine racers shine in Colorado Ski Cup Qualifiers on Golden Peak￼
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted the Colorado Ski Cup on Golden Peak on Jan.26-29. The qualifier event for both U18 nationals and U.S. nationals saw over 130 Alpine racers from throughout the Rocky and Central regions compete in two days of super-G and two days of giant slalom racing in the hopes of obtaining a coveted spot at one and or both of these two prestigious national events (dependent on their year of birth). SSCV athletes took 13 overall podiums (including one from a former SSCV athlete) and 18 U18 podiums over the course of the four days.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0