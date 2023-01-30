ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

Avon first and second graders receive the surprise of two wheels

Avon Elementary School’s gym was filled with joyous screams on Thursday morning when 99 first and second graders were surprised with a bike (and helmet) of their own. “With the high cost of housing and food, purchasing a new bike is out of the reach of many of our families,” said Dana Harrison, Avon Elementary’s principal. “For many students, it will be the first new bike they have ever had.”
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers

On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

School Views: The science behind the snow day

Every winter I’m asked, “Who decides when we have a snow day?” or “Can I join the snow day team?” I certainly understand the interest. It’s an exclusive group of four highly trained and qualified individuals that spend countless hours on almost everything other than meteorology. Together, we practice quasi-science to determine the fate of the district when snowy weather occurs. While I jest, I certainly don’t mean to make light of how we make our decisions.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Q&A: Aaron Winberry of Independence Realty

Aaron Winberry is a Realtor® with Independence Realty. After living in Vail for seven years, he moved to Leadville, allowing him to cater to a wide range of clients, whether they’re looking for luxury second homes in Vail or more affordable living in Lake or Chaffee counties. How...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The family that you choose

Up on our ranch, a lot of conversations happen with friends in their cars and me on the road or in the field. This was no different. Late in the summer, my good friend Dagmar shouted at me as I wrestled with an irrigation sprinkler about joining the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle open space committee welcomes watershed specialist

When Anna Nakae joined the Eagle River Watershed Council in 2021, she was eager to make a difference through county-wide conservation work. Now that she’s been added to Eagle’s Open Space and Recreation Advisory Committee, Nakae’s impact may be even more palpable. “Rivers have always made me...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail looking at different event strategies, but Burton event unlikely to be replaced

Vail runs on visitors. But how to attract those visitors is evolving. A good example is the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships. After a seven-year run in Vail, the last of the snowboard extravaganzas was held in 2020. The company in May 2020 announced an early cancellation of the 2021 event due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic still had much of the local economy shut down at that time.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Carnes: Edwards a non-binary town?

Perhaps it’s just me, but I feel some are beginning to take this whole “Identifying versus Being” thingy a tad too far. The first is subjective while the other is objective, yet both are considered truth in respective circles. “But Richard, how does this apply to Edwards?”...
EDWARDS, CO
Vail Daily

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Alpine racers shine in Colorado Ski Cup Qualifiers on Golden Peak￼

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted the Colorado Ski Cup on Golden Peak on Jan.26-29. The qualifier event for both U18 nationals and U.S. nationals saw over 130 Alpine racers from throughout the Rocky and Central regions compete in two days of super-G and two days of giant slalom racing in the hopes of obtaining a coveted spot at one and or both of these two prestigious national events (dependent on their year of birth). SSCV athletes took 13 overall podiums (including one from a former SSCV athlete) and 18 U18 podiums over the course of the four days.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

